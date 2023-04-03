35 Best TikTok Statistics for 2023

With over 3 billion downloads since its launch in 2016, it’s safe to say that TikTok is taking the tech world by storm and has traditional social media companies like Facebook and Twitter shaking in their (virtual) boots.

Is this just another social media fad that will quickly fade, or is it worth incorporating into your marketing strategy?

Read on to discover 35 impressive TikTok statistics for 2023, that you need to know.

TikTok User Behaviour

1. TikTok Has Been Downloaded 3 Billion Times

As of 2023, TikTok has been downloaded 3 billion times by worldwide users.

TikTok was launched in 2016 by the Chinese technology company ByteDance, and since then its popularity has snowballed. It is reported that TikTok was the most downloaded non-game app from January to June of 2021, and has since become the first non-Facebook app to pass the three billion download milestone.

2. TikTok Has 1 Billion Daily Active Users

Data from Q4 2021 revealed TikTok boasted 1 billion active users worldwide

A staggering amount of downloads doesn’t always equate to a staggering amount of active users, right? On the contrary – as of Q4 2021, TikTok boasted 1 billion active users worldwide, with users spending an average of 46 minutes per day on it.

3. Time On TikTok

Data from Q1 2022 reveals TikTok users spend 11 minutes on the app per average session

A good indicator of a successful piece of content is the time spent on the page or app. In a world of fleeting interests and short attention spans, can we guarantee engagement times of more than a few seconds? Apparently, TikTok can, with a whopping 11 minute average session length, making it the most engaging social media app. By comparison, Facebook’s average session length is roughly 4.82 minutes and the average Instagram session is 7 minutes 37 seconds.

4. Projected 15 Million TikTok Users In The UK By 2025

TikTok appears to be going from strength to strength since its launch in 2016, and it is showing no signs of stopping. It is projected that there will be 15 million TikTok users in the UK alone by 2025.

5. TikTok Users Open App 19x Per Day

Data from Q2 2021 reveals the average TikTok user opens the app 19 times per day

TikTok is known for being highly addictive thanks to its powerful algorithm – and people can’t seem to put it down. Research shows that an average TikTok user in 2023 opens the app 19 times per day. This is more than twice as many opens as the average Facebook user, who opens the app 8 times a day on average.

6. 83% Of TikTok Users Have Posted A TikTok Video

Data from Q2 2023 reveals 83% of TikTok users have posted a TikTok video

While many users view, like and comment on TikToks, how many people on the app are actively creating their own TikToks versus simply consuming? A substantial 83% of users have posted a video on the app. This works out as 830 million users having posted a video on the app.

7. 26% Of TikTok Users Watch Livestreams

Data from Q2 2020 revealed 23% of global TikTok usage is livestream viewing

Livestream is growing in popularity across all platforms. In fact, live streaming now makes up 23% of global viewing time. According to a survey by GlobalWebIndex (using 339 respondents in the US and UK aged 16-64) roughly 26% of users used TikTok to view livestreams in June 2020. As the popularity of livestream grows globally, it is safe to assume that this number is only getting bigger.

TikTok And Competition

8. TikTok Overtakes Facebook As Most Valuable Social Media Brand

Data from Q1 2023 shows TikTok is valued 11% higher than Facebook.

How is TikTok faring against its competition? The popular app has surpassed its competitor Facebook as the most valuable social media brand in the world. According to Brand Finance’s annual Global 500, TikTok was valued at $US65.7 billion, while Facebook fell from $US 100 billion to $US58.8 billion.

9. TikTok Has A Higher Valuation Than Instagram

Data from Q1 2023 shows TikTok has a 65% higher valuation than Instagram

While Instagram is still a popular app with many social media users, TikTok has once again won out on brand value. While TikTok has been valued at 65.7 billion US dollars, Instagram’s valuation currently stands at 33.48 billion U.S. dollars.

10. TikTok Videos Get More Comments Than Instagram Reels

As of Q4 2022, TikTok videos get 44% more comments than Instagram reels

Following the popularity of TikTok, many brands have embraced the fast paced, short video format. Instagram introduced its version, called ‘Reels’ in 2019. But which performs better? It has been reported that on average, TikToks get 44% more comments than Instagram reels.

11. Twice As Many TikToks Uploaded Than Instagram Reels Per Month

Data from Q4 2022 reveals there are 2.3x more TikToks uploaded than Instagram reels per month.

TikTok appears to be the more popular format for uploading short video content. The average number of TikTok videos posted per month by an active account is double compared to the amount of Instagram Reels posted per month.

The average active TikTok account posts 22.5 TikToks per month, whereas the average active Instagram account only posts 9.8 Reels per month.

12. Children Prefer TikTok To YouTube

Data from Q4 2021 showed children on average spend roughly 23 more minutes per day on TikTok than on YouTube.

