Why Polygon (MATIC), Aptos (APT), and Uwerx (WERX) are the Best Crypto Investments for 2023: Crypto Price Predictions

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to rally, retail investors realize how fragile the TradFi banking system is when not fed a constant stream of liquidity from central banks funded by the taxpayer, and people want an alternative.

The current macro outlook provides the perfect platform for cryptos to soar, and in 2023, investors need to watch Polygon (MATIC), Aptos (APT), and Uwerx. Analysts give price predictions and reiterate how well these assets could perform in 2023.

Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction

Polygon (MATIC) has announced that on March 27, it will launch the mainnet beta of its first zk-evm chain. Polygon (MATIC) has been rallying in the run-up to this event, and Polygon (MATIC) still has several more scaling solutions to deploy in 2023. Developers are joining Polygon (MATIC) in droves, and several analysts speculate that Polygon (MATIC) may become a leader in the vertical scaling race.

Polygon (MATIC) currently trades at $1.15, with analysts predicting Polygon (MATIC) will trade between $1.36 and $1.66 in 2023. Polygon’s (MATIC) commitment to scaling Ethereum (ETH) has entered its second stage, and nobody, including analysts, knows how far this project can go in 2023.

Aptos (APT) Price Price Prediction

Aptos (APT) developers have been busy, and it shows. Aptos (APT) is a brand new layer one blockchain, and Aptos (APT) utilizes a proof of stake consensus mechanism. Aptos (APT) boasts an incredible throughput of 150,000 transactions per second, and Aptos (APT) recently announced its partnership with Chingari, the world’s fastest-growing on-chain social app that will soon migrate to the Aptos (APT) network.

Aptos (APT) currently trades at $11.79, with analysts predicting that Aptos (APT) will trade between $14.05 and $16.97 in 2023, meaning Aptos (APT) still has room to rally.

Uwerx (WERX) Price Prediction

Uwerx is the most exciting protocol featured in this list, according to analysts, due to its incredible market fit and the complete lack of innovation in the freelancing marketplace. Uwerx will develop and deploy a decentralized hub for global freelancers, giving the freelance marketplace industry the update it desperately needs.

According to Forbes, there has been a significant increase in the demand for hiring remote freelancers and the freelancing industry as a whole is expected to surge in growth over the coming years – COVID-19 and the global economic crisis have clearly done little to stall this upward trend. As businesses become comfortable working remotely, they also overcome one of the potential concerns of working with remote freelancer platforms.

Uwerx will step up to fill this gap, creating a more transparent, secure platform with freelancers and users at the core. Uwerx will streamline the process, eradicate fraud, reduce platform service fees, ensure timely payments and introduce new ways for freelancers and users to collaborate and participate to earn more rewards by way of the WERX token. Uwerx will be able to do all of this thanks to being built on blockchain rails, specifically on the Polygon (MATIC) network. Analysts predict the WERX token could trade between $1.20 and $1.40 in Q3/Q4 2023: enormous upside potential.

Uwerx: The Future of Freelancing?

The team behind Uwerx announced liquidity would be locked for 25 years when the presale closes, the protocol has already been audited by SolidProof and InterFi Network, and on-chain analysis shows a frenzy of demand amongst whales. The WERX token will be available for $0.005 during the initial presale phase, and analysts have hinted that Uwerx may become a blue chip protocol before 2024.

Investors interested in the future of freelancing can join the presale today by following the links below.

