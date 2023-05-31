What Factors Are Pushing Freelancing Platform Uwerx (WERX)’s Presale To New Heights

As the Uwerx presale sees its fourth phase ending on May 23, the crypto community is jumping on the bandwagon to register before the WERX tokens’ price is raised.

However, it is just not the opportunity to buy the tokens at a cheaper rate that has everyone excited.

Uwerx is planning to release the project in phases over time so that the development team can fine-tune it for the freelancing community.

Stats That Show Freelancing is Preferred by People

Freelancing is growing fast. The freelancing market has a 15% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate). This is pretty high.

While nearly 44% of all freelancing business volume is from the United States, it is developing countries like India, Pakistan, and Nigeria that are growing swiftly.

This is because freelancing in a borderless economy gives people from lower-income countries the chance to make a sizable jump in their earnings.

Many freelancers are also happy as the digital existence lets them perform their family duties.

According to Upwork, 44% of its freelancers are gig workers as it allows them to take care of a family member with a disability.

Uwerx (WERX) Comes to Support Freelancers

There are well-established freelancing platforms that have been performing for years now. However, they fail to establish the fact that freelancers are looking to reduce friction in their lives and careers.

The traditional marketplaces normally end up doing the opposite with thinking like high fees, no rights, and preferential treatment (biased towards clients).

Uwerx will be changing all of this, thanks to its freelance-centric approach. The lowest fee in the market, copyrights protection, and instant payments make Uwerx extremely attractive.

Uwerx developers have also taken steps for the security of the platform through a dual code audit (by InterFi Network and SolidProof) and a decision to renounce ownership of the smart contracts and even lock their team tokens earlier than planned.

They also agreed to increase the presale token allocation after a community request to allow for more people to participate in the presale.

Uwerx (WERX) Presale Stage 5 Coming to an End

Uwerx is set to experience exponential growth this year and beyond. We are thrilled to announce that segments of the Alpha Version have been successfully released and the anticipation for the Beta version is building rapidly.

This Friday, the 2nd of June at 15:00 UTC, the WERX price will be rising from $0.0315 to $0.041.

Not only that, but the bonus on purchases is about to be reduced from 20% to just 15%.

Seize this opportunity while it’s still available and enrich your portfolio by acquiring WERX at the advantageous price of $0.0315, while also taking advantage of a substantial 20% purchase bonus.

We invite you to delve deeper into the potential of Uwerx and make your investment move today

