C3.ai Stock’s 2023 Rally Comes to a Halt after Short Seller Report

C3.ai stock (NYSE: AI) stock fell over 26% yesterday and is lower in US premarket price action today also after short seller Kerrisdale Capital accused it of accounting fraud in its report.

In its letter to C3.ai’s auditor Deloitte & Touche LLP said, that the company has “utilized highly aggressive accounting to inflate its income statement metrics in order to meet sell-side analyst estimates for revenue and certain profit metrics, and to conceal significant deterioration in its underlying operations.”

It also pointed to turnover among the company’s CFOs as C3.ai has had four CFOs since 2019.

The stock was having a phenomenal year and has more than doubled this year. It is among the rare publicly traded pure-play AI companies and has benefited from the growing investor interest in AI companies.

Companies ranging from Alphabet and Microsoft to Baidu and Alibaba are investing in AI even as there are regulatory concerns over the technology.

Elon Musk is among the fiercest critics of AI even as he was among the co-founders of OpenAI.

Coming back to C3.ai, the company has denied Kerrisdale Capital’s allegations and said it was a “highly creative and transparent attempt” to impact its stock price.

C3.ai Stock Falls on Short Sell Report, Company Denies Wrongdoings

A company spokesperson said, “Their allegation that C3.ai’s financial disclosures regarding Baker Hughes are somehow incorrect manifests a fundamental misunderstanding of US GAAP accounting practices and principles.”

Short sellers have had a heyday in 2023 and before Kerrisdale Capital Hindenburg Research targeted Indian conglomerate Adani and subsequently Jack Dorsey’s Block.

After Hindenburg’s report, Adani group chairman Gautam Adani lost billions of dollars in net worth and fell out of the top 10 in global billionaire rankings.

The company also called off a stock sale and has been instead looking to repay some of its outstanding debt – which was among the issues that Hindenburg cited in its report.

Block stock too plummeted after Hindenburg’s report. The company has built a good reputation and successfully targeted companies like Nikola and Lordstown Motors in its reports.

AI Stock Has Surged in 2023

C3.ai went public in December 2020 and priced the shares at $42. Despite the bumped-up pricing the stock more than doubled on debut. Incidentally, the US IPO market was red hot in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The IPO boom continued in 2021 which was another record year. However, the tide began to turn in 2022, and now only did the number of listings dwindle, but newly-listed stocks also tanked.

The Renaissance IPO ETF which invests in a portfolio of newly-listed companies and is overweight in the tech sector, fell 57% in 2022.

The performance of de-SPACs was terrible last year and the AXS de-SPAC ETF lost around three-fourths of its value in 2022.

The ETF has since liquidated, which reflects the trouble that de-SPACs have faced over the last year.

This week only Virgin Orbit and Boxed which went public through SPAC reverse merger have filed for bankruptcy.

As for C3.ai, the company benefited from the optimism toward AI companies. However, its rally came to a halt yesterday after Kerrisdale Capital’s report – and it had its worst single-day fall ever.

Things are not looking too rosy today also and the stock is down over 2% in US premarket price action

