Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Gross revenue is the sum total of income generated from a business’s operations. This includes income from the sale of goods and services before any deductions are made. This metric is a measure of a startup’s financial performance and a great way to evaluate the growth of a business.

This article explains gross revenue and why it’s an important indicator for business owners.

What Is Gross Revenue?

Gross revenue, also known as gross income or total revenue, is the total amount of money a business generates. This can be from the sales of the company’s primary products and services, stocks, exchange rates, liquidation of assets, and any other source of income. It isn’t necessarily the same thing as gross sales as not all revenue comes from sales.

Gross revenue is calculated over a period of time, covering a quarter or a year.

It’s important to note that it does not account for any expenditure incurred by the business within the covered period. The metric only shows the company’s total proceeds from sources such as the sale of products and services. It does not capture the business’s ability to profit from its activities.

It is often regarded as the top line since it occupies that position on a company’s income statement and is generally an important metric to follow. Income statements provide detailed reports on the company’s financial activities over a set period, whether a quarter or a fiscal year.

Why Is Gross Revenue an Important Metric for Businesses?

Understanding gross revenue is important to business owners, as it is a preliminary indicator of a company’s operational efficiency and profitability. These are some of the reasons why it is important:

Predicts Business Growth

Gross revenue can be used to predict the business growth of a brand. With the total sum of income the company generates, business owners can more readily project the growth trajectory the company will take in the coming quarter or fiscal year.

Investor Magnet

Gross sales or revenue is an important metric for investors. An increasing figure indicates business growth and rising market penetration. Investors see sustained gross revenue as evidence that your business is executing its corporate strategies efficiently and is positioned for long-term growth. It also reflects the demand for a company’s products and its ability to set favorable prices on the market. Of course, investors must watch many other metrics such as cost of goods sold, gross profit, operating expenses, and net profit margin

Needed for Loan Applications

In addition, gross revenue is factored by banks, credit unions, and lenders into a company’s credit applications. A strong figure indicates to these financial institutions that the business is growing, has sustained cash flow, and is robust enough to meet its loan obligations. However, a slow or declining revenue indicates otherwise and may view your business as a high-risk enterprise.

Gain Insight Into High-Impact Channels

Gross revenue calculations can also help you ascertain the total revenue your marketing channels contribute to the business. This way, you can better identify high-impact income channels to prune for more robust earnings.

Drawbacks of Gross Revenue

Relying solely on gross revenue as a profitability indicator would be a catastrophe. Firstly, it completely ignores expenses incurred to generate that revenue. Without considering these expenses, it provides a misleading profile of the company’s financial health.

While a high value may inform investors and relevant stakeholders about the company’s ability to maintain sustainable pricing in the market, it does not always indicate high profit margins.

If used out of context, a business owner or investor can overestimate their business’ financial health by only fixating on total funds coming into the company. For example, if a company boasts extremely high gross revenue but doesn’t mention that its cost of goods sold is even higher, it may look like it is a well-oiled functioning business when it’s actually just losing money.

Gross Revenue vs. Net Revenue

Net revenue, or net sales, is calculated after subtracting returns and allowances such as purchase discounts and sales promotions from gross revenue.

Net revenue provides a clearer and more understandable picture of the total revenue a business retains from sales of its products or services.

Below, we explain seven major differences between gross revenue and net revenue:

Deductions

Gross revenue excludes only allowances, returns, and other operational costs.

Net revenue is the total amount of money a company receives after deducting costs such as discounts, returns, and costs on sales promotion from gross revenue.

Cost Reflection

Gross revenue doesn’t account for any operations or production activities costs.

Net revenue reflects the amount earned after returns, discounts, and sales promo costs have been factored in.

Operational Insights

Gross revenue metric provides financial insights, which entails sales volume and market demand for products and services only.

Net revenue offers a more accurate picture of a company’s financial performance, as it considers actual profitability from products and services.

Depth Evaluation

Gross revenue can not be used as a standalone metric to provide a comprehensive view for investors, lenders, or stakeholders to understand a business’s finances.

Net revenue metric can be used alone to provide a detailed breakdown of actual return on investment in a given period.

Financial Analysis

Gross revenue is recorded and reported in basic financial analysis to gauge top-line growth.

Net revenue is used for in-depth financial auditing as it directly reveals a company’s profitability after deducting incurred costs.

Decision Making

Gross revenue metric is not often considered when making a business decision related to products or services as it lacks cost consideration.

Net revenue is used to analyze and base strategic decisions as it reveals the impacts of costs on revenue.

Tax Calculation

Gross revenue is used as a starting point for tax calculations.

Net revenue is considered most relevant as it reflects the income available for taxation after subtracting sales promo and purchasing discounts from the total revenue.

Why They Matter

Gross and net revenue are essential financial metrics for analyzing a business’s performance, viability, and potential sustainable growth.

These metrics matter because they provide detailed insights into a business’s financial health over a specific period (monthly, quarterly, or annually) and investment evaluations.

Through the income reflection of both metrics, business owners can make strategic decisions impacting overall growth, such as pricing, cost control, and resource allocation.

While gross revenue often reveals the sales market traction of a company, net revenue throws more light on its actual profitability and efficiency by deducting discounts, returns, and sales promo from the total revenue.

Both metrics are requisite for business managers, accountants, stakeholders, and investors to seamlessly understand the true income balance made from sales and plan future strategies to ensure long-term success.

Overall, gross and net revenue matter because they streamline and maintain the balance between growth tactics and business strategies that are viable for the long term.

How Are Gross Revenue and Net Revenue Reported?

While gross and net revenue are important financial metrics, they are recorded and reported differently due to deductions and adjustments to arrive at a revenue balance.

