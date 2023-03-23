Ford Outlines New Reporting Structure & Predicts Massive EV Loss in 2023

Ford (NYSE: F) has outlined its new reporting structure and would now report earnings according to the business segments rather than geographies. It also predicted a massive $3 billion loss for the EV (electric vehicle) business in 2023.

Ford has reorganized the reporting structures and would report the results of the ICE (internal combustion engine), EV business, and commercial vehicle business separately.

The move would help markets gauge the performance of the three businesses separately as its widely believed that legacy automakers are losing money in their EV business.

Ford said that its EV business which has been rechristened Model e lost $900 million in 2021 and $2.1 billion in 2022. The company said that it expects the business to lose $3 billion in 2023 as well.

Ford said that the EV business would become profitable by the end of 2026 and hit a pre-tax margin of 8%. The company expects its consolidated pre-tax margins to hit 10% by 2026.

Ford’s CFO John Lawler said, “As everyone knows, EV startups lose money while they invest in capability, develop knowledge, build (sales) volume and gain (market) share.”

At an event in November, General Motors said that it expects its EV business to become profitable by 2025.

Notably, almost all the pure-play EV companies with the exception of Tesla are losing money. Rivian for instance burnt $6 billion in cash last year as it invested in new plants and ramped up capacity.

Ford Outlines New Reporting Structure: Key Takeaways

Ford would start reporting its earnings under the new structure when it reports its earnings for the first quarter of 2023 in May.

The company expects Ford Blue which is its ICE business to report pre-tax earnings of $7 billion while the earnings of Ford Pro which is the commercial vehicle business are expected to rise to $6 billion, nearly double of 2022.

Ford meanwhile maintained its guidance of hitting an EV production capacity of 600,000 units by the end of 2023 and 2 million by the end of 2026.

General Motors, which become the first Detroit automaker to commit to a hard deadline of 2035 for stopping ICE production, expects to hit an EV production capacity of 1 million by 2025.

So far, only Ford has realigned its business reporting structure as it pivots to EVs. However, as the EV business of other legacy automakers reaches scale, they might also announce similar plans.

Legacy Automakers are Pivoting to EVs

Commenting on the new reporting structure, Lawler said, “We’ve essentially ‘refounded’ Ford, with business segments that provide new degrees of strategic clarity, insight and accountability to the Ford+ plan for growth and value.”

He added, “It’s not only about changing how we report financial results; we’re transforming how we think, make decisions and run the company, and allocate capital for highest returns.”

Ford was the second largest EV seller in the US last year even as its sales trailed that of Tesla by a wide margin.

Notably, legacy automakers are investing billions of dollars to ramp up their EV production capacity and hasten the transition to zero-emission vehicles.

Ford is Investing $50 Billion in EVs

Earlier this month, European automotive giant Volkswagen announced a massive 180 billion euros ($192.6 billion) investment over the next five years as it looks to scale up its EV (electric vehicle) business.

Volkswagen said that two-thirds of the investments would go towards electric vehicles and digitization.

Ford expects to spend around $50 billion through 2026 while General Motors committed to investing $35 billion on EVs between 2020 and 2025

For legacy automakers like Volkswagen, cash flows from the ICE business can support the ongoing capex towards EVs. However, startup EV companies might need to raise capital at regular intervals amid perennial cash burn.

Notably, multiple startup EV companies including Rivian, Lucid Motors, Arrival, and Nikola have raised cash over the last year as they grapple with the deadly mix of operating losses and higher capex toward capacity expansion.

