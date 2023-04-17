Chinese EV Stocks Rally as Xpeng Motors Unveils New Production Platform

Chinese EV (electric vehicle) stocks are trading higher today after Xpeng Motors (NYSE: XPEV) unveiled its new production platform called SEPA2.0 (Smart Electric Platform Architecture).

While Xpeng Motors stock is up over 11% in early US price action, NIO and Li Auto are up over 4% each.

In its release, Xpeng Motors said, the new platform “will shorten future models’ R&D cycle by 20%, significantly optimizing R&D efficiency.”

It added that 80% of architectural components under the new platform would be compatible with new models which would help it lower vehicle costs.

Notably, given the competition in the EV industry – which is reflected in the price war – it is becoming imperative for companies to lower their costs.

Commenting on SEPA2.0, XPEV CEO He Xiaopeng said, “We envision that this evolutionary intelligent architecture will lead smart EV technology development for the next three years.”

He added, “Ultimately, SEPA2.0 will architecturally empower us in our ongoing quest to redefine mobility experience with compelling value, superb comfort and rich infotainment.”

Notably, with a loss of 80% in 2022, Xpeng Motors underperformed NIO and Li Auto – which respectively fell 69% and 36%.

Li Auto incidentally outperformed almost all the EV plays in 2022, including Tesla which fell 65% and had its worst-ever year.

The rise in Xpeng Motors stock is a welcome break for investors as it has disappointed markets with both its operating and financial performance over the last year.

Xpeng Motors delivered 7,002 EVs in March. While deliveries rose 17% as compared to February, they were only about half of March 2022 deliveries. It delivered 18,230 cars in the first quarter which was within its guidance of 18,000-19,000.

The company’s deliveries have fallen YoY for six straight months even as the overall NEV (new energy vehicles) sales in China have swelled and more than doubled last year. Cathie Wood also sold XPEV stock ahead of the March delivery report.

Xpeng Motors’ cumulative deliveries reached 276,310 at the end of March and the company trails NIO and Li Auto by a wide margin on that metric.

XPEV’s financial performance has also been disappointing.

It reported revenues of $0.75 billion in Q4 2022, a YoY fall of 39.9%. The company’s revenues were slightly below what analysts were expecting as revenues from vehicle sales fell 43.1% to $0.68 billion.

The company’s gross margin was 8.7% in Q4 2022, down from 12% in the corresponding quarter last year.

Xpeng Motors’ net losses also ballooned to $0.34 billion in the quarter. While the losses were similar to the previous quarter, they were almost double what it had posted in Q4 2021.

Xpeng Motors Intends to Roll Out Its Autonomous Driving to All Chinese Cities

One bright spot for Xpeng has been its NGP or Navigation Guided Pilot-which is the company’s Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) similar to Tesla’s FSD (full-self driving).

XPEV intends to roll out the software to all Chinese cities by the end of 2024.

Tesla currently does not offer FSD in China which leaves the space open for Chinese EV companies.

Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk believes that the FSD price would eventually rise to $100,000 from the current price of $15,000.

EV Competition is Rising

Coming back to Xpeng Motors’ new platform, given the flurry of new lower-priced models – including an upcoming model from Tesla – EV companies have little option but to tighten their belts and lower vehicle prices.

The EV race is heating up and both legacy automakers, as well as pure-play EV companies, are striving to capture market share.

Tesla is currently the biggest EV seller but Volkswagen has vowed to become the largest player globally by 2025.

Ford and General Motors are in no mood to lose their overall market share and have outlined billions of dollars toward EV investment.

