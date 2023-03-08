How High Could US Interest Rates Go as Powell Touts More Hikes?

At his Congressional testimony, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said that interest rates might need to rise higher than the Fed previously envisioned. He added that the US central bank might need to increase the pace of hikes to tame inflation.

Powell’s testimony and jobs report were the key events for this week. After Powell’s hawkish stance, US stocks crashed yesterday. The Dow Jones fell 1.7% and turned negative for the year.

In his remarks, Powell said, “The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated.”

Notably, the Fed’s December dot plot showed terminal rates at 5.1% and Fed fund rates between 5.0%-5.25%. After Powell’s comments, both the equity and debt markets repriced themselves and the 2-year treasury yield rose above 5% for the first time since 2007.

Powell also said that the Fed could increase its pace of rate hikes if the economic data warrants “faster tightening.”

Notably, before the FOMC’s January meeting, many economists believed that the US Fed would pause its interest rate hikes after a 25-basis point hike. As expected the Fed raised rates by 25 basis points and Powell said: “We can now say I think for the first time that the disinflationary process has started.”

However, the inflation data for February surpassed estimates and both the consumer and wholesale inflation came in ahead of what economists were expecting. The CPI rose 0.5% on a monthly basis in January while the wholesale inflation rose 0.7% over the period.

High inflation is invariably negative for risk assets like growth stocks. However, some investment strategies can outperform during high inflation.

Powell Touts More Rate Hikes to Tame Inflation

During his Congressional testimony, Powell vowed that the Fed is committed to lowering inflation to its targeted range of 2%. He also pointed to strong wage growth and admitted that it was a dampener in lowering inflation.

Meanwhile, after Powell’s comments, traders put an almost 75% probability of a 50 basis point rate hike at the Fed’s March meeting. While Powell did not specify how high he sees the rates rising, we’ll get some idea after the March meeting which is scheduled for March 21 and 22.

Meanwhile, ADP data showed that private payroll rose 242,000 in February which was way ahead of the 205,000 that analysts were expecting. Stronger economic data raises the odds of higher rate hikes at the upcoming Fed meeting. Morgan Stanley believes that the Fed might step up the rate hikes to 50 basis points in order to tame inflation.

How High Could US Interest Rates Go?

The CME Fed Watch tool shows that traders are putting a 35.6% probability of Fed fund rates between 5.50%-5.75% by the end of 2023. 29.4% of traders see rates between 5.25%-5.50% by then while 18.1% traders see rates between 5.75%-6.0%.

Goldman Sachs also raised its terminal Fed fund rate forecast to between 5.50%-5.75%.

After Powell’s testimony, Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s chief investment officer of global fixed income said, “We think there’s a reasonable chance that the Fed will have to bring the Fed Funds rate to 6%, and then keep it there for an extended period to slow the economy and get inflation down to near 2%.”

Could Powell Push the US Economy to a Recession?

Also, many economists including Steven Blitz TS Lombard’s Chief US Economist believe that the Fed cannot tame inflation without causing a recession. On more than one occasion Fed has said that while its rate hikes might lead to a recession, it is not deliberately trying to impose one.

While recession impacts most sectors of the economy, some of the investments are largely recession-proof.

Meanwhile, after the ADP private payroll data, all eyes would be on the nonfarm payroll data which is scheduled for March 10.

Then we’ll get the all-important February inflation data next week which would offer more insights into whether the rise in January inflation was a blip or whether are we indeed headed towards “disinflation” as Powell said barely weeks back.

