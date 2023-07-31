Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

iPhone versus Android: the age old smartphone debate. Many people usually fall on one side or the other, arguing heatedly about which piece of tech is better.

The very first iPhone was announced by Apple founder Steve Jobs in January 2007, and it is safe to say that the world hasn’t been the same since. From then on, Apple has annually released new iPhone models, becoming the first mobile phone with multi-screen technology. [Wikipedia]

Android is currently iPhone’s biggest competitor in the smartphone market. The first Android smartphone – HTC Dream, also known as T-Mobile G1 – was announced in September 2008. Similarly to Apple, Android also regularly releases new updates to their operating system, fixing bugs and making improvements to its user’s experience. [Wikipedia]

But which one is really ‘better’?

Here are 25 iPhone versus Android statistics to help you to decide:

User demographics

Are iPhone users really fundamentally different to Android users? Let’s find out.

Here are some statistics and facts about iPhone and Android users:

1. There are roughly 3.3 times as many Android smartphone users as iPhone users.

Are there more iPhone users than Android users in the world? Well, as of Apple’s latest reports, the answer is no – there are currently 1 billion iPhone users in the world, while there are 3.3 billion Android smartphone users.

2. 51% of iPhone users are female, while females made up 43% of Android users.

iPhones appear to be the smartphone of choice for women.

According to a 2019 survey by Mobile Ecosystem Forum, 51% of global iPhone users are female, while women make up 43% of Android users (6% of survey respondents preferred not to say).

The same survey also noted that 43% of android users are female, with 54% being male (3% of survey respondents preferred not to say).

[This survey was conducted using 6,500 respondents aged 16+]

3. 95% of adults aged 18 – 49 own a smartphone.

For many, it is difficult to remember a time before we were glued to the Apple or Android device in our hands, but just how many people own smartphones? According to a survey by the Pew Research Centre published in March 2023, 95% of adults aged 18 – 49 own a smartphone. This percentage has grown from 86% in 2015.

4. iPhones are more popular than Android phones in the 18-34 year old age group.

Which phone is more popular with young people – Android or iPhone?

In the US, iPhones are most popular with the 18-34 year old age group. 58% of 18-34 year olds stated that they owned an iPhone, while 41% owned an Android, according to Statista.

[This survey was conducted in the United States, from December 14 to 30, 2021, using 1,783 respondents aged 18 years and older, among those who use a smartphone regularly].

5. Androids are more popular than iPhones in the 35 – 54 year old age group.

According to the same survey, 53% of 35 – 54 year olds have Android phones, while 47% have iPhones, proving that Androids are the most popular smartphone choice in that age group.

In ages 55 and over, 51% of smartphone users have Androids while 49% have iPhones.

[This survey was conducted in the United States, from December 14 to 30, 2021, using 1,783 respondents aged 18 years and older, among those who use a smartphone regularly].

6. Japan has the highest percentage of iPhone users worldwide, with 70% of the total market share. (include data figure in heading)

Which country has the largest number of iPhone users worldwide? The country with the largest number of iPhones users is Japan, which currently has 70% of the total market share.

Bangladesh and Madagascar have the least amount of iPhone users – with just 1% each.

The countries with the most and least amount of iPhone users are broken down as follows:

[Source: FinancesOnline.com ]

7. Bangladesh is the country with the highest number of Android users worldwide, with 98% of smartphone users choosing Android models.

The country with the largest number of Android users is Bangladesh, which currently has 98% of the total market share.

By contrast, the country with the least amount of Android phone users is Japan, at 30%.

The countries with the most and least amount of Android users are broken down as follows:

[Source: FinancesOnline.com ]

8. iPhone users spend more time looking at their phones than Android users.

Occasionally, we are all guilty of having a less than ideal screen time – but can the type of phone we have dictate the length of time we spend looking at our screens?

Apparently so. It was reported that on average, Android users spend 3 hours and 42 minutes using their phone per day, while iPhone users generally spend an average of 4 hours and 54 minutes looking at their phones each day.

9. iPhone users send double the amount of texts than Android users.

It looks like iPhone users spend all that extra screen time doing one thing – chatting.

Studies show that the average Android user sends 26 texts per day, while the average iPhone user sends 57 texts per day.

10. The average iPhone user has more friends than Android users.

Does having a particular phone mean you have more friends? Apparently, it does – the average Android user has 3 close friends, while iPhone users reportedly have 5 close friends on average.

11. The average iPhone user has a higher annual household income than Android users.

iPhone users reportedly have a higher household income than Android users.

An average Android user reportedly earns between $50,000 – $100,000 annually, while the average iPhone user brings home upwards of $200,000 per year.

iPhone v. Android Market Share

The smartphone market is one of the most competitive markets in the world, with many manufacturers fighting for the top spot – and Apple and Android are no exception.

