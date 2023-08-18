Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

What exactly is a blockchain? According to coingeek.com, a blockchain is a ‘digital ledger of transactions that is distributed among many computers and maintained by a peer-to-peer network.’ Essentially, this means that when a transaction is made using cryptocurrency, it is added to a blockchain which can be accessed by other crypto users. This apparent security and transparency is just one of the reasons cryptocurrency is so appealing to its users.

Whether you are new to the world of cryptocurrency or a seasoned crypto ‘whale’, read on to discover the latest blockchain and cryptocurrency facts, statistics and 2023 trends.

Blockchain User Statistics

Who is using blockchain? We’ve broken down the user demographics so you can find out more about the average crypto user.

1. Blockchain.com wallets reached over 81 million wallet users in 2022.

In order to purchase Bitcoin, you need what is called a Blockchain wallet. As of 2022, there were over 81 million wallet users in the world, according to research carried out by Statista.

2. In the UK, crypto users grew by nearly 1.5 million between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021.

Is cryptocurrency a big deal in the UK? Well, according to a report by Statista, crypto is rapidly growing in popularity amongst UK users. In fact, it is reported that crypto users in the UK grew by roughly 1.5 million between Q4 2022 and Q4 2021.

3. There were 402 million crypto users recorded worldwide in Q4 2022.

There’s no doubt that more and more people around the world are becoming more aware of cryptocurrencies, but just how many crypto users are there? It was recently reported by Statista that as of Q4 2022, there were 402 million crypto users recorded worldwide.

4. There were 30.6 million users in the US in Q4 2022.

In the US alone, 30.6 million crypto users were recorded by Stastista in Q4 2022.

5. Crypto users make up 9.1% of the country’s inhabitants.

In comparison to other continents, Europe has been slower to jump on the crypto bandwagon. Out of Europe’s top five continents, Spain stands out with crypto users making up 9.1% of the country’s inhabitants. [Source: Statista]

6. The largest number of crypto users in Europe are in Turkey and Russia.

As of Q4 2022 , in Europe, crypto appears to be most popular in Turkey and Russia, with 19.0 million and 14.3 million crypto users respectively.

See the full breakdown below:

[source: Statista]

7. India, China, and the U.S. have the highest number of crypto users.

According to the same report by Statista, India, China and the US have the highest number of crypto users as of Q4 2022. However, they have relatively few when compared to their populations. For example, the US has 30.6 million crypto users, however this makes up only 9.2% of their population.

India has 79.2 million which makes up 5.7% of its population, while China has 64.5 million which is 10% of its overall population.

8. 36% of blockchain users have an annual salary of $100,000 or more.

How much do blockchain users earn? According to abdalslam.com, 36% of blockchain users have an annual salary of $100,000 or more.

9. 16% of men and 7% of women invest in blockchain technology.

According to CNBC, cryptocurrency has a gender problem. As per a survey by CNBC and Acorn 16% of men and 7% of women invest in blockchain technology, meaning that men are twice as likely to invest in blockchain than women.

Business Blockchain Statistics

How are businesses adapting to blockchain? We’ve broken down the data to see how businesses are currently embracing and using blockchain technology.

10. Top 10 companies that use blockchain technology.

While crypto currency has been growing in popularity for personal use, businesses around the world are now embracing digital currencies. In 2022, Forbes compiled a list of companies using crypto technology, and here is the top ten:

Companies Blockchain Network Used

Adobe Etherium

Allianz Hyperledger Fabric, Corda

Andreessen Horowitz Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Flow, Celo, Near, Arweave and others

Ant Group Antchain

Anthem Hyperledger Fabric

Aon Corda

A.P. Moller—Maersk TradeLens, Hyperledger Fabric

Baidu XuperChain

BHP MineHub, Hyperledger Fabric

Block Bitcoin

[Source: Forbes, DemandSage]

11. According to a Deloitte survey, 86% of people believe Blockchain technology can enhance our integration toward more touchless business processes.

What are businesses’ attitudes towards Blockchain? According to a Deloitte survey, 86% of people believe Blockchain technology can enhance our integration toward more touchless business processes.

[Survey data was collected by analyzing the responses of 1386 respondents across 12 countries in 2019].

