After Meta, Alphabet Also Resorts to Aggressive Cost Cuts amid Sagging Stock

Alphabet (NYSE: GOOG) is reportedly looking to cutting more costs after having previously announced 12,000 layoffs. Tech companies have been looking at ways to lower their cost base amid sagging stocks.

Meta Platforms for instance listed 2023 as the “year of efficiency” and amid sagging growth, it has been looking to cut costs – during the Q4 2022 earnings call, Meta Platforms lowered its 2023 expense guidance to $89 billion-$95 billion which was $5 billion below the previous guidance.

After announcing the second round of layoffs, it further reduced the guidance to $86 billion-$92 billion.

The company is also reportedly looking to lower employee bonuses this year. Its layoffs are anyways the highest among FAANG peers in percentage terms as the Facebook parent would have laid off almost a quarter of its workforce when it completes the second round of layoffs.

To be sure, Wall Street seems to like Meta stock amid the aggressive cost cuts, and with YTD gains of over 70%, it was the second-best S&P 500 stock in the first quarter.

After a dismal 2022 where it lost over two-thirds of its market cap, analysts have also been of late warming to Meta stock.

Read our guide on buying Meta stock

Meanwhile, other tech companies also seem to be resorting to aggressive cost cuts and following Meta’s example.

Stockholders Wanted Meta and Alphabet to Cut Costs

Incidentally, both Meta Platforms and Alphabet faced shareholder ire over cutting costs. Altimeter Capital and TCI Fund Management wrote open letters to Meta Platforms and Alphabet respectively – calling upon them to cut costs.

In its letter to Alphabet, TCI said, “The company has too many employees and the cost per employee is too high. Management should publicly disclose an EBIT margin target, substantially reduce losses in Other Bets and increase share buybacks.”

Referring to the deteriorating macroeconomic environment, it said, “cost discipline is now required as revenue growth is slowing. Cost growth above revenue growth is a sign of poor financial discipline.”

TCI also said that Alphabet stock is undervalued and the company should scale up buybacks.

Read our guide on buying undervalued stocks.

Alphabet Reportedly Looking at More Cost Cuts

The Wall Street Journal reported that Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat said in an email to employees that the company is looking at multiple ways to cut costs including closing some snack bars.

Ruth said, “Just as we did in 2008, we’ll be looking at data to identify other areas of spending that aren’t as effective as they should be, or that don’t scale at our size.”

The revenue growth of tech companies has fallen drastically over the last year. Alphabet’s revenue growth fell to a mere 1% in Q4 2022 – the slowest since 2020.

Also, revenues of both YouTube and Google Search fell YoY in the quarter as the company grappled with slowing digital ad spending.

YouTube’s woes are further compounded by the competition from TikTok and lower monetization of “Shorts”

In her email to employees where she talked about cost cuts, Porat said, “This work is particularly vital because of our recent growth, the challenging economic environment, and our incredible investment opportunities to drive technology forward—particularly in AI.”

Google’s Bard Had a Disappointing Debut

Notably, while Alphabet has come up with its Bard chatbot to take on ChatGPT, it disappointed on the debut – leaving a $100 billion hole in the company’s market capitalization.

While Alphabet is working on making Bard better, at the same time it has also focused its energies on cost cuts.

As Meta’s price action tells us, nothing pleases markets more than aggressive cost cuts during periods of economic turmoil.

