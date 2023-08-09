Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

When it comes to protecting the sensitive information of your small business, investing in the right security measures is crucial – and in this review of the best small business firewalls, we provide an in-depth guide on top firewall products tailored to meet the diverse needs of small businesses.

From the diverse requirements of small business owners; from start-ups to mom-and-pop companies, this thorough and informative guide will help you find the best firewall for your small business needs.

Best Small Business Firewall Review in a Nutshell

Best for Cloud Protection: Perimeter 81

Best Premium Option: SonicWall TZ400 Security Firewall

Best Entry-Level NGFW: FortiGate 30E (FortiWiFi 30E)

Best for Unified Threat Management: Cisco Meraki MX64/MX64W

Best for Small Office/Home Office (SOHO): WatchGuard Firebox T15

Each of these firewalls comes with unique features suitable for different scenarios, we will further explore what makes them stand out and how to choose the one that fits your business in the rest of this comprehensive guide.

Why Are Strong Firewalls Important for Small Businesses?

Strong firewalls are not just a technological safeguard; they are a piece of critical business infrastructure for small businesses.

In an era where 43% of cyber-attacks target small businesses, firewalls are needed now more than ever. They provide the first line of defense against malicious intrusions, ransomware, malware, and data breaches.

Notably, the rise in debilitating ransomware attacks has further emphasized the need for robust firewalls.

Small businesses often lack the extensive cybersecurity infrastructure that large corporations possess, thus, a robust firewall can act as an all-in-one solution, protecting the business network, securing data, and ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

It helps maintain the integrity and confidentiality of sensitive information, which is vital to maintaining customer trust.

In a time where remote working is common, firewalls also secure connections between various endpoints, preventing potential entry points for hackers.

Without strong firewalls, small businesses stand at a heightened risk of crippling attacks that can not only lead to service interruptions and financial loss but also reputational damage.

Investing in a strong firewall is like investing in a sturdy door lock for your business in the digital world – an essential step towards security and peace of mind.

How to Pick the Best Firewall for Your Small Business

Choosing the right firewall for your small business depends on several factors that are dependent upon the specific needs of your business, these include:

Type of Firewall: Depending on your network size and the assets you’re protecting, you may choose between software or hardware firewalls. Hardware firewalls often offer higher performance and protect all connected devices, while software firewalls are limited to individual hosts.

Budget Considerations: There are several options for different budget ranges, but remember that investing in a premium option often provides more comprehensive protection, more customization options, and greater ease of use.

Scalability: Ensure that the firewall can grow with your business and adapt to your evolving needs.

Ease of Use: Look for firewalls that offer a user-friendly interface, especially if you don’t have dedicated IT personnel.

Features and Capabilities: Consider features like Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFW), Secure SD-WAN, Zero-touch provisioning, VPN, and Cloud services.

Review of 5 of the Best Small Business Firewalls

So without further pause, let’s dig down into the detail and break down Business2Community’s picks for the 5 best small business firewalls.

Option 1: Perimeter 81

Perimeter 81 is an advanced security package that offers comprehensive protection for both cloud services and on-site resources.

For small businesses utilizing cloud-based services like Microsoft 365, this firewall offers a seamless blend of versatility and security.

By providing a firewall-as-a-service module, Perimeter 81 protects individual applications and entire sites, allowing for granular control and robust security enforcement, it presents a malware filter that works excellently for geographically dispersed organizations, forming a secure access service edge (SASE) system that scans traffic at Layers 3 and 4.

Beyond the typical firewall functions, it also can implement Zero Trust Access, a paradigm shift in cybersecurity that assumes no user or system is trustworthy, whether inside or outside the organization.

It’s a significant option for businesses aiming for an integrated approach to security, covering various network aspects without compromising on quality and efficiency.

What’s more? The flexible pricing, with the firewall feature offered in three upper editions, provides scalability according to the business needs.

Option 2: SonicWall TZ400 Security Firewall

One of the top choices for small businesses is the SonicWall TZ400 Security Firewall. This Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) is regarded as a premium option, owing to its robust security, ease of use, and unique features that make it stand out.

Features like the Network Security Manager and Zero-Touch Deployment (ZTD) provide a seamless experience in both management and installation.