12. 91% of respondents expected to see a quantitative, verifiable return on their blockchain investments in the next five years.

According to the same Deloitte survey, 91% of respondents expected to see a quantitative, verifiable return on their blockchain investments in the next five years.

[Survey data was collected by analyzing the responses of 1386 respondents across 12 countries in 2019].

13. In 2020, 51% of companies surveyed by Deloitte reported that using blockchain technology is a top strategic priority.

Deloitte reported in 2020 that using blockchain technology is a top strategic priority for 51% of companies.

[Survey data was collected by analyzing the responses of 1488 respondents across 14 countries and regions in 2020].

14. Roughly 29% of small to medium-sized businesses have embraced blockchain technology.

We know that large companies have begun to embrace blockchain technology, but what about small to medium-sized businesses? As of 2021, roughly 29% of small to medium-sized businesses have utilized blockchain technology.

[Source: Gitnux.com]

Blockchain Trends 2023

Read on to discover the latest trends in crypto and blockchain technology.

15. Binance is currently the most popular cryptocurrency exchange worldwide.

What cryptocurrency is the most popular? According to Statista, Binance is currently taking the top spot, with a 16.91 billion dollar trading volume in November 2022.

16. In 2023, the shift from conventional organizational structures to DAOs could continue to gather momentum.

According to reports, 2023 could see the shift from LLCs to DAOs gather momentum.

17. There will be fewer barriers to entry, thanks to blockchain-as-a-service

Interestingly, its likely that there will be fewer barriers to entry in 2023, and this is thanks to blockchain-as-a-service.

[Source: TechFunnel.com]

18. In 2023, blockchain technology is becoming more eco-friendly.

Carbon offsetting as well as energy-conscious blockchain network architectures will make the goal of blockchain technology becoming environmentally friendly more achievable.

[Source: TechFunnel.com]

19. The Internet of Things (IoT) is set to reach around $1,463.2 billion by 2027.

According to Analytics Insight, the global market of the Internet of Things (IoT) is set to reach around $1,463.2 billion by 2027.

20. From 2022 to 2030, the worldwide blockchain technology industry is predicted to grow at an 85.9% CAGR.

According to SecurityBoulevard.com, by 2023, the worldwide blockchain technology industry is set to grow at 85.9% CAGR.

Market Share

Read on to discover the latest statistics in blockchain and cryptocurrency market share.

21. The global blockchain market is projected to grow to $163.83 billion by 2029.

According to FortuneBusinessInsights.com, the global blockchain market is estimated to grow from $7.18 billion in 2022 to $163.83 billion by 2029, at a 56.3% CAGR.

22. 19 billion US dollars will be spent on Blockchain solutions by 2024.

According to a report by Statista, it is predicted that 19 billion dollars will be spent on Blockchain solutions by 2024.

See the full date breakdown below:

Year US dollars spent in billions

[Source: Statista]

23. Blockchain technology market value is expected to reach $39.7 billion by 2025

By 2025, blockchain technology market value is projected to reach $39.7 billion according to research by FinancesOnline.com.

24. There are currently 8,685 cryptocurrencies worldwide.

Most people will have heard of Bitcoin mentioned during cryptocurrency discourse, however just how many cryptocurrencies are there? According to Statista, there are currently 8.685 cryptocurrencies worldwide.

25. Europe is the least likely region in the world to adopt new digital payments.

Mastercard’s New Payments Index 2022 placed Europe as the least likely region to adopt new digital payments.

[Source: Statista]

26. It is estimated that the top 20 cryptocurrencies take up nearly 90% of the total market.

Although there are 8,685 cryptocurrencies worldwide, it is estimated that the top 20 cryptocurrencies make up approximately 90% of the total market.

[Source: Statista]

27. Cross border payments and settlements make up 15.95% of blockchain technology use

According to Statista, cross border payments and settlements make up 15.95% of blockchain technology use.

28. In 2021, one third of the European blockchain spending came from the banking industry

According to Statista, one third of European blockchain spending came from the banking industry.

29. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.19 Trillion as of May 2023.

As of May 2023, the global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.19 trillion according to coingecko.com.

