30 Best Disney Plus Statistics 2023

With 500 films, 15,000 episodes, and 80 Disney+ originals, it has proved itself to be a solid competitor against other streaming giants such as Amazon and Netflix.

Read on to discover 30 Disney+ statistics:

User demographics

Who are the people using Disney+? The following data breaks down the average Disney+ user.

As of Q1 2023, Disney+ has 161.8 million subscribers worldwide, according to a report by Statista. This is a slight decrease compared to Q4 2022, which saw Disney+ bring in 164.2 million subscribers. The data breaks down as follows:

While Disney+’s 161.8 million is an impressive user count by anyone’s standards, Netflix still wins out – as of Q1 2023, Netflix boasts a whopping 232.5 million subscribers worldwide.

3. 10 million users joined Disney+ on its first day.

The Disney+ streaming service was hotly anticipated by Disney fans around the world, and on the day of its launch, they did not disappoint – 10 million users joined Disney+ on its very first day.

Disney+ is currently available in over 100 regions around the world, but what country has the most Disney+ subscribers? The answer is India – with a colossal 52 million Disney+ subscriber count.

The rest of the data breaks down as follows:

The United States is currently home to approximately 42 million Disney+ subscribers, making them the second most popular country for the platform.

6. Approximately 7.28 million Disney+ users reside in the UK.

As of Q4 2022, it was reported that UK users make up roughly 7.28 million of Disney+ users, according to a report by Statista.

7. There are more male Disney+ users (58%) than females (48%).

According to BankMyCell.com, the majority of the Disney Plus users in the US are men, making up 52%, while females make up 48%.

8. 19% of adults in the US aged 18 – 34 use Disney+ a few times a week.

According to a survey by Statista, as of Q4 2022, 19% of US adults aged 18-24 use Disney+ a few times per week.

Does Disney+ live up to its subscribers’ expectations? Apparently so – reports show that 78% of people who sign up to Disney+ choose to keep their subscription six months down the line, taking the customer retention top spot from previous holder Netflix.

10. 77% of Disney+ users earn less than 100k per year.

How much does the average Disney+ user earn? Recent reports show that 77% of Disney+ users earn less than 100k per year, while 43% of users earn less than 50k per year.

The data breaks down as follows:

Annual income Share of Users

Less than $50,000 43%

$50,000 – $100,000 34%

More than $100,000 23%

11. 44% of Disney+ users in the US are Democrats.

In an interesting report by Morning Consult, it was found that 44% of Disney+ users in the US are democrats. 33% are Independents and 23% are Republicans.

12. 42% of Disney+ users in the US live in suburban areas.

Where do most Disney+ users live? The same report by Morning Consult noted that in fact, a majority of users live in suburbia – 42% of Disney+ users in the US live in suburban areas, while 38% live in urban areas and 20% live in rural areas.

13. Disney Plus users watch an average of 19.3 hours of monthly content.

How much content does the average Disney+ customer consume?

According to Gitnux, the average Disney+ user watches 19.3 hours of content per month, proving just how committed their subscribers are to the platform.

Disney Plus: Market share & revenue

14. The Walt Disney Company made $23.5 billion in revenue in Q1 2023.

According to a report by Statista, in Q1 2023, The Walt Disney Company took in roughly 23.5 billion U.S. dollars in revenue. This is an 8% increase from the same quarter of the previous year.

15. In 2023, the media and entertainment sector earned 17.8 million dollars for the Walt Disney Company.

Media and entertainment brings home the most revenue for the Walt Disney Company. According to a report by Statista, in the first quarter of 2023, the media and entertainment sector brought in approximately 17.8 million US dollars in revenue.

16. Netflix generated 4 times more revenue than Disney+ in 2022.

How is Disney+ shaping up against its competitors? In 2022, Netflix generated $US 31.6 billion, while Disney+ earned $7.423 billion in 2022.

17. Amazon Prime earned double Disney+’s revenue in 2022.

When it comes to Amazon Prime, the streaming giant brought home $19.21 billion in revenue in 2023. This is more than double Disney+’s $7.423 billion dollar revenue in the same year.

18. Disney+ is expected to overtake Netflix as the most popular SVOD in the world by 2026.

While Netflix may be coming out on top right now, it is not suspected that this will last forever. By the year 2026, Disney+ is expected to outdo Netflix as the most popular SVOD (subscription-video-on-demand) in the world according to a report by MediaPost.com.

