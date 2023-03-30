TMS Network (TMSN) Shows The Potential To Outgrow Major Cryptos Like Chainlink (Link) And Quant (Qnt)

TMS Network (TMSN) has brought an innovative approach to providing decentralized trading services, which may cause it to outgrow major players like Chainlink (LINK) and Quant (QNT) in the near future.

Let us learn more about these tokens.

Chainlink (LINK) Shares Staking Program While the Token Price Reaches $6.98

Chainlink’s (LINK) staking introduced a “critical crypto-economic security mechanism,” which is part of a wider initiative called Chainlink (LINK) Economics 2.0. The beta version of Chainlink (LINK) staking was first released in December 2022.

The Chainlink (LINK) platform is focused on preparing for the mainnet. Thus, it launched an Early Access Eligibility App Staking v0.1, which is available at staking.chain.link.

Furthermore, Chainlink (LINK) staking enables decentralized oracle networks (DONs) to expand their capabilities. The Chainlink (LINK) staking also aims to provide services to a wider range of applications, and high-value use cases in both Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 industries.

Chainlink (LINK) Economics 2.0 consists of various initiatives aimed at enhancing data utility, and security. Thus, it lowers operational expenses for oracle services and boosts user fees for Chainlink (LINK) service providers.

This broadens the scope of participants in the Chainlink (LINK) ecosystem, including stakers. Investors are hoping to see a rise in the token value of Chainlink (LINK). However, not much growth is seen in the price as the token is currently trading at $6.98.

Quant (QNT) Secures UST Partnership as Token Price Reaches $121.46

Quant (QNT) has formed a strategic alliance with UST intending to facilitate the digital transformation of the financial markets industry. It marks Quant’s (QNT) first major partnership after a long period. Quant (QNT) will focus on assisting financial institutions, specifically commercial and central banks, in achieving their digital transformation objectives.

Additionally, Quant’s (QNT) primary objective is to facilitate the rapid shift of conventional services toward digitization. Thus, it is anticipated that the Quant (QNT) platform will encourage incorporating technologies such as ledger, tokenization, and digital currency.

Many Quant (QNT) investors have responded positively to this recent announcement. However, despite the bullish sentiment, analysts predict Quant (QNT) may not sustain long-term growth. Reports say that Quant (QNT) price has fallen by 37% over the past 30 days, which reflected a disappointing performance. Currently, the token is trading at $121.46.

TMS Network (TMSN) Announces Launch Date Instilling Excitement in Investors

TMS Network (TMSN) developers have announced 2 launches within the platform’s ecosystem. The first TMS Network (TMSN) launch will be on the Uniswap exchange by June 2023. Additionally, TMS Network (TMSN) mainnet will also launch in the 3rd quarter of 2023.

TMS Network (TMSN) will become the first disruptive blockchain platform that allows online trading for traditional assets after launch.

Moreover, TMS Network (TMSN) promises to sustain higