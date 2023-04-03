TMS Network (TMSN) Skyrockets and Leaves Competitors Litecoin (LTC) and Ripple (XRP) Behind with $3.68M in Funding

TMS Network (TMSN) has recently soared to new heights with $3.68 million in funding, surpassing competitors like Litecoin (LTC) and Ripple (XRP). Let’s find out how.

Litecoin’s (LTC) new classification as a commodity by the CFTC has not caused much of a stir so far

The CFTC’s recent lawsuit with Binance has led to the classification of Litecoin (LTC) as a commodity, which some view as disappointing. While the Litecoin (LTC) community has been pushing for this for a while, others are concerned about the implications this could have for the future of cryptocurrency regulation.

The CFTC seems to be limiting its regulatory oversight authority over commodity cash markets. Its general anti-fraud and manipulation enforcement authority only applies to virtual currency cash markets, including Litecoin (LTC), which is considered a commodity in interstate commerce.

The CFTC’s declaration about Litecoin (LTC) appears to be more of a narrow and restricted approach, rather than a comprehensive and effective solution.

The current trading price of Litecoin (LTC) is $89.09, and it has a 24-hour trading volume of $574 million. Over the last 24 hours, Litecoin (LTC) has experienced a decline of 2.77%.

The Ripple (XRP) Ruling May Bring About Significant Changes in the Price of XRP

According to Ben McMillan, founder and chief investment officer of IDX Digital Assets, the impending summary judgement in the SEC’s case against Ripple (XRP) Labs could potentially cause significant fluctuations in the value, not only of XRP, but also other alt-coins. The ruling that could either be against or in favor of, Ripple (XRP) is anticipated to be announced soon.

In 2020, the SEC accused Ripple (XRP) Labs, and two executives of conducting an unregistered security offering of XRP, allegedly raising over $1.3 billion.

Matthew Sigel, who serves as the head of digital assets research at VanEck, suggests that the recent surge in the token’s value could be due to the growing possibility of Ripple (XRP) prevailing in the case, or the court ruling that it must go to trial.

As of today, the current trading price of Ripple (XRP) is $0.53, and the total trading volume within the past 24 hours amounts to $2 billion. Over the last day, the value of Ripple (XRP) has declined by 2.96%.

The Funding of $3.68 Million has Propelled TMS Network (TMSN) to New Heights

TMS Network (TMSN) is going to change how people trade by allowing them to deposit and withdraw money instantly using cryptocurrency. They want to make trading more secure, quick, and easy for everyone. Due to centralization, traders face problems like slow transaction times, high fees, and lack of transparency.

But TMS Network (TMSN) is trying to solve these issues by using blockchain technology. With TMS Network (TMSN), traders can enjoy a more decentralized, and easy trading experience that gives them more control.

TMS Network (TMSN) platform is strongly committed to enhancing financial literacy and education while reducing dependence on centralized systems, positioning itself as the leading next-generation trading platform.

TMS Network’s (TMSN) second-stage presale exceeded all expectations with a price of $0.046, and total investments surpassing $3.6 million, solidifying its standing as a top pick among cryptocurrency investors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TMS Network’s (TMSN) recent funding of $3.68 million has propelled the platform to new heights, leaving competitors, Litecoin (LTC) and Ripple (XRP), behind.

With its use of blockchain technology, and focus on making trading more secure, quick, and easy for everyone, TMS Network (TMSN) is positioned as the leading next-generation trading platform.