Gross Revenue Reporting

During a business financial audit, gross revenue represents the total money a company generates through sales and other primary operations before subtractions.

The recorded metrics include all sales, transactions, and income from a company’s products or services.

It’s extremely easy to calculate gross revenue.

Total sales over a fixed period = Gross revenue.

This metric is always reported at the top of a business income statement, highlighting an oversight of its revenue-generating operations.

A well-recorded and reported gross revenue is extremely helpful in tracking business sales volume and ensuring that market share is on a positive growth trajectory.

Net Revenue Reporting

Conversely, net revenue is reported lower on the financial statement after cost deductions have been made from the gross revenue.

These subtractions include expenses directly associated with the generated revenues, such as purchase discounts and cancellation/refunds.

In essence, net income accurately reflects a business’s actual income after accounting for deductions.

To calculate net revenue for a given period, subtract deductions from the gross revenue using the formula: Gross revenue – Returns/Cancellations – Purchase Discounts – Sales Promos = Net revenue.

This formula calculates a business’s income after accounting for all expenses. The total balance arrived at reflects the total profit over a period.

Accurate records and reports of gross and net revenue are important for analysts and stakeholders to understand the true financial performance of a company.

Examples of Gross Revenue and Net Revenue

Let’s explore a few in-depth examples highlighting the difference between gross and net revenue and how they are reported.

Gross Revenue Examples

Retail Sales

Consider a retail store that sells electronic gadgets. If it generates $500,000 in total sales over a given period without factoring in any returns or allowances, the gross revenue can be calculated using the following gross revenue formula:

Gross Revenue = Total Sales

For this example, the gross revenue would be $500,000. This figure represents the total earnings from selling gadgets before considering any costs associated with production, distribution, or returns.

Software Subscription Services

A software-as-a-service (SaaS) company offers a monthly subscription plan for its productivity software at $20 per user. If they have 1,000 active subscribers over a quarter, the gross revenue can be calculated as follows:

Gross Revenue = Subscription Price * Number of Subscribers

In this case, the gross revenue would amount to $20,000. This reflects the total revenue generated from subscriptions before accounting for operational costs.

Net Revenue Examples

E-commerce Company

Consider an e-commerce giant that sells consumer electronics. The company records gross sales of $10 million in a given quarter. However, it also faces returns and refunds of $500,000 and discounts extended to customers for promotions totaling $300,000.

To calculate net revenue, the company deducts returns and discounts from the total sales:

Net Revenue = Total Sales – (Returns + Discounts) = $10,000,000 – ($500,000 + $300,000) = $9,200,000

This net revenue figure is reported in the income statement as a line item in the financial statements. This transparency gives investors and analysts a clear view of the company’s revenue generation, considering adjustments for returns and discounts.

Software as a Service (SaaS) Provider

A SaaS company offers a subscription-based project management tool. The company records $2.5 million in subscription sales in a given year. However, it also offers a 10% discount to annual subscribers and experiences credit card chargebacks amounting to $50,000.

The calculation for net revenue involves subtracting discounts and chargebacks from subscription sales:

Net Revenue = Subscription Sales – (Discounts + Chargebacks) = $2,500,000 – ($250,000 + $50,000) = $2,200,000

This net revenue figure is vital for assessing the company’s recurring revenue stream and its ability to manage customer attrition. It is presented in the income statement, providing stakeholders with a clear understanding of the company’s effective revenue.

To further our explanation, we’ll look at examples of how they are calculated on a company’s transactions.

Retail Business

Imagine a retail business that sells electronic gadgets. In a given quarter, the business generates $1,000,000 in sales revenue.

However, during the same period, they have to refund $50,000 due to product returns and offer $20,000 in discounts to customers. The gross revenue for the quarter would be $1,000,000, as it reflects the total sales before any deductions.

Now, let’s consider the expenses. The cost of sold gadgets returned amounts to $50,000, and the business offered $20,000 in discounts.

If we input the figures into the formula, we’ll have:

$1,000,000 – $50,000 – $20,000 = $930,000

Gross revenue: $1,000,000

Sales returns: $50,000

Discounts: $20,000

Net revenue: $930,000

Software as a Service (SaaS) Company

Consider a SaaS company that offers a subscription-based project management tool. In a given year, the company is able to generate sales amounting to $2,400,000 in subscriptions.

However, the company offered a 10% discount and had credit card chargebacks, which amounted to $100,000.

Therefore, the net revenue is calculated as follows: Net Revenue = Subscription Sales – Discounts – Chargebacks.

Gross revenue: $2,400,000

Chargebacks: $100,000

Discount: 10% of gross sales = $240,000

Net revenue: $2,4000,000 – 240,000 – $100,000 = $2,060,000

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, a solid grasp of financial metrics such as gross revenue, net revenue, cost of goods sold, gross profit, and many more is imperative for any business owner. Beyond the mere numerical representation, a thorough understanding of these figures incorporates crucial elements that can impact strategic decisions.

By accurately evaluating them, a company can assess its overall financial health, set effective pricing strategies, and allocate resources precisely. Moreover, it establishes a foundational benchmark for calculating profitability and evaluating operational efficiency.

The significance of understanding gross revenue cannot be overstated, as any misinterpretation can lead to adverse outcomes.

Failure to account for deductions such as discounts, returns, and allowances can artificially inflate perceived earnings. This could distort financial planning and potentially mislead stakeholders.

This distorted interpretation can also make performance assessments unclear and steer investment decisions off course.

In essence, a nuanced understanding of gross revenue will empower businesses to make well-informed decisions, ensure accurate financial reporting, and fortify strategic initiatives in today’s competitive business landscape.