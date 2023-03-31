Cathie Wood Sells Xpeng Motors Stock ahead of March Delivery Report

We’ll soon get the March deliveries of Chinese EV (electric vehicle) companies including NIO and Xpeng Motors (NYSE: XPEV). Cathie Wood of ARK Invest has meanwhile sold almost all of the Xpeng Motors shares ahead of the delivery report.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF sold 226,727 shares of XPEV earlier this week. Wood rebalances her portfolio quite frequently and recently added more Coinbase and Block shares after they crashed.

As for Xpeng Motors, Wood trimming the stake ahead of the March delivery report might not seem too surprising-at least to those who have been following the Chinese EV company’s recent delivery reports.

The company delivered 6,010 cars in February and 5,218 in January. In both months, its deliveries fell YoY and were below 10,000. Rivals NIO and Li Auto have outsold Xpeng Motors over the last many months and Li Auto’s cumulative deliveries have now surpassed XPEV.

Going by Xpeng Motors’ guidance, the company expects another dismal month.

Xpeng Motors expects to deliver between 18,000-19,000 cars in the first quarter, which would mean a YoY fall of between 45% to 47.9%.

The company delivered 11,228 vehicles in the first two months of 2023 and even the upper end of guidance implies deliveries of 7,772 in March which is just about half of its March 2022 deliveries.

Xpeng Motors Expects Deliveries to Fall in March

To put XPEV’s guidance in perspective, NIO forecast Q1 2023 deliveries between 31,000-33,000, which would imply a YoY growth between 20.3%-28.1%. The top end of the guidance implies deliveries of 12,337 cars in March.

Many analysts see NIO as a worthy competitor to Tesla and the Chinese EV company has built a strong brand in the premium segment.

Read our guide on buying NIO stock

Li Auto forecast deliveries between 52,000-55,000 in the first quarter of 2023. It has already delivered 31,761 cars in the first two months of the year and the top end of the guidance implies deliveries of 23,239 cars in March, which would be a new monthly high for the Chinese EV company.

As for Xpeng Motors, not only deliveries, but its financial performance has also spooked investors.

XPeng Motors reported revenues of $0.75 billion in Q4 2022, a YoY fall of 39.9%. The company’s revenues were slightly below what analysts were expecting as revenues from vehicle sales fell 43.1% to $0.68 billion.

Xpeng Motors’ net losses also ballooned to $0.34 billion in the quarter. While the losses were similar to the previous quarter, they were almost double what it had posted in Q4 2021.

Startup EV Companies are Feeling the Heat

Startup EV companies have been feeling the heat amid the rising competition and price war in the industry. Pricing pressure might further aggravate the cash burn of EV companies and they would need to raise capital frequently.

Yesterday, Nikola announced a stock sale to raise $100 million-its second offering since last year. Things are no different for other startup EV companies and even Rivian which is relatively well-funded, announced a $1.3 billion convertible bond issue earlier this month.

Xpeng Motors reported cash and cash equivalents of $5.55 billion at the end of 2022.

The company has been losing market share due to the fall in deliveries.

During the Q4 2022 earnings call, Dr. Hongdi Brian Gu, co-President of Xpeng Motors said that the company is looking to achieve operational efficiency through cost cuts.

Gu added, “With the optimization of our product portfolio and the significant improvement of our marketing capabilities, we will resume growth in our sales and market share.”

Xpeng Motors is Making Strides in Autonomous Driving

Meanwhile, while Xpeng Motors’ delivery and earnings reports have been disappointing, the company has been making strides in its autonomous driving business.

The company now offers its latest driving assistance system in Shanghai also. Previously, it did so in only Shenzhen and Guangzhou.

In September it launched a pilot program of its semi-autonomous driving system called Navigation Guided Pilot and described its Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) as “China’s most advanced ADAS system for urban driving.”

Tesla also sees massive opportunities in the autonomous driving business and offers the Autopilot as well as its advanced version FSD (full-self driving).

Tesla has meanwhile been at loggerheads with US regulators about marketing its self-driving as “full” self-driving which is arguably misleading as the system is not fully autonomous as the name suggests.

Musk meanwhile believes that the FSD price would eventually rise to $100,000 from the current price of $15,000.

Many analysts are also bullish on Tesla for its software capabilities.

Read our guide on buying Tesla stock

As for Xpeng, while the company provided a dismal March delivery guidance, markets would still scrutinize the report for color on sales of some of its new models and the demand outlook for the second quarter.

Related stock news and analysis