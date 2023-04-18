TMS Network’s TMSN Token Boasts 1900% Presale Growth, While The Sandbox (SAND) and Filecoin (FIL) Consolidate

In this article, we take a closer look at three cryptocurrencies making waves in the industry: TMS Network (TMSN), Filecoin (FIL), and The Sandbox (SAND).

Keep reading for more insights into these three cryptocurrencies and their potential future trajectories.

Filecoin (FIL) Consolidates, But Bullish Sentiment Remains Strong

The price of Filecoin (FIL) has been consolidating since March 20, with fluctuations between $5.345 and $5.930. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has remained below 50, indicating limited buying pressure for Filecoin (FIL). The accumulation/distribution indicator shows equal buying and selling pressure, resulting in a sideways market for Filecoin (FIL).

The 200 EMA has remained flat, suggesting that Filecoin’s (FIL) consolidation phase could continue in the mid to long term. Investors could target gains within the range boundaries, but if the price falls below $5.635, it could push Filecoin (FIL) toward the lower boundary of $5.345.

A surge above $5.800 would invalidate Filecoin’s (FIL) bearish thesis. In an upswing scenario, Filecoin (FIL) could retest or break above the upper range boundary of $5.930 with a bullish breakout potentially leading to a target of $6.50.

According to Santiment, Filecoin’s (FIL) development activity has decreased since mid-March, causing a drop in investors’ confidence. However, the funding rate has remained positive, contributing to the current bullish sentiment in the crypto sector.

Exploring the Metaverse: The Sandbox (SAND) Shows Resistance

The Sandbox (SAND) has been testing the sands of time since 2021. Around that time, there were 680,266,194 active Sandbox (SAND) tokens, which accounted for 23% of the total supply. Rest of The Sandbox (SAND) tokens were distributed among various categories such as company reserve, seed sale, founders and team members, Binance Launchpad Sale, and project advisors.

The Sandbox (SAND) utility token is essential for secure transactions on the platform and maximizing blockchain technology.

Regarding the price prediction, The Sandbox (SAND) is currently consolidating between the primary resistance of $0.633, and the primary support of $0.531. The RSI is in the oversold zone, producing a positive crossover on the 1-day chart, indicating a strong bullish intent for The Sandbox (SAND).

However, the MACD and signal line are near zero, indicating market neutrality and strength in the current consolidation phase of The Sandbox (SAND). As of now, The sandbox (SAND) is trading at $0.6304, with a 0.42% increase intraday, and the technical indicators suggest a neutral stance.

TMS Network (TMSN): The Solution to Traditional Trading Woes

TMS Network (TMSN) is a trailblazing, decentralized trading platform that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. It offers an all-in-one trading solution that aims to revolutionize the traditional trading industry. TMS Network (TMSN) aims to tackle the most urgent problems in the current trading industry, such as high trading fees, insufficient trading education, transaction delays, and price manipulation.

TMS Network (TMSN) brings together the worlds of cryptocurrency and derivatives in a state-of-the-art, purpose-built decentralized trading platform.

With non-custodial portfolio management and auto-rebalancing of holdings, traders have full control and greater security over their investments. TMS Network (TMSN) token holders also have access to TMS trader courses. By learning to think and act like the pros, traders can stop guessing and start winning with TMS Network (TMSN).

TMS Network’s (TMSN) native token has been garnering attention from investors, as it currently stands at a price of $0.075, showing an impressive 1,900% increase during its presale. Holding TMSN Tokens creates a direct financial incentive to increase trading volume, which leads to more revenue for the platform and its users.

TMS Network (TMSN) offers a variety of assets to choose from, and instant withdrawals, making it the go-to trading platform for all currency types.

