Jobs Report in Focus Next Week as US Stocks Look to Stretch Winning Streak

US stocks rebounded last week as markets shrugged off banking contagion and recession risks. While the earnings calendar is quite light for the next week and we won’t get many economic releases either, the March jobs report would be crucial.

Last week, US stocks continued their upwards trajectory, and the Dow Jones, Nasdaq Composite, and S&P 500 rose over 3% each.

The S&P 500 has closed with gains for four consecutive weeks and overall gained just above 7% for the first quarter.

The Nasdaq meanwhile rose 16.8% in the first quarter and had its best quarter since 2020. The tech-heavy index’s fortunes whipsawed in the quarter though. While January was the best month for Nasdaq in over two decades, it crashed in February.

However, it rebounded almost 6.7% in March as investors bought the dip in tech stocks.

The Dow Jones, which is underperforming both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq this year gained 1.89% in March and managed to close the quarter about 0.38% higher. The index briefly turned negative for the year in March amid the sell-off in bank stocks.

As we enter April, it would be prudent to note that it has historically been the best month for the Dow Jones.

Last week, there were not many earnings and indicators. However, on Friday, the February PCE (personal consumption expenditure) data was released.

The PCE excluding food and energy prices-which is Fed’s preferred inflation gauge rose 0.3% in February which was below the 0.4% that markets were expecting.

Alibaba Announced a Business Split

The biggest headline for investors last week was perhaps Alibaba splitting into six businesses.

This is the most significant reorganization for the Chinese tech giant in its history which it says is “designed to unlock shareholder value and foster market competitiveness.”

Alibaba stock soared after the announcement and Chinese stocks in general joined in the party. Beaten-down Chinese stocks like NIO and Xpeng Motors also rallied.

Cathie Wood of ARK Invest meanwhile sold Xpeng Motors shares last week.

Amid the escalating US-China tech war, China is looking to boost its domestic tech sector which is a reversal from the 2021 tech crackdown when it clamped down on domestic tech companies.

It’s not only warming up to domestic tech companies but also courting foreign CEOs. Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk is also reportedly planning to travel to China in April.

Key Earnings and Economic Data Next Week

Next week, we’ll get the ISM manufacturing and final S&P PMIs for manufacturing and services. Construction spending and factory orders would be other key economic releases next week.

However, the most crucial reading to watch would be the March nonfarm payroll data.

Despite tech layoffs dominating the headlines, the US economy added over 0.8 million jobs in the first two months of the year. The data shattered estimates in both months-especially January where even the revised reading showed over half a million job gains.

The strong jobs report makes things complicated for the Fed as chair Jerome Powell has said multiple times that a strong labor markets make its job of lowering inflation more troublesome.

Fed Raised Rates by 25 Basis Points in March

High inflation is invariably negative for risk assets like growth stocks. However, some investment strategies can outperform during high inflation.

The Fed raised rates by 25 basis points in March and the dot plot shows one more hike of the same quantum in 2023.

While markets are factoring in rate cuts later in the year, Powell has been quite categorical and said that rate cuts is not something that the Fed is currently thinking about.

All said, US stocks would look to consolidate gains next week which would be holiday-shortened due to the Good Friday holiday.

In the following week though we’ll get into the first quarter earnings season which would start with bank earnings.

While bank earnings always attract outsized attention, they would be even more keenly followed this time amid the recent troubles at regional banks.