Cryptocurrencies

The top cryptocurrencies in the world right now are Bitcoin, Tether, Binance, Ethereum. Read on to discover statistics about the four most popular cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin

30. There are currently 19.20 million bitcoins in circulation worldwide as of 2022

How many bitcoins are in the world right now? As of 2022, there are currently 19.20 million bitcoins in circulation worldwide, according to Statista.

31. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) currently stands at 16, 833.29 USD

How much does Bitcoin cost? According to Statista, Bitcoin currently stands at 16,833.29 USD.

32. Most Bitcoin mining occurred in the United States, with 37.84%

Which country is doing the most Bitcoin mining? According to Statista, the most Bitcpin mining occurred in the US, at 37.84%.

33. The average Bitcoin transaction fee was 1.55 USD in Q4 2022.

Statista reported that the average Bitcoin transaction fee was 1.55 USD in Q4 2022.

34. The number of Bitcoins processed on a single day reached its highest value at 400,000 in early January 2021.

The number of Bitcoins processed on a single day reached its peak with 400,000 in early January 2021, according to a report by Statista.

35. In 2023, 106 million people who own Bitcoin.

How many people own Bitcoin? Estimates show that as of 2023, 106 million people own Bitcoin.

Tether

Tether is a stablecoin tied to the US dollar.

36. The current market cap of Tether is $82.99B.

The current market cap of Tether is $82.99B, according to blockwords.co

37. The price of 1 Tether currently costs $1.00.

How much is Tether worth? Tether is a stablecoin tied to the US dollar, so it currently costs $1.00.

[source: BlockWorks.co]

38. Tether currently ranks 3 among all known cryptocurrency assets.

Tether is the third most popular cryptocurrency asset.

[source: BlockWorks.co]

39. The current supply of Tether is 82.96B.

The current supply of Tether is 82.96B as of 2023.

[source: BlockWorks.co]

40. 500.82M of USDT were traded within 24 hours of time

What is the current trading activity of Tether? 500.83M of Tether was traded within 24 hours.

[source: BlockWorks.co]

Binance

Binance was launched on 3 September 2017.

41. By the end of 2022, 92% of all spot Bitcoin trading was occurring on Binance.

At the end of 2022, it was reported by Finder.com that 92% of all spot Bitcoin trading was occurring on Binance.

42. As of 2022, Binance had 128 million registered users.

How many Binance users are there? As of 2022 Binance had 128 million registered users, according to

43. On May 10, 2021, Binance Coin, valuing at US$686.31

Binance reached its all time high on 10 May 2021, with a value of US$686.31.

[Source: Finder.com]

44. In January 2023, Binance hosted 55% of global crypto spot trading

In January 2023, 55% of global crypto spot trading was hosted on Binance.

45. Peak 24-hour trading volume on Binance hit US$147.6 billion in 2021.

At its peak, 24 hour trading volume on Binance hit US$147.6 billion in 2021, however this has declined in subsequent years.

[Source: Finder.com]

Ethereum

The Ethereum blockchain was launched in 2015 by the Ethereum Foundation under the codename ‘Frontier’ [Source: Blockworks.co]

46. Ethereum transactions per day is currently at 1.075M.

There are currently 1.075 million Ethereum transactions per day. This is up from 1.056 million in 2022.

[Source: ycharts.com]

47. The current circulating supply of Ethereum is 120.27 million.

As of 2023, the current circulating supply of Etherum is 120.27 million.

[Source: blockworks.co]

48. Ethereum currently ranks 2 among all known cryptocurrency assets.

Ethereum is currently the 2nd most popular cryptocurrency among all known currency assets. (The popularity is based on relative market cap).

[Source: blockworks.co]

49. The price of 1 Ethereum currently costs $1,854.78.

How much does Ethereum currently cost? 1 Ethereum currently costs $1,854.78.

[Source: blockworks.co]

50. Many experts predict that Ethereum will surpass $10,000.

As of a report from cnet.com, it is predicted that Ethereum will soon surpass $10,000.

There is no denying that the blockchain and cryptocurrency world is growing both in popularity and relevance for corporate and personal use alike. With many business and individual users embracing this new and exciting development, it is safe to say that we will be hearing a lot about cryptocurrency in the years to come.

