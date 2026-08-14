Two recent small business datasets point in different directions because they measure different things. The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose 2.4 points to 99.8 in July 2026, its highest level since August 2025 and above its long-run average of 98. At the same time, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia’s regional credit data showed many small employers in Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania still dealing with weaker revenue, cash-flow pressure, and uneven access to financing.

The timing matters. NFIB’s July survey reflects national sentiment and plans among its membership in July 2026. The Philadelphia Fed’s 2026 Small Business Credit Survey findings cover 894 small employer firms in the Third District that were surveyed in fall 2025. The reports should be read together for context, but not treated as measurements of the same moment or the same population.

That distinction is important for owners, lenders, and advisors. The national outlook has improved, but the regional credit data still shows how easily revenue pressure, high operating costs, and financing gaps can limit what small firms are able to do with that optimism.

The Philadelphia Fed Data Shows Financing Pressure in the Third District

The Philadelphia Fed’s regional report covers employer firms in Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. It found a difficult financial backdrop in fall 2025, with nearly half of firms reporting year-over-year revenue declines and about one-third reporting revenue growth.

Financial conditions varied by state. Seventy-four percent of New Jersey firms described their condition as poor or fair, compared with 50 percent of Pennsylvania firms. Debt levels were relatively stable across the region, with roughly one-quarter of firms carrying no debt in 2025.

Just over one-third of the region’s small businesses applied for loans, lines of credit, or merchant cash advances. Business loans and business lines of credit were the most common products sought, while smaller shares pursued SBA products, merchant cash advances, and auto or equipment loans. Home equity borrowing was more common among New Jersey firms than among Pennsylvania or Philadelphia metro firms.

The operating challenges were broad. The report identified difficulty reaching customers or growing sales, hiring or retaining staff, supply chain issues, higher costs, weak sales, and trouble paying operating expenses. Nearly half of firms reported uneven cash flow and increased costs associated with tariffs. New Jersey firms were more likely than Pennsylvania firms to report difficulty paying operating expenses and weak sales.

The source reports are available from NFIB’s July survey report and the Philadelphia Fed’s regional report .

NFIB’s July Reading Shows Stronger Sentiment, Hiring Plans, and Investment Intentions

NFIB’s July reading was more upbeat. Eight of the index’s 10 components increased, and improved hiring plans made the largest contribution to the overall gain. The July score of 99.8 put the index above its long-run average and marked a clear improvement from June.

The labor picture was mixed but active. A seasonally adjusted 36 percent of owners reported job openings they could not fill, up 4 points from June and the highest level since June 2025. A net 20 percent of owners said they planned to create jobs over the next three months, the strongest hiring-plan reading since October 2022.

Labor quality and availability replaced inflation as the most commonly cited top problem. Twenty-seven percent of owners named it their single most important issue, while the share naming inflation fell to 14 percent. Pricing pressure also eased from June, with fewer owners reporting or planning price increases.

Investment plans improved too. A seasonally adjusted 25 percent of owners planned capital expenditures, the highest reading since December 2024. Still, the Uncertainty Index rose to 91, well above its historical average, showing that better sentiment did not remove caution.

The Surveys Measure Different Markets, So They Should Not Be Collapsed Into One Story

The NFIB and Philadelphia Fed reports are useful together because they show different dimensions of the small business economy. NFIB captures national optimism, hiring expectations, pricing plans, and capital-spending intentions among its membership. The Philadelphia Fed captures credit demand, financing outcomes, and financial conditions among small employer firms in a specific region.

They also cover different periods. The Philadelphia Fed findings describe fall 2025 conditions, while NFIB’s July 2026 index captures a later national sentiment snapshot. That means the Fed’s regional findings cannot be used to say credit conditions were unchanged in July, and the NFIB reading cannot be used to erase the financing stress the Fed documented in the Third District.

The correct reading is more nuanced: small business sentiment improved nationally in July, but financing pressure, uneven cash flow, revenue weakness, and operating-cost strain remained real constraints for many regional firms in the Fed’s survey.

Small Business Operators Should Separate Plans From Financial Capacity

The combined message for owners is that optimism and capacity are not the same thing. A firm may plan to hire, invest, or expand while still facing tight cash flow, higher operating costs, and limited access to affordable credit.

That gap matters when owners translate confidence into decisions. A hiring plan needs a financing plan. A capital-expenditure plan needs a cash-flow model. A sales-growth target needs a realistic view of customer demand and margins. The Fed’s regional data shows how quickly those constraints can become binding, especially when firms rely on personal funds, cash reserves, or debt to manage financial pressure.

Labor availability is also a constraint on any expansion plan. NFIB’s July survey showed stronger hiring intentions, but it also showed more unfilled openings and a sharp increase in owners citing labor quality as their top problem. Owners planning to grow should treat staffing as an operational risk, not just an HR issue.

Survey Scope and Limits Matter for Interpreting the Data

NFIB’s Small Business Economic Trends survey draws respondents from the organization’s membership and has been collected monthly since 1986. It is a long-running sentiment and planning series, but it is not a credit survey and does not measure regional financing outcomes in detail.

The Philadelphia Fed’s Small Business Credit Survey covers employer firms with one to 499 employees in Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania that were surveyed in fall 2025. Its sample sizes vary by question, and its regional findings should not be generalized to every U.S. small business.

Because the surveys differ in timing, geography, respondent universe, and subject matter, they are best read as complementary signals rather than conflicting evidence.

Indicators to Watch in the Next Releases

NFIB hiring plans. Watch whether the net 20 percent planning to create jobs holds or fades in later monthly reports.

Watch whether the net 20 percent planning to create jobs holds or fades in later monthly reports. Capital-expenditure plans. The 25 percent planning capital outlays will show whether optimism is converting into investment.

The 25 percent planning capital outlays will show whether optimism is converting into investment. Labor availability. The 36 percent unfilled-openings figure and the 27 percent naming labor quality as their top problem will indicate whether hiring constraints are easing or intensifying.

The 36 percent unfilled-openings figure and the 27 percent naming labor quality as their top problem will indicate whether hiring constraints are easing or intensifying. Pricing and inflation measures. Declines in reported and planned price increases suggest some relief, but future readings will show whether that trend persists.

Declines in reported and planned price increases suggest some relief, but future readings will show whether that trend persists. Third District financial conditions. Follow whether poor-or-fair financial-condition ratings, weak sales, and operating-expense challenges improve in the next regional credit data.

Follow whether poor-or-fair financial-condition ratings, weak sales, and operating-expense challenges improve in the next regional credit data. Credit-product demand. Applications for business loans, lines of credit, SBA products, merchant cash advances, equipment loans, and home equity borrowing will show how firms are financing working capital and growth.

The Latest Data Shows Improved Sentiment, Not a Full Reset

The July 2026 NFIB Optimism Index shows a stronger national mood, better hiring plans, and improved capital-spending intentions. The Philadelphia Fed’s regional credit survey shows that many employer firms recently faced revenue declines, operating-cost pressure, and uneven financial health. The two findings are not contradictory. They show that small businesses can feel more optimistic about the next step while still operating under tight credit and cash-flow constraints.