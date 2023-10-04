Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Meta announced today that it is rolling out 3 exciting new features powered by generative AI for its advertising platform, Meta Ads Manager. Meta expects the new features to save ad creatives a shocking amount of time every single week by automating different parts of the ad-making process.

This development, made public shortly after the Meta Connect event, demonstrates Meta’s commitment to integrating advanced technology into its ad services, as its revenue continues to grow since its pivot from the Metaverse to AI.

But what does this mean for the future of advertising on the platform – especially as rumors abound about a potential shift for Meta to Ad-Free subscriptions in the EU?

Taking a peek inside the new Meta AI features/tools for advertisers, an entire suite of highly-optimized tools can be found, these include:

Tailored Backgrounds: The initial offering lets advertisers play with creative assets by generating multiple backgrounds based on the original product images. These aren’t the intricate, life-like scenes one might expect. Instead, Meta promises “simple backgrounds with colors and patterns.” These are specially designed for advertisers utilizing Meta’s Advantage+ catalog.

The initial offering lets advertisers play with creative assets by generating multiple backgrounds based on the original product images. These aren’t the intricate, life-like scenes one might expect. Instead, Meta promises “simple backgrounds with colors and patterns.” These are specially designed for advertisers utilizing Meta’s Advantage+ catalog. Image Expansion: Adjusting aspect ratios for different products such as Feed or Reels is now more accessible. This AI feature cuts down the time advertisers spend refitting creative assets, thus ensuring a uniform brand message across various formats.

Adjusting aspect ratios for different products such as Feed or Reels is now more accessible. This AI feature cuts down the time advertisers spend refitting creative assets, thus ensuring a uniform brand message across various formats. Text Variations: With the potential of up to six text variations based on the original copy, this feature aims to capture the diverse vocabulary of brand messaging. Advertisers have the autonomy to edit, select, or combine different versions based on their campaign objectives. Although Meta isn’t breaking down the performance of each text variant, the diversified options might improve overall ad performance.

Feedback from early bird testers indicates these tools could save advertisers roughly an entire month per year. If true, this would save advertisers many millions of dollars each and every year.

However, Meta admits there’s room for refinement to better align AI outputs with individual advertising styles.

The future seems bustling with promise, as Meta hints at more incoming features, like generating ad copy emphasizing selling points or backgrounds with thematic schemes.

How Advertisers Are Leveraging Meta’s AI Features for Optimal Results

Indeed, leveraging AI for customer engagement through WhatsApp and Messenger presents vast potential for e-commerce, but outside of Meta, the ad industry’s giants like WPP and Unilever are exploring generative AI to reduce marketing costs.

In a significant endorsement, Nestlé and Mondelez have harnessed OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 for their ad campaigns, indicating the trend’s growing traction.

Yet, with this AI boom, arises the ethical quandary of transparency: should the audience be made aware of AI-generated content?

This has prompted giants in AI to collaborate with the White House in developing watermarking technology for AI creations.

Historically, the advertising sector has been quick to jump on the AI bandwagon, leveraging language models for copywriting. AI tools like Jasper quickly caught investor attention, raised substantial funds, and signaled AI’s promising trajectory in ad tech.

Brands like Adore Me are also dabbling with generative AI to navigate around censorship constraints, however, concerns loom large, questions about copyright protections and potential security vulnerabilities using AI tools need addressing by Meta – especially in the EU.

Yet, Meta’s recent move emphasizes the importance of AI in modern advertising strategies – these tools, if executed judiciously, have the potential to revolutionize the advertising industry.

But, as with all tech innovations, the balance between innovation and ethics will play a pivotal role in shaping the acceptance and impact of generative AI in advertising.