It is estimated that children spend 62% more time watching videos on TikTok than YouTube, further proving its appeal to the younger generations. (Based on anonymous information provided by 400,000 families with children aged 4-18 years old in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Spain – from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021)

13. Majority TikTok Users Don’t Have Twitter

It is reported that 63% of TikTok users aren’t on Twitter and 40% don’t have a Facebook profile.

14. TikTok Has Almost 3 Times More Daily Active Users Than Snapchat

TikTok has overtaken Snapchat in the bid for Gen Z’s attention – as of 2023, Snapchat currently has 375 million daily active users on the app, while TikTok boasts a whopping 1 billion daily active users.

15. BeReal Could Pose As A Competitor To TikTok

As of Q3 2022, 31% of young people on BeReal use the app each day.

BeReal is a relatively new phenomenon taking the younger generation’s social media use by storm. In the UK, it is reported that 31% of social media users aged between 16 and 18 years use BeReal daily, and weekly that rises to 42%.

In Q1 2023, BeReal had 47.8 million monthly active users and 13 million people used the app daily. TikTok is still ahead with its 1 billion daily active users, but BeReal could prove to be a force to be reckoned with.

TikTok Demographics

16. 60% Of TikTok Users Are Gen Z (Aged 11 – 26)

As of Q2 2023, 60% of TikTok’s users are from Generation Z.

There’s a lot of talk about how TikTok is a Gen Z platform, and perhaps rightly so. Just how many TikTok users are made up of Gen Z? Unsurprisingly, Gen Z make up 60% of users, while millennials make up roughly 35%.

17. 25% Of US TikTok Users Are Aged 10 To 19

As of Q1 2023, 25% of TikTok users in the US are aged between 10-19.

TikTok mostly appeals to young people – 25% of US TikTok users are 10 to 19, and 22.4% of users are aged 20 – 29. Only 11% of users are aged 50+.

This shows a clear decrease in user percentages as age goes up.

18. 57% Of TikTok Users Are Female

As of Q1 2022, 57% of users on TikTok are female & 43% male.

Does TikTok really have something for everyone? It appears so. With its powerful algorithm, TikTok seems to attract appeal from across the board. The app boasts a relatively close gender margin – 57% of users are females and 43% are males.

19. The US Has The Largest TikTok Audience In The World

As of 2022, USA has 135 million users, the largest of any country

The US has the largest TikTok audience with over 135 million users.

The second largest is Indonesia with 99.07 million and third is Brazil with 73.58 million.

The UK reported 17,464,020 TikTok users in 2022.

TikTok Trends

20. ‘I’m Alive’ By Celine Dion Is The Top Trending Sound On TikTok Right Now

As of 2023, the top trending sound on TikTok is I’m Alive by Celine Dion, with 877,00 videos created with that song.

(Count is based on a user finding and using the sound to create a video in a 24 hour timeframe).

21) ‘Love You So’ By The King Khan & BBQ Show Is The Most Played TikTok Sound

There are some sounds that really strike a chord with their audience. As of 2023, the most play TikTok sound in videos is ‘Love You So’ by The King Khan & BBQ Show,

[source: Statista]

22) #fyp Is Currently The Most Popular Hashtag To Use When Posting A TikTok

As of Q1 2023, #fyp was the most used hashtag on TikTok, generating almost 35 trillion views across posts using it.

Hashtags are a great way to boost engagement and increase your chances of your TikTok going viral. While it is now more difficult than ever to keep track of what hashtags can guarantee popularity, here are the TikToks that have generated the most views in 2023:

# fyp 34 trillion post views # foryou 21 trillion post views # foryoupage 13 trillion post views # viral 12.9 trillion post views # tiktok 4 trillion post views # trending 3 trillion post views # duet 3 trillion post views # funny 2 trillion post views # comedy 1 trillion post views # trend 1 trillion post views

23) Khabane Lame Is The Most Followed TikTok Creator In The World Right Now

As of Q2 2023, Kabane Lame is the most followed TikTok creator in the world with 155 million followers on the app.

According to Statista, the most popular TikTok creator in the world right now is Khabane Lame with 155.1 million followers, surpassing the previous title holder Charli d’Amelio who now has 150.1.

24. Charlie D’Amelio Is The Highest Paid TikTok Creator In 2023 Earning $20m pa

As of Q2 2023, Charlie D’Amelio is the highest paid TikToker, making 20 million dollars (USD) per year.

TikTok tends to keep its business model pretty private, but we do know that the most popular creators are getting paid a pretty penny for their efforts.

[Sources: InfluencerMarketingHub.com, TechieGamers.com

TikTok’s Popularity

25. One Third Of All US Adults Don’t Like TikTok

A 2021 poll reveals 34% of US adults say they don’t like TikTok.