19. In the US, Disney+ accounts for 6% of all streaming.

As of a 2020 report by ReelGood.com, 6% of all streaming comes from Disney+ users.

20. Disney+ accounts for 13% of the SVOD market in the US.

As of January 2021, Disney+ makes up 13% of all SVOD sign ups in the US. The previous month, Disney+ accounted for 19% of the market. The rest of the data breaks down as follows:

Here’s a table with the Disney+ share of monthly SVOD signups in the US since July 2020:

ARPU

What is Disney+’s current ARPU and how does it fare against its competitors? In this section we look at Disney’s average revenue per user and measure how it compares to Netflix.

In Q1 2023, Disney+ earned an average monthly revenue of $3.93 US per paying subscriber, according to a report by Statista. The same report also highlights that this is a slight decrease from Q1 2022, which brought in $4.41 US per paying subscriber.

22. Netflix’s ARPU is 3x more than Disney+.

According to Statista, in 2022, Netflix took in an average monthly revenue per streaming customer of $11.76. This is roughly 3x more than Disney+’s ARPU of $3.93.

Disney+ Advertising

With 161.8 million subscribers worldwide, it would be hard to ignore Disney+’s prime advertising potential.

In the stats below, we have broken down the data to reveal which streaming platform is currently generating the most revenue from ad spend worldwide:

23. Disney+ is projected to generate 596 million dollars in ad revenue in 2023.

According to June 2022 predictions, Disney+ is set to generate an estimated 596 million dollars in ad revenue in 2023. Its competitor, Netflix, is set to reach 150 million U.S. dollars in advertising in 2023.

The rest of the data breaks down as follows:

Source: Statista

24. Disney+ is set to generate 1779 million in ad revenue by 2025.

The same report by Statista showed that Disney+’s ad revenue can only go from strength to strength, as it is predicted that the streaming platform will reach 1,779 million dollars in ad revenue by the year 2025.

Disney+ Bonus Statistics

Left wanting more? In this section we dive into some Disney+ bonus statistics and facts, such as the most popular movies, series, and original content on the platform.

25. Encanto was the most watched movie on Disney+ in 2022 with 269 million views.

With over 500 movies to choose from, it’s safe to say that Disney+ users are spoiled for choice.

What is the most watched movie on Disney+? Disney Pixar’s Encanto took the top spot in 2022, with a whopping 27.4 billion minutes viewed and approximately 269 million complete viewings, according to estimates by Nielsen.

26. The Simpsons was the most watched series on Disney+ in 2022.

When it comes to series, any Disney+ user will know that the platform hosts a wide selection of old favourites – from Desperate Housewives, to Scrubs, to everything in between. But what was the most watched series on Disney+?

An undisputed classic, The Simpsons, took the top spot as the most watched TV Series on Disney+ in 2022, ranking number one on Flix Patrol.

27. The Mandalorian is the most popular Disney+ Original series so far.

A big selling point for Disney+ is the fact that it is home to hundreds of Disney+ original content. Back in 2019, the release of the Star Wars spin off series The Mandalorian was met with high anticipation, and it did not disappoint – so far, The Mandalorian has 8.38 billion minutes watched – making it the most popular Disney+ original series so far.

28. The Disney+ app is currently number 4 on the Apple download charts.

The Disney+ app is currently at number 4 on the Apple download charts in the Entertainment category, and number 2 on the Google Play Store Grossing category.

29. Disney+ is cheaper than Netflix.

How much is Disney+? As it turns out, the streaming newcomer is cheaper than rival Netflix. Disney+ offers a basic plan (Disney+ Basic: Disney+ (With Ads) for the price of $7.99/month. Users can also choose Disney+ Premium: Disney+ (No Ads) for the price of $10.99/month or $109.99/year. [DisneyPlus]

Netflix offers a similar plan at a slightly more expensive rate, offering users three options to choose from: Basic: $9.99/month ; Standard: $15.49/month ; Premium: $19.99/month. [Netflix]

30. Disney aims to add 100+ titles per year.

Disney+ is renowned for having a wide selection of content, from National Geographic documentaries to classic series such as the Simpsons – and Disney doesn’t plan to stop there. In addition to their thousands of titles already available on the platform, Disney plans to add 100+ new titles each year.

When it comes to the war of streaming giants, Disney Plus has marked itself as a worthy competitor against veterans Netflix and Amazon Prime. While the latter are still coming out on top in terms of number of users, Disney+ is not going down without a fight – showing promising ad revenue sales and an iron grip on its share of the market.

