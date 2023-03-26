Key Earnings & Indicators to Watch Next Week amid the Bank Crisis

US stocks closed with gains last week despite fears of contagion from the bank crisis. Here are the key earnings, events, and indicators that investors would be watching in the next week.

Looking at last week’s price action, the Dow Jones closed with marginal gains while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained around 1.5% each. The S&P 500 has now closed with gains for three consecutive weeks.

There was volatility in bank stocks as Deutsche Bank’s credit default swaps soared. Troubles in the banking sector have kept investors on their toes over the last month.

Last week, the Fed raised rates by 25 basis points, as was widely expected by the markets. Also, contrary to Fed chair Jerome Powell’s previous comments that rates might need to rise higher than what the US central bank envisioned, the March dot plot showed that FOMC members see just one more rate hike in 2023.

Powell meanwhile dashed hopes of a pivot yet again and ruled out a rate cut in 2023. He also expressed concern over the banking crisis.

Powell said, “Recent developments are likely to result in tighter credit conditions for households and businesses and to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation. The extent of these effects is uncertain. The Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks.”

High inflation is invariably negative for risk assets like growth stocks. However, some investment strategies can outperform during high inflation.

Nike Stock Fell after Earnings Last Week

Looking at the key earnings last week, Nike stock fell after reporting mixed earnings for its fiscal third quarter of 2023. While the sneaker giant posted better-than-expected revenues and profits, markets were spooked by the contraction in its gross margins and the slowdown in China.

GameStop stock meanwhile soared after releasing its earnings as the meme stock darling reported a surprise profit in Q4 2022, its first in two years.

Hindenburg Research’s report on Jack Dorsey’s Block was another highlight of the last week. Block stock plummeted after the prominent short-seller accused its Cash App of fraud and illegal activities.

Last week Ford also outlined its new reporting structure. America’s second-largest automaker said that its nascent EV (electric vehicle) business is expected to post a loss of $3 billion in 2023.

When Ford releases its Q1 2023 earnings in May, it would report the results of the EV business separately from the legacy ICE (internal combustion engine) business.

Key Economic Indicators to Watch Next Week

Turning to the next week, we’ll get the PCE (personal consumption expenditure) data on Friday, which is the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. The CPI data for February was in line with estimates and markets next look forward to the PCE data.

The consumer confidence index, home price index, and pending home sales would be the other key economic indicators next week.

Also, a lot of Fed officials are slated to speak next week, and their comments could have a market-moving impact. On Monday, Fed governor Philip N. Jefferson is scheduled to speak.

On Wednesday, Fed governor Michael S. Barr would testify to the House on the bank crisis. On Thursday, Boston Fed President Susan M. Collins is also scheduled to speak.

Markets would closely watch the commentary of Fed officials for insights into future rate hikes. While the dot plot shows just one more rate hike of 25 basis points in 2023, the “data-dependent” Fed continues to base its decisions based on incoming data points and events.

Key Earnings to Watch Next Week

While the earnings calendar for the next week is quite light, there are still some key earnings reports. Cruise company Carnival would release its earnings on Monday followed by Micron on Tuesday.

Micron’s earnings would provide insights into the health of the PC industry which is witnessing a massive slump in sales. PC makers like HP and Dell have announced mass layoffs amid slowing sales.

Falling PC sales have also taken a toll on chipmakers like Intel. Nvidia’s Gaming revenues have also plummeted due to falling sales of PCs, but the company’s focus on emerging industries like metaverse and AI somewhat offset the slump.

All said, the PCE data, Fed speak, and the evolving situation in the banking sector could be the key market drivers next week.

Related stock news and analysis