Its Capture Advanced Touch Protection (ATP) goes beyond ordinary security measures with a multi-engine sandbox and Real-Time Deep Memory Inspection (RTDMI™).

It also integrates Secure SD-WAN, adding a layer of intelligent routing and cost-saving, with optional expansions like PoE/PoE+ support and 802.11ac Wi-Fi, SonicWall TZ400 brings scalability and security to small businesses or branch locations, without the complexities of managing enterprise-level firewalls.

It’s a choice for those looking for uncompromised protection with ease of use.

Option 3: FortiGate 30E (FortiWiFi 30E)

FortiGate or FortiWifi 30E is an entry-level application-centric Secure SD-WAN NGFW appliance tailor-made for small spaces.

It’s a comprehensive solution for small offices, offering Deep Packet Inspection at Layer 7 and protection against malware and malicious sites.

The FortiGate 30E provides a compact, fanless form factor, utilizing a Purpose-Built-Security processor for high-performance threat detection, and with a throughput of 150 Mbps for threat protection and 160 Mbps for SSL inspection, it ensures robust protection without sacrificing speed.

Its management console and services like FortiGuard Security Service provide real-time intelligence and support.

Integration with Fortinet’s Security Fabric offers access to AI-driven operations, dynamic cloud security, zero-trust network access, and endpoint protection.

Its ease of setup and use, along with scalable subscription offerings, makes it a solid choice for businesses needing comprehensive protection without the complexity.

Option 4: Cisco Meraki MX64/MX64W

Cisco’s Meraki MX64W offers an intelligent solution for small businesses looking to integrate Secure Access Secure Edge (SASE) into their network.

This desktop form factor secure SD-WAN appliance combines Next-Generation Firewall capabilities with sophisticated features like application-layer filtering, auto-VPN, and Cisco Advanced Malware Protection.

Its SD-Branch Cloud platform and ML-powered Advanced Analytics provide a tech-savvy approach to security, connecting branches intelligently and offering insightful recommendations.

The difference between the MX64 and MX64W models lies in WIFI support, adding flexibility according to business requirements. With support for up to 50 clients, a stateful firewall throughput of 250Mbps, and a VPN throughput of 100Mbps, it provides robust performance.

Cisco’s Meraki MX64W brings a blend of innovation and efficiency, suitable for tech-driven businesses that require advanced, integrated security features.

Option 5: WatchGuard Firebox T15

WatchGuard Firebox T15 is a small form-factor network security appliance designed explicitly for Small Office/Home Office (SOHO) environments.

Providing central Unified Threat Management (UTM) capabilities, this firewall extends its functions beyond basic protection, offering features like application proxying, URL filtering, data loss prevention, and a single visibility platform.

With built-in Secure SD-WAN and throughput up to 400 Mbps for Firewall, 150 Mbps for VPN, and 90 Mbps for UTM, it assures performance without compromising security.

Its Cloud-based RapidDeploy technology simplifies deployment, allowing remote setup and management, an optional integrated wireless module and extension for WIFI support add to its versatility. Furthermore, exceptional logging and reporting help in tracking and improving security posture.

Its affordability coupled with broad-ranging capabilities makes WatchGuard Firebox T15 a powerful and practical choice for SOHO environments.

Is It Worth Getting the Best Firewall For My Business?

Investing in the best firewall for your small business is a strategic decision that extends beyond mere compliance with regulatory requirements, it is a crucial commitment to safeguarding valuable business assets, both physical and intellectual.

The proper firewall solution forms the bedrock of your cybersecurity infrastructure, ensuring that data integrity, business continuity, and customer trust remain intact.

In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, where cyber threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated, choosing the right firewall becomes a strategic business decision.

Evaluating options like Perimeter 81, SonicWall TZ400, FortiGate 30E, Cisco Meraki MX64W, and WatchGuard Firebox T15 reveals a diversity of features, scalability, ease of use, and pricing.

While budget considerations should still play a role in your decision-making, it’s essential to recognize that the right firewall is an investment in the future of your business.

It will not only provide a security buffer against external threats but also act as a sign of your commitment to responsible business practices, enhancing your brand’s credibility in the eyes of customers, partners, and stakeholders.

Making the right choice in firewall technology is akin to setting a solid foundation for your business in the digital age, allowing you to navigate the cyber world with confidence and security.

