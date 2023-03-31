Jordan Belfort Net Worth – It’s A Wolf’s Tale

Jordan Belfort’s net worth is hard to nail down but Business 2 Community has been doing some digging and come up with the numbers to quantify his wealth.

Known as the “Wolf of Wall Street,” Belfort is a prominent figure in the world of finance and entrepreneurship.

As of March 2023, his net worth is a subject of debate, with various sources estimating figures ranging from $100 million to $115 million.

However Business 2 Community has settled on a total of $134m for Jordan Belfort net worth, arrived at through the calculations and assumptions explained below.

Despite facing numerous legal troubles and financial setbacks, he has managed to bounce back and build a career as a motivational speaker and author.

Jordan Belfort Net Worth Breakdown

Source of Wealth Amount (approx.) Annual Income $18 million Luxury Home in New York $27 million Luxury Cars $4 million Cash Reserves $32 million Investment Portfolio $15 million Movie Rights $50 million CryptoPunk #6033 $178.4K Restitution Owed -$98.4 million TOTAL $134m (-$11.6m restitution paid)

Jordan Belfort’s net worth has been influenced by a variety of sources, including earnings from his books and conferences, his career as a stockbroker, motivational speaking engagements, and legal troubles from his past actions. Here’s a break down:

Annual Income – $18 million

Following a prison sentence (see his background below for details), Belfort penned his memoir, The Wolf of Wall Street, which detailed his experiences in the world of finance and his subsequent downfall.

The book was an instant success and was later followed by a sequel, Catching the Wolf of Wall Street–making book sales one of his main sources of income.

In addition to book sales, Belfort has also built a successful career as a motivational speaker. He reportedly earns around $9 million per year from his speaking engagements, where he shares his story of success, failure, and redemption with audiences around the world.

Currently, his annual income is approximately $18 million.

Luxury Home in New York – $27 million

Although several sources put Belfort’s net worth as a negative figure, he still lives a luxurious life as he resides in a 10,000-square-foot luxury home in New York, which he purchased for $27 million. With the real estate market currently in a bit of a volatile situation, however, the exact current value is hard to pinpoint.

https://twitter.com/BallerNewsCo/status/1398023028764823552

Luxury Cars – $4 million

Belfort is also known for his passion for cars, and his garage reflects that. His collection includes:

Bugatti Chiron, $3 Million

Ferrari Portofino, $700,000

Lexus ES, $135,000

Jaguar XE, $125,000

Alfa Romeo Giulia, $90,000

Cash Reserves – $32 million

Belfort maintains cash reserves of over $32 million from his various ventures according to some unverified sources.

Investment Portfolio – $15 million

He also has an investment portfolio that includes at least eight stocks valued at $15 million. Stocks in his portfolio include Visa, Walmart, Apple, FedEx, and General Motors, and he also reportedly owns an undisclosed amount of cryptocurrencies.

Movie Rights – $50 million

Belfort sold the movie rights of his memoir for $50 million, and The Wolf of Wall Street, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, was released in 2013. The movie was a big hit, grossing over $390 million worldwide.

Following a 2015 investigation conducted by the U.S. Department of Justice that found the movie was financed with stolen funds from Malaysia’s government, Belfort took action.

In January 2020, Belfort filed a lawsuit against Red Granite Productions, alleging fraud, negligent misrepresentation, RICO Act violations, breach of contract, and breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing.

Real-life ‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ Jordan Belfort sued filmmakers for $300 million—alleged the film’s producers hid “criminal acts and funding sources from him.” https://t.co/doBqOgZ7h9 by @lisettevoytko pic.twitter.com/3ErlZdnD76 — Forbes (@Forbes) January 24, 2020

Belfort sought to nullify the contract that sold the rights to his memoir and demanded $300 million in damages, asserting that he would not have agreed to the deal had he known about the illicit financing.

CryptoPunk #6033 – $178k

In recent years, Belfort has become an influential figure in the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). He raised $422,000 for charity through an NFT auction and has enthusiastically embraced the NFT community.

Belfort pledged his commitment to the NFT space in October 2021, stating on Twitter, “Wow! I love NFT Twitter! And now that I’m here, I’m not f***ing leaving!”

I'm hosting my first ever Crypto/NFT Mastermind at my estate in Miami on April 9-10 and I want you there. I’ll be revealing the latest, cutting-edge investment strategies for all things crypto:

Token offerings

NFTs

DeFi protocols

Metaverse — Jordan Belfort (@wolfofwallst) March 4, 2022

Belfort has also revealed to his 600,000 followers that he purchased CryptoPunk #6033 on the OpenSea marketplace, spending 102 ETH, worth $178,393 dollars as of writing. Additionally, he announced a collection of NFTs in 2021, which would feature artwork inspired by The Wolf of Wall Street movie and his life.

In the late 1980s, Belfort founded Stratton Oakmont, an over-the-counter brokerage firm that eventually employed over 1,000 stockbrokers and reached a valuation of $1 billion at its peak. Through various fraudulent activities such as pump-and-dump schemes, Belfort and his associates managed to cheat shareholders out of over $200 million.

Restitution Owed – But Will it Ever be Paid in Full?

Belfort’s early life and education laid the foundation for his entry into the world of finance as a stockbroker and to eventually establish his own firm, Stratton Oakmont.

At the peak of the company’s shady dealings in 1998, Belfort made $50 million in a single year, reaching a net worth of $400 million (adjusted for inflation). His fortune quickly began to dwindle the following year when he pleaded guilty to fraud and related crimes connected to stock-market manipulation, however.

He was sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to pay over $110 million in restitution to the victims of his schemes.

He only served 22 months of the sentence, however – in exchange for a plea deal with the FBI. As of now, $98.4 million of the restitution remains unpaid, as he reportedly only paid $11.6 million in 2021.

It is not clear whether the full restitution amount will ever be paid, or if it is, over what timescale.

The Bottom Line

Jordan Belfort’s net worth journey is a cautionary tale of the consequences of greed and the pursuit of wealth at any cost. His rise to fame and fortune, followed by his dramatic fall from grace, serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining ethical standards in business and personal life.

