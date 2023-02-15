Now 21, XTB Remains the Best Broker for Retail Traders

Navigating the markets profitably has historically been a rather strenuous task for a majority of retail investors. The conditions worsen if the medium of exchange or broker is not an adequate one. As one of the most popular and widely used brokers, XTB has consistently aimed to make wading the waters of the financial markets an easier process for its users; for more than two decades now.

The number of newly introduced brokers has increased notably in the past couple of years. While many of these may be good institutions, only a few can compare themselves to the reputation and status XTB has built with its dedicated user base since its inception. It is not only a platform for simply trading and learning about the financial markets but also one that boasts of core values and ideals that are rigorously followed by the XTB team.

To know why XTB is still among the top brokers for retail investors despite facing such competition, it is vital to know the history and how-about of the company.

What is XTB?

XTB defines itself as one of the largest stock exchange-listed FX & CFD brokers in the world, providing retail traders instant access to hundreds of global markets. It is a constantly improving trading platform that has seen multiple upgrades and developments in order to keep up with the requirements of its users. Launched in 2002 as X-Trade, it was the first leverage foreign exchange brokerage house on the Polish market. The company later rebranded after merging as XTB to comply with the new regulations Polish markets had introduced.

The broker founded Jakub Zablocki currently boasts some of the most prominent public figures as its brand ambassadors. The brand ambassador team of XTB include Connor McGregor, Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Jiří Procházka, all of whom have a massive fanbase across the globe.

The company itself has branches in more than 10 locations around the world and caters to more than 525k users today. The XTB team claims that they have put emphasis on technological development and expanding their product offer, creating one of the best and most popular online investment platforms in the industry today. It gives users access to more than 5700 financial instruments and is an extremely safe and secure entity.

Values of XTB

XTB is a very value-oriented company and has always leveraged the same to grow in its field at a much quicker pace and consistently than many of its competitors. The three values that XTB has set up to align perfectly with its long-term vision are

Technology

It is evident that technology is one of the most vital factors for growth in almost any industry today. XTB has strived to give its users some of the most efficient and technologically advanced products, which could help them take easy and instant investment or trading actions.

Trust

This is what a company has to build for itself to acquire and retain loyal users. XTB is a model for building trust as a company since it has managed to retain a huge chunk of its users since it was launched over two decades ago. It is regulated by some of the world’s biggest supervision authorities like the FCA, KNF, CySEC, and FSC. XTB users also enjoy free insurance purchased from Lloyd’s of London, which is one of the world’s leading providers of specialist insurance. This gives the users coverage of up to 1 million Euro, GBP, or AUD depending on the region.

Support

Any XTB user will be able to get in touch with the support team 24/5, and will also have access to multiple resources like educational articles, webinars, videos and similar content. It has an extensive collection of educational content that could be highly beneficial for beginners and experienced traders alike.

Products Offered by XTB

XTB’s product offerings are divided into three sections:

Forex, Indices, Commodities

Stock CFDs and ETF CFDs

CFDs on Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies

It essentially serves as a one-stop destination for all trading requirements, since the products cover almost every type of trading one can do using similar platforms. Instead of registering with multiple companies in search of different products and markets, users can simply have one XTB account and enjoy all the services in one place.

Awards by XTB

A company’s potential and popularity are often measured using multiple factors. But its overall growth can be easily judged by the awards it received. XTB has three decorated awards, all of which have been bagged by the company recently. It was awarded the “Best CFD and Forex Broker” by Investcuffs in 2021, “Best Forex Broker” by Rankia in 2022 and “Best CFD Broker” by Rankia in 2022 again.

Why is it still the Leading Broker for Retail Traders?

As we saw above, XTB has managed to integrate some of the most important aspects any trader considers before using a trading platform. It is a culmination of values, high-quality products, security and easy usability. Despite being such an experienced and reputed platform, XTB still considers the requirements and opinions of its users before making changes to its platform, which has always struck a chord with the audience. As a result, the broker has managed to position itself as one of the best options in the entire industry and continues to amass users at a quick but consistent pace.

Conclusion

Just like investments or trading, it is crucial to research and gather insights about the platform one wishes to trade on. These activities involve real money and should be checked multiple times to ensure the safety and security of funds, as well as user data. XTB is definitely a great broker, which is evident by the success it has seen over the years, and could definitely be a platform that users can enjoy trading on with confidence.

