Hindenburg Now Targets Block after Shaving off Billions from Adani’s Net Worth

Hindenburg Research, the famed short seller, has revealed a short position in Jack Dorsey’s Block (NYSE: SQ) and accused the company of fraud.

The report comes a couple of months after Hindenburg accused Adani, one of India’s largest conglomerates, of fraud. Adani Group shares tumbled after the report and the company’s promotor Gautam Adani lost billions of dollars in net worth as well as his position as the world’s third-richest person.

In its report on Block, Hindenburg said, “Our 2-year investigation has concluded that Block has systematically taken advantage of the demographics it claims to be helping.”

It added, “The “magic” behind Block’s business has not been disruptive innovation, but rather the company’s willingness to facilitate fraud against consumers and the government, avoid regulation, dress up predatory loans and fees as revolutionary technology, and mislead investors with inflated metrics.”

Hindenburg has built its reputation and targeted many companies with its short seller report. It accused WINS Finance of hiding material facts from US investors. Four months after its report, Nasdaq delisted the company.

Hindenburg also accused Nikola and Lordstown Motors of fraud after which there were top-level exits at both companies.

Block Stock Crashes after Hindenburg Report

Last year, Nikola’s founder Trevor Milton was convicted of fraud for overhyping the company’s capabilities, which Hindenburg had accused him of.

Hindenburg also accused Clover Health of defrauding investors. While the company denied the allegations, its stock price has plummeted below $1 and is a penny stock now.

Block stock is down sharply in US price action after Hindenburg’s report. It is not unusual for stocks to fall after they are accused in a short-seller report.

Hindenburg has accused Block of several wrongdoings and said that its interviews with former employees reveal that “pressure from management has resulted in a pattern of disregard for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) laws.”

It added, “In sum, we think Block has misled investors on key metrics, and embraced predatory offerings and compliance worst-practices in order to fuel growth and profit from facilitation of fraud against consumers and the government.”

So far, Block hasn’t responded to Hindenburg’s allegations.

Fintech Valuations Have Fallen

Block stock is drifting toward its 52-week lows after Hindenburg’s report. The valuations of fintech stocks have fallen drastically amid the market sell-off.

Privately held Stripe recently took a massive haircut in a funding round. Last year, Klarna also raised funds at an 85% haircut. Ant Financial investors have also lowered the fintech giant’s valuation.

The pain is not limited to privately held fintech companies and even the listed names like PayPal, SoFi, and Block have plunged over the last year. PayPal lost over 60% in 2022 and was among the top S&P 500 losers.

As for Block, Hindenburg’s report only complicates the scenario for the company as it is anyways battling a growth slowdown.

In 2021, Block changed its name from Square to reflect its focus on blockchain. However, the crypto and blockchain market has also weakened after peaking in November 2021, and names like Block, which is also a play on blockchain, have also crashed.

