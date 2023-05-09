Vitapod Review: Is Nutritious Hydration A Real Thing

Vitapod is a relatively new player in the healthy hydration industry, offering a unique, convenient and nutritious way for people to get hydrated. Vitapod promises to make it easier for people to stay on top of their daily health regimen and stay hydrated. But how effective is this product, and is it really worth the investment? In this review, we will take a closer look at Vitapod, examining its ingredients, health benefits, and potential drawbacks. By the end of this article, you should have a better understanding of whether Vitapod is a good choice for your personal health and wellness goals.

The reality is that there are many options available in the market for hydration, including ready to drink offerings and powder mixes, but the question we’re hoping to unlock is whether Vitapod stands above the competition and provides better health and hydration. This product consideration is dealt with by millions of consumers each day. Hydration is so critical to everyday life, but drinking water can be flat out boring and many people hate drinking plain water. For some, the cravings for sugary drinks, that provide no health benefits, is too much. Finding a healthy alternative to kick the sugar habit and litany of unhealthy drinks is crucial.

In this review, you’ll find a thorough analysis of the following:

What’s in Vitapod and is it healthy?

What types of drinks does Vitapod sell?

Real reviews from real people about Vitapod?

How does it compare to some well-known brands?

What’s unique about Vitapod?

Is Vitapod worth it?

What’s in Vitapod and is it healthy?

Vitapod claims to be a daily hydration drink that provides a range of vitamins, minerals and polyphenols and other key nutrients to support overall health and wellness. The drink contains several essential nutrients, including vitamin A, C, E and D, high in electrolytes from 4 different sources including sodium, magnesium, potassium and calcium and folic acid.

Vitamin C, which has been shown to be effective in preventing and treating the common cold, NIH Study. It is also important for immune function, as it helps to strengthen the epithelial barriers and cellular and humoral immune responses, study shows. In addition, Vitapod contains polyphenols, which are natural compounds found in plants that have been shown to have anticancer effects, from this study.

Furthermore, Vitapod is low in sodium, making it an ideal supplement for those who are looking to maintain a healthy diet and reduce their sodium intake. Sodium is an essential nutrient that helps to maintain proper fluid balance and nerve and muscle function. However, consuming too much sodium can lead to high blood pressure, which increases the risk of heart disease and stroke, as evidenced by the Institute of Medicine Report. A low sodium diet is typically defined as consuming less than 2,300mg of sodium per day, although some people may need to consume even less depending on their health status.

In addition to being low in sodium, Vitapod also does not contain added sugars. This makes it an ideal supplement for those who are looking to maintain a healthy diet and reduce their sugar intake.

Stevia is a natural sweetener that is derived from the leaves of the Stevia rebaudiana plant. It is known for its sweet taste, with zero calories and no impact on blood sugar levels. Several studies have suggested that stevia may have health benefits, such as improving insulin sensitivity and lowering blood pressure, as referenced in NIH and Science Direct.

Overall, Vitapod appears to support consumers’ overall health and wellness. With a range of essential vitamins and minerals, as well as polyphenols and low sodium content, Vitapod seems to be a great addition to any healthy diet.

What types of drinks does Vitapod sell?

Based on our research of Vitapod, they carry a number of different drinks that tackle different need states. For instance, they carry an energy drink that is claimed not only to provide vitamins and nutrients, but also a long lasting, jitter free energy unlike all the other drinks that are overloaded with sugar and caffeine. They also have an Immunity drink that helps support the body’s immune function by including things such as bilberry extract, isoquercetin, green tea extract. One of the products we find quite unique is the Beauty+ product.

What we found interesting about this product is that again they provide essential vitamins and nutrients, but also things such as biotin and collagen that help you have healthier skin, hair and nails. There is evidence to suggest that daily collagen intact is beneficial to your skin’s health. Finally, they have a Sport+ drink that provides amino acids, electrolytes and essential nutrients to help perform and recover better. The Artic flavor is also NSF Certified for Sport which ensures the purity of the product. Additionally, they have an iced tea drink called Iced Tea+ that provides a nutritious drink that tastes like iced tea. There are many different flavors to choose from all with the same beneficial nutrients. Some of those flavors include cotton candy, blueberry pomegranate, blackberry mint and more.

Real reviews from real people about Vitapod?

Here are reviews pulled from both the Vitapod website and TikTok. In general, we found that Vitapod was enjoyed by users with on average 4.9 stars for the Hydra+ and Beauty+ products.

How does it compare to well-known brands in the hydration space?

We took a look to compare how Vitapod stacks up against some of the well-known brands out there and quite honestly, we were very surprised. Compared to Liquid IV, Prime and Gatorade, Vitapod really stands out. The closest comparison is Prime, but even there Vitapod outshines due to its inclusion of important daily vitamins and minerals such as Vitamin, A, C, D and E plus Folic Acid and Antioxidants.

One thing that Vitapod appears to be missing compared to other brands is Vitamin B6 and Vitamin B12. While we were surprised, apparently Americans get adequate amount of these vitamins in their daily diets according to NIH and here.

Here are the notable differences:

Sugar – Used by Liquid IV and Gatorade. Prime uses Sucralose. Vitapod uses Stevia, a natural sweetener.

Sodium – Liquid IV uses high concentrations of sodium at 500mg vs Vitapod, Gatorade and Prime who use less than 160mg.

Vitamins – Vitapod appears to provide the largest variety, with Prime being a close second to them.

What’s unique about Vitapod?

One of the questions we ask ourselves with so many different products on the market is what really makes something like Vitapod unique. Their formulation seems to be something very specific and unique, but we looked into that a bit more.

First of all, one thing that was stood out was the fact that all their drinks were formulated by doctors. Their credentials seem to be impressive as they lead health departments at different universities and have pretty extensive research credentials. We don’t see this often, if not ever in their competitive set.

The other thing that was unique to Vitapod, was the fact that they weren’t your typical stick packs that we see everywhere else. Their delivery system is a pod. It’s reminiscent of Keurig K-Cups or Nespresso cups which appear to be ubiquitous these days. They say that by using the pods, which are recyclable, it is 1/16th the amount of plastic in plastic bottles. That is a lot of plastic that won’t make it into our landfills and oceans.

The interesting piece to the Vitapod pods is that they are intended to keep what’s inside fresh and away from anything that would lessen their effectiveness. In order to open the pods they have a cool water bottle that you put the pod into, twist and shake. The second the pod opens it mixes with water thus preserving the nutrients inside. It makes the drink right there and you don’t even have to remove the pod from the top to drink from it. They appear to be really focused on making a difference in both the world and ensuring the freshness and viability of their product. Additionally they have a Vitapod machine that prepares the water at the optimal drinking temperature and then mixes the powder in the mixing chamber with plain water that is filtered to make Vitapod drinks.

The real question Is Vitapod worth it?

Yes, it is worth it. When comparing Vitapod to its competitive set, it definitely rises above. With the review of medical evidence of the ingredients we feel confident with what’s included. Being low sodium, but having additional electrolytes, makes this really fit in to helping people consume less sodium in their diet, but also help in hydration.

There is no question this product is healthier than most of the sugary drinks that most consume these days and an ideal replacement as it is a more complete nutritious drink.

One thing we did notice in many of the reviews is the fact that the drinks taste great. Taste is an important part of continuing to consume a healthy beverage. If it tastes great and is good for you, to us that is a win-win. Great taste combined with their powerful plant antioxidants, no artificial flavors, zero sugar and low sodium almost makes this too good to be true.

We consider this to be the healthiest alternative in the hydration market.

At the time of this article, it appears that Vitapod can only be purchased on their website.