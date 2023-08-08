Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Finding the best bank for your small business is a critical decision for entrepreneurs and business owners. Your bank is more than just a place to hold money; it’s a partner in your business’s financial growth and stability, and in a rapidly evolving financial landscape, the question of the best bank for small businesses becomes more relevant and nuanced.

This guide will delve into the nuanced details, ratings, and comparisons among different banks to assist you in making an informed decision tailored to your business’s unique needs. With factors ranging from digital access to personalized support, the banking needs of today’s businesses extend far beyond simple monetary transactions.

Understanding the distinctions between banks and their offerings can empower businesses to make choices that align with both immediate requirements and long-term growth strategies.

Do You Need a Bank Account for Your Small Business?

Not every small business owner may require a separate bank account, but having one can provide a more professional appearance and make managing finances easier by separating business expenses from personal expenses.

Moreover, having a separate bank account for your business can dramatically simplify your tax preparation and improve your financial oversight.

Separating personal from business transactions enables you to track business expenses and income more accurately. The separation also ensures clarity during tax seasons and may save a tremendous time in the long run.

If you’re planning on scaling your business or seeking external funding, having a distinct business account will demonstrate professionalism, preparedness, and credibility to potential investors or lenders. Consider factors like the legal structure of your business, tax obligations, and the volume of transactions when deciding if a dedicated business account is necessary.

What to Look for in the Best Bank for Your Small Business

When choosing a bank for your business, consider the following:

Minimum balance requirements: You should be aware of how much you need to keep in the account to avoid fees.

You should be aware of how much you need to keep in the account to avoid fees. Transaction and deposit limits: Analyze your typical monthly transactions to see if the bank’s limits fit your needs.

Analyze your typical monthly transactions to see if the bank’s limits fit your needs. Annual Percentage Yield (APY): If you intend to keep a substantial balance in the account, look for an account with a competitive APY.

If you intend to keep a substantial balance in the account, look for an account with a competitive APY. Customer service: Excellent 24/7 support can be crucial.

Excellent 24/7 support can be crucial. Online and mobile banking features: Ensure the bank provides the necessary technology for your convenience.

Ensure the bank provides the necessary technology for your convenience. Branch and ATM access: If you prefer face-to-face interaction or need nationwide access, consider a big bank. Otherwise, smaller banks or online platforms might suit you better.

If you prefer face-to-face interaction or need nationwide access, consider a big bank. Otherwise, smaller banks or online platforms might suit you better. Interest and cash-back rates: Examine these in line with your expected balance and transaction behavior.

Examine these in line with your expected balance and transaction behavior. Ease of opening an account: Look for banks with streamlined application processes, especially if time is of the essence.

Technology integration is becoming an increasingly important factor in choosing the best bank for your small business, in an age where everything is becoming digitized, the bank’s online and mobile services must be efficient and user-friendly.

Consider factors like mobile check deposit, online bill payment, and real-time alerts that can add a layer of convenience and control to your financial management – as a critical aspect of your decision if that is why is important to you.

Which Bank Is Best for Your Small Business?

The following analysis highlights some of the top banks for small businesses based on their offerings, ratings, and unique features so that you can choose the best one for you.

These options were chosen to cater to different needs and preferences:

Axos Bank® Basic Business Checking

Best for: Full service online banking with 24/7 customer support

Monthly fee: $0

APY: None

Min. opening deposit: $0-$1,000 (depending on the account)

Why it stands out: It’s ideal for tech-savvy entrepreneurs who want an online-focused bank and value constant support. Axos focuses on online banking with premier customer service.

Its 24/7 customer service is an essential asset for businesses operating outside of traditional banking hours or across different time zones, this accessibility ensures that business owners can get the assistance they need when they need it, giving them peace of mind and more time to focus on their core operations.

