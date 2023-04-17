Apple Expands Financial Service Business & Launches Savings Account

Apple (NYSE: AAPL) has announced a savings account with 4.15% interest as the iPhone maker continues to expand its financial services business.

The company has partnered with Goldman Sachs for the account and the service is available from today for Apple Card users.

The company’s APY is over ten times the national average even as some of the online banks and credit unions offer a similar or even higher rate.

For instance, Vio Bank customers can earn 4.77% on savings accounts while SoFi, which got the banking license last year offers upto 4%.

Commenting on Apple Card’s saving account Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet said, “Savings helps our users get even more value out of their favorite Apple Card benefit — Daily Cash — while providing them with an easy way to save money every day.”

She added, “Our goal is to build tools that help users lead healthier financial lives, and building Savings into Apple Card in Wallet enables them to spend, send, and save Daily Cash directly and seamlessly — all from one place.”

AAPL said that once a customer opens savings account the Daily Cash would be deposited in that account by default.

Customers would have the option to change the destination bank account for Daily Cash – as well as an option to add more money to the Apple savings account.

The account does not have any fees or minimum deposits which add to its attractiveness. Also, customers can withdraw the money by either transferring it to the Apple Pay card or another linked bank account.

While Apple is best known for its gadgets like the iPhone, the company sees healthcare and financial services as key long-term drivers.

Last year, during AAPL’s earnings call for the fiscal first quarter of 2022, Cook listed financial services as a key opportunity for the company.

He said, “I would say that I think Apple Card has a great runway ahead of us. It was rated to the No. 1 midsized credit carding customer set by J.D. Power and is getting — has fast become people’s main credit card for many, many people.”

The company has gradually expanded its financial services business and last month it officially announced its BNPL product.

It said that Apple Pay users would be able to split payments into four interest-free installments without paying any additional fee.

AAPL also launched BNPL in March

Apple said, “Users can apply for Apple Pay Later loans of $50 to $1,000, which can be used for online and in-app purchases made on iPhone and iPad with merchants that accept Apple Pay.”

The iPhone maker said that users would be able to apply for loans within the wallet without any impact on their credit scores.

By expanding its financial services offerings, AAPL has added yet another dimension to its Services business whose growth has otherwise sagged in recent quarters with revenues rising just 6.4% in the December quarter.

Warren Buffett meanwhile hasn’t been perturbed by Apple’s slowing sales and added more AAPL shares in 2022.

Next month, AAPL would release its earnings for the March quarter which would help gauge the demand for its gadgets as well as the health of its Services business amid a slowing economy.

Berkshire Hathaway would release its first quarter 13F around May 15 which would reveal whether the Oracle of Omaha added more Apple shares amid the crash in January.

