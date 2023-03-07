Get £5 in Bitcoin when you place your first trade on Coinbase

New Coinbase users can earn £5 in Bitcoin for signing up to the platform and making their first trade.

Coinbase is one of the most trusted and longest-serving centralized exchanges, having been founded in 2012 it serves millions of customers globally and boasts more than $1 billion of daily trading volume.

The US-based platform is one of the safest and most secure CEXs on the market and offers an extremely beginner-friendly free mobile trading app.

It offers more than 240 crypto coins and is one of the best apps to buy Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE) and many others.

Read our full Coinbase review for a deep dive into the platform.

Earn £5 BTC

New Coinbase users can earn £5 of BTC by making an account and placing a trade. Follow the guide below for full steps:

Step 1: Join Coinbase

New users can go to the Coinbase website to create an account in seconds.

Users will need to aged over 18, enter their name, create a password and add an email address, which will need to be verified.

Step 2: Verify ID

After joining the platform, investors will need to upload a valid form of ID – passport or driver’s license – to verify their ID and comply with Know Your Customer (KYC) rules.

A mobile phone number must then be added and verified, while users can then choose to increase the security of their account by adding 2-Factor (2FA) authentication, while a payment method also needs to be linked.

Users will also need to answer a brief set of questions on their investing experience and history.

Step 3: Add Funds

Funds can be added to Coinbase in a variety of ways, including debit and credit cards, bank transfer and PayPal.

Users must deposit a minimum of £50 in the UK.

Step 4: Purchase Crypto

After depositing and with funds showing in the wallet section, head to the Trade section and search for the desired asset.

Once found, enter the amount to purchase – note there is a minimum purchase of £15 – and the payment method and click Preview Buy.

If all the details are correct, select Buy to complete the transaction.

Step 5: Earn £5 of BTC

Once the purchase is complete, £5 of Bitcoin will be added to the user’s portfolio at the current price.

After you make a crypto purchase, BTC will be added to your portfolio. Limited time offer. Offer available to new users only. Offer not available to new users who were referred to Coinbase through the Referral Program or who have previously opened an account using different contact information. Coinbase may update the conditions for eligibility at any time.

Earn up to £25 in Crypto

As well as the free Bitcoin offer, Coinbase users can also earn more free crypto through its learning scheme.

To earn, users have to watch informational and instructional videos on new protocols on projects, go through a slideshow and then take a brief quiz based on what they have just learned.

Once the quizzes are complete, earned crypto is sent to the user.

At the time of writing, a total of $28 (approx. £23) can be earned from SHPING ($15), The Graph ($4), KAVA ($3), AMP ($3) and NEAR Protocol ($3).

Coinbase Offers Staking Rewards

Coinbase also allows its users to earn crypto by staking them.

Different tokens have different staking requirements and also grant differing rewards (in annualized percentage yield) and pay out at different intervals, with some offering weekly payouts and some less frequent and quarterly.

Users stake by heading to the Assets section and clicking Earn Interest, which will then bring up the options related to the tokens in a user’s portfolio.

Cryptocurrency is unregulated in the UK and may gain in value, or lose some or all value. Profits may be subject to Capital Gains Tax.

All crypto staking reward rates are subject to change. Auto-enrollment in staking is available only in eligible jurisdictions and for eligible networks. Staking on some networks, including Ethereum, may require affirmative opt-in. Your ability to trade, send, sell or otherwise use your staked assets may be limited and subject to network unbonding periods. You’ll be unable to trade, send, or sell the ETH you’ve staked, including any rewards earned, if and until the Ethereum upgrade occurs and withdrawals are enabled.