The online poll, which was conducted in the United States from October 29 to November 1, 2021 with 2,200 respondents aged 18 years and older, found that roughly one-third of all US adults have an unfavourable opinion of TikTok, compared to 37% of adults who have a more positive opinion of the app.

26. Two-thirds Of Parents In The US Are Uncomfortable Allowing Their Children To Use TikTok Unsupervised

A 2022 poll revealed that 68% of parents do not approve of their children using TikTok unsupervised.

While TikTok has proven its popularity with the younger generation, not all parents are convinced that it is the best choice for their child. A poll taken in 2022, which was done between August 23 and August 29 2022 with a sample size of 822 people, found that two-thirds of parents are weary of allowing their children to use TikTok (and other social media) without supervision.

TikTok And Brands

27. 50% Of TikTok Users Have Bought A Product After Watching It On TikTok Live

As of 2021, 1 in 2 TikTok users have bought a product after watching a TikTok live.

Much like watching a shopping network, many users turn to TikTok live for the purpose of shopping. A TikTok study which studied responses from 250 users, shows that 50% of users had bought something after watching it on TikTok live.

28. 55% Of Users Have Bought A Product After Seeing It On The Platform

As of 2021, 550 million users have made a purchase directly after seeing it on the platform.

Like any popular social media, TikTok provides a fantastic space for advertising. In fact, a Student Beans survey found that 55% of users have bought a product after seeing the brand on the platform.

[Source: Survey by StudentBeans]

29. TikTok Is The Most Popular Brand Account On TikTok Right Now

Brands have jumped on the TikTok bandwagon in order to connect with young consumers. As of Q2 2023, TikTok has 62 million followers, making it the most followed brand on TikTok.

30. 70% Of Users Like It When A Brand Creates A New Trend On TikTok

A study released in 2021 found that seven in ten TikTok users prefer brands to create new trends & challenges on TikTok.

It is not enough for brands to simply show up on the platform– they must participate in order to win over consumers. According to a study by TikTok, 70% of users enjoy when brands create new trends and challenges for users to participate in.

[Source: TikTok Marketing Science Global Community and Self-Expression Study 2021 conducted by Flamingo]

31. 76% of TikTok Users Want Brands Commenting On TikTok Videos

A poll taken in 2021 found that the majority of TikTok users (76%) want brands to comment & engage in TikTok videos.

TikTok further allows brands to connect with their consumers in the comments. A study by TikTok showed that 76% of users feel that brands that post comments on TikTok feel part of the TikTok community.

[Source: TikTok Marketing Science Global Community and Self-Expression Study 2021 conducted by Flamingo]

32. TikTok Is The 6th Most Popular Platform For Business Marketing

As of 2022, TikTok is the 6th most popular platform for business marketing, falling behind Facebook & Instagram.

Although no one can deny TikTok’s growing popularity, in 2022, 90% of marketers used Facebook to promote their business, while 79% used Instagram. 18% used TikTok to promote their brand, making it the 6th most popular platform for business marketing.

Here are the leading social media platforms used by marketers to promote their business in 2022, from a survey of 2,897 online marketers:

Facebook 90%

Instagram 79%

LinkedIn 61%

YouTube 52%

Twitter 43%

TikTok 18%

Snapchat 4%

33. TikTok Is Worth Between $50 – 75 billion

As of Q2 2023, TikTok is estimated to be worth between $50bn – 75bn US dollars.

The big question – how much is TikTok actually worth? As TikTok is a private company, it is difficult to say for sure, but estimators put it between $50 – 75 billion.

News And Trending TikTok Statistics

34. Many Users Get Their News On TikTok

According to a Pew poll, 25% of US adults under 30 get their news from TikTok

TikTok isn’t just for fun trends and viral dance routines – it is fast becoming a platform where users get their news content. According to the Pew Research Center, 25% of US adults under the age of 30 get their news on TikTok regularly.

[This survey was conducted by surveying 12,147 US adults from July 18 to Aug. 21, 2022].

35. TikTok Is Banned In Some Countries

As of Q2 2023, TikTok is fully banned in 3 countries & the app is banned on government devices in 3 countries.

Due to an increasing concern from governments about data collection and cyber attacks, TikTok is coming under scrutiny from a number of governments for its close links with the Chinese governments. So far, that the US currently has a piece of legislation debated in the house of representatives alls are being made to ban the app in the US. The social media app is currently banned in India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. Government bodies have banned the app on staff devices in the US, Canada, Taiwan and three top EU bodies.

So, the facts are clear – TikTok is quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with. Demonstrating record breaking download numbers and incredible levels of user engagement, it’s time to face the music – or ‘sound’ – and start making TikTok a priority in your marketing strategy.

