Key Tech Earnings & Economic Indicators to Watch Next Week

Next week over a third of S&P 500 companies including tech giants would report their earnings. Here are the key earnings and economic indicators to watch in the week ahead.

Looking back at the last week, US stocks closed flat despite a flurry of earnings. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.42% while the S&P 500 lost 0.1%.

The Dow Jones shed 0.23% and the 30-share index ended its four-week winning streak.

Last week several banks reported their earnings for the first quarter. While Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley reported a fall in revenues and profits, Bank of America’s profits surged – thanks to higher net interest income.

Despite all the fears over the health of US banks, the first quarter earnings reports have been reasonably good so far even as JPMorgan Chase chief Jamie Dimon has warned of more bank failures.

Netflix and Tesla were the other key earnings last week and both companies posted mixed earnings.

Netflix missed on subscriber count in the quarter while Tesla’s margins came in below estimates as it cut vehicle prices multiple times.

Tesla stock plunged almost 10% on Thursday and had its worst year in almost four years. Cathie Wood of ARK Invest meanwhile believes that the stock can rise to $2,000 by 2026.

Another key highlight last week was the rise in sugar prices which helped lift prices to an 11-year high – further stoking inflation fears.

Key Events from the Last Week

Last week, the US Treasury Department announced the new list of electric cars that are eligible for the tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

The list did not have any model from foreign automakers – but in a sole consolation later the Volkswagen ID.4 was added to the list.

Under the new rules, the models would be eligible for a $3,750 EV tax credit if they source 50% battery components from North America and another $3,750 if they source critical minerals from the US or one of its free trade partners.

Automakers have anyways been scrambling to increase their battery manufacturing footprint in the US and might only intensify the efforts to make their models eligible for the lucrative tax credit.

Key Earnings to Watch Next Week

Next week, we’ll get earnings across a diverse set of sectors including industrials, consumer staples, tech, and regional banks.

On Monday, First Republic would release its earnings which would attract outsized attention as the regional bank looked quite vulnerable amid the banking crisis.

Among industrials, Raytheon, Boeing, Caterpillar, General Electric, Linde, and Honeywell International would release their quarterly reports.

A lot of consumer companies also report their earnings next week including Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Colgate-Palmolive, Mcdonald’s, and Domino’s Pizza.

Their earnings along with that of Whirlpool might provide some color on the health of the US consumer.

Intel too releases its earnings next week and markets would look for comments on the chip demand-supply balance – along with the inventory situation.

PC sales have crumbled and fell 29% in Q1 2023 with Apple underperforming the industry with a 40% fall in Mac sales.

Energy giants like ExxonMobil and Chevron also report their earnings and markets would look forward to their views on oil prices, especially after the recent production cut by some OPEC members.

Tech Earnings to be the Focus Next Week

Meanwhile, tech earnings might be the key focus next week with Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Amazon, and Snap reporting.

Microsoft and Alphabet might provide color on their generative AI business. While AI chatbots are attracting a lot of interest among users – regulators are also getting wary of the emerging technology.

AI is emerging as the new battleground between tech giants and last week Tesla CEO Elon Musk also said that he is planning an AI startup named TruthGPT.

Amazon would be other key earnings next week as the e-commerce and cloud giant is witnessing a severe growth slowdown and has announced two rounds of mass layoffs in a bid to lower costs.

Meta Platforms has also announced two rounds of layoffs post which its workforce would be about a quarter lower than what it was at the peak.

During Meta’s earnings markets would especially look for revenue growth as the social media giant’s revenues fell YoY in the preceding three quarters.

Key Economic Indicators Next Week

We’ll also get some key economic indicators next week including the FHFA home price index, new home sales, consumer confidence index, and durable goods orders.

On Friday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis would release the PCE (personal consumption expenditure data) for March.

It is the preferred inflation gauge for the US Fed – and the last key economic release before the Fed’s May meeting.