Grasshopper Business Checking Account

Best for: High-yield business checking

Monthly fee: $0

APY: 2.25% (with $0 min. balance for APY)

Min. opening deposit: $100

Why it stands out: Great for businesses looking to earn interest on their checking balance, Grasshopper Bank has carved a niche with its high-yield business checking, offering a remarkable 2.25% APY with no minimum balance for earning interest.

For businesses that keep a substantial amount in their checking accounts, this interest rate can translate into significant earnings over time, providing a passive income stream that can be reinvested into the business.

Chase Business Complete Banking℠

Best for: Full-service business banking

Monthly fee: $15 (waived with $2,000 minimum balance)

APY: N/A

Min. opening deposit: $0

Why it stands out: Perfect for those looking for an all-in-one banking solution, Chase’s global reach and extensive ATM network make it an attractive option for businesses that operate across different regions.

Accessibility to local branches and ATMs can be vital for businesses dealing with international clients or traveling frequently, the brand’s reputation and full-service offerings make it a reliable choice for businesses looking for an all-encompassing banking solution.

nbkc Business Account

Best for: No-fee business banking

Monthly fee: $0

APY: N/A

Min. opening deposit: $0

Why it stands out: Suitable for small businesses aiming to minimize banking costs that prefer a no-frills approach without compromising quality, the nbkc Business Account can be an attractive option.

With no monthly maintenance fees and a simple structure, it suits businesses that desire transparency and straightforward banking without hidden charges. Its no-fee structure makes it particularly attractive for start-ups and small businesses keen on minimizing expenses.

Bank of America Business Advantage Fundamentals™ Banking

Best for: Generous account limits, easy application

Monthly fee: $16 (waived with $5,000 minimum balance)

APY: N/A

Min. opening deposit: $100

Why it stands out: Fitting for businesses that require greater flexibility in transactions, Bank of America’s Business Advantage Fundamentals™ Banking is tailored for those looking for flexibility and accessibility.

With a generous account limit and an easy application process, it’s suitable for businesses at different stages of growth, its integration with various financial tools and platforms provides added convenience for those who want a bank that can adapt to their changing needs.

Small Business Checking Accounts vs. Savings Accounts

Checking accounts offer easy access to your money and are best for daily transactions. Savings accounts, on the other hand, provide a place to store funds securely and earn interest.

Small businesses might need both: a checking account for day-to-day operations and a savings account for building an emergency fund or saving for future investments.

Long-term goals and liquidity needs will be important factors when choosing the best checking and savings bank accounts for your small business. While checking accounts offer easy access and low to no minimum balance requirements, savings accounts can provide higher interest rates.

Balancing the two, by maintaining enough in checking for operational needs and excess in savings for growth or emergencies, is a popular and often effective strategy.

How to Open a Small Business Bank Account

Opening a business bank account usually requires the following:

Photo ID of the director opening the account.

Business documents: Articles of incorporation, EIN confirmation letter.

Proof of address: Both personal and business addresses.

Minimum deposit: This varies between banks.

Make sure to compare different banks’ offerings and consult with an expert to understand the exact requirements. Remember that the process of opening a business bank account may vary slightly between banks and states.

It may be beneficial to consult with a banking specialist in the specific bank you are interested in to get personalized advice and understanding of the process. Taking the time to thoroughly understand the requirements and prepare the necessary documents can streamline the process and avoid unnecessary delays.

Make Your Banking Decisions Carefully

Choosing the best bank for your small business is a vital decision that can significantly impact your business operations and growth. Assessing your specific needs, considering the bank’s offerings, fees, and technology, and weighing the pros and cons of different institutions are all essential steps in this process.

Invest the time to make an informed decision but remember that switching banks is always an option if your chosen one does not meet your expectations. Your bank should be an ally in your business journey, not a hindrance.

It’s a partnership that can influence the growth trajectory and efficiency of your business. Reflecting on your business’ current banking needs and future ambitions and aligning them with a bank’s offerings ensures that you have the financial support and tools to succeed in today’s competitive business landscape.

A well-chosen bank can be a cornerstone of your business’s success, fostering growth, stability, and innovation.