Just how much of the smartphone market is fought over between the two tech giants?

Here are some statistics and facts about the market share of the iPhone and Android:

12. Android holds a whopping 71.8% share in the smartphone market.

Android held onto its position as the leading mobile operating system in the world in Q4 2022. Android currently boasts a 71.8% share in the market, while iOS holds roughly 27.6% of the mobile operating system market. [Source: Statista]

13. iPhone’s iOS is the most popular mobile operating system in the US.

The market in the US proves to be slightly different, however.

As per Statista’s 2023 report, iOS is the most popular mobile operating system in the US. In January 2023, it was reported that iOS accounted for roughly 55% of the US mobile OS market, while Android accounted for around 45%.

14. In 2022, Android reached a 43.45% brand penetration rate, while iOS reached 40.61%.

As of 2022, Android boasted a higher brand penetration rate than Apple, at 43.45%. iOS reached 40.61% brand penetration rate in 2022. [Source: BankMyCell.com]

15. There were 1.57 billion Android phones sold in 2022, while there were 150 million iPhones sold in the same year.

As Android is the most popular mobile operating system in the world, it may come as no surprise that they are selling more smartphones than Apple.

In 2022, it was reported that 1.57 billion Android smartphones were sold globally, while Apple sold 150 million iPhones.

16. Apple has a higher net worth than Android.

Although Android is leading in smartphone sales around the world, Apple is currently worth more. Apple’s net worth stands at $2614.26 billion, while Android is estimated to be worth less than $2 billion.

iPhone v. Android Features

While iPhones and Android can be quite similar, there are a couple of features which sets them apart.

Here are some statistics surrounding the features of Androids and iPhones:

17. Android has more available languages than the iPhone.

Android operating systems currently support over 100 languages, while iPhone’s iOS is currently only available in 40. [Source: Diffen]

18. Google PlayStore has roughly 1.4 times more apps than the Apple Store.

Google PlayStore currently has over 2,500,000 apps available to its users, while the Apple Store has roughly 1,800,000. Quantity does not always equate to quantity, however – it is important to note, that while apps containing viruses are rare in the PlayStore, they do exist. On the Apple Store, viruses are very rare or completely nonexistent. [Source: Diffen]

iPhone v. Android Apps

It is common knowledge that there is quite literally an app for anything and everything nowadays. There’s no denying that apps play quite a big role in the way in which we spend time on our phones.

Here are some statistics and facts about iPhone and Android apps:

19. BeReal is currently the most popular iPhone app.

Social media trends tend to change like the weather – meaning the top downloaded apps usually follow suit. According to Statista, relative new-comer BeReal took the top spot as the most popular iPhone app in Q4 2022, with a whopping 13.89 million downloads.

20. TikTok is the most popular Android app.

As of 2022, Statista reported that TikTok takes the top spot as the most popular Android app with roughly 24 million downloads.

It is closely followed by Instagram (21.17 million downloads worldwide) and Whatsapp (20.72 million downloads worldwide).

21. iPhone users pay more for their apps than Android users.

It was reported that iOS users make up roughly 60% of the share of app consumer spend worldwide, while Android users make up roughly 40%.

22. 94.1% of the apps on the Apple App Store are free, while 96.9% of apps available on the Google Play Store are free.

Everybody loves a free app – but which store offers more freebies? It is a tight margin, but the Google Play Store wins out slightly – 96.6% of apps available on Google Play are free, while free apps make up 94.1% of apps on the Apple Store.

Bonus Statistics

Need more? Here are some general statistics and facts about Apple and Android operating systems.

23. Only 41% of iPhone users also have a Mac Computer.

While Apple is well known for its ecosystem of products created to be used seamlessly together, not all iPhone users are buying into it.

Interestingly, according to MacRumours.com, only 41% of iPhone users also have Mac – the majority use a Windows or Google Chrome device instead.

24. Samsung owns more than 34% share of the Android market.

While Apple’s iOS is available on the iPhone only, it is widely known that many smartphone manufacturers use Android’s mobile operating system – but which Android device holds most of the market?

Samsung is the most popular Android operated phone, as they own more than 34% share of the Android market.

25. Android customers show higher levels of brand loyalty than Apple users.

It can’t be denied that customer loyalty to both brands is high. However the fact remains that Android users are (slightly) more loyal than iOS users.

According to NetGuru, Android has a 91% customer retention rate, while Apple is currently at a respectable, but slightly lower, 86%.

In conclusion, when it comes to deciding between Android and Apple, it all comes down to personal choice.

While Android is currently dominating the smartphone market with its wide range of devices, Apple’s popularity in the US alone shows that it’s not going down without a fight.

Will we ever have a clear answer to the iPhone versus Android debate?

Only time will tell.

