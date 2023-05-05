First Approved RSV Vaccines Could Save Hundreds of Thousands of Lives

In a landmark move, the Food and Drug Administration of the US approved the first vaccine designed to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). RSV vaccines have been studied and in development for almost 60 years, yet this is the first time one has been approved by the FDA.

RSV is an unfortunately common respiratory disease that is highly contagious and can be severe in infants and the elderly.

Complications from RSV, namely bronchitis, is the leading cause of infant hospitalizations in the US. It can also be life-threatening to elderly patients, especially those with weakened immune systems.

The development of RSV vaccines has been marred with a myriad of issues. The first RSV vaccine to be tested in clinical trials was a total disaster. It not only didn’t protect trial subjects (infants) from the disease, it actually made them more susceptible to severe cases of RSV.

This led to the deaths of 2 infants who caught RSV naturally but likely had much more severe cases due to the failed vaccine.

Medicine and vaccine science in particular has improved exponentially since the 60s, eventually leading to the approval of Arvexy, a vaccine designed for adults age 60 or over.

The approval of Arvexy is an important step to protect the elderly but it doesn’t yet cover the other group most-vulnerable to RSV, infants.

Next Steps in Fighting RSV

Luckily, Pfizer is working on a different RSV vaccine designed to protect infants from the disease.

The pharmaceutical giant recently published promising phase 3 clinical trial results, showing that the vaccine was 82% effective in preventing RSV in the first 3 months of an infant’s life and 69% over the first 6 months.

Phase 3 is the last phase of clinical trials before the FDA makes a decision on whether to approve a medicine so, if approved, it could reach the market soon.

These RSV vaccines, if they are as safe and effective as they seem to be in a large population, could be some of the greatest achievements in pharmaceutical sciences of the decade.

RSV causes more than 3.5 million hospitalizations every year globally and it kills over 100,000 children under 5 every year. These vaccines could easily save hundreds of thousands of young and elderly lives in the matter of a few years.

Once these vaccines are determined to be effective and safe, the next problem will be to produce them en-masse and get them delivered to where they are needed most.

RSV may be the leading cause of infant hospitalization in the US but it is a much larger problem in poorer countries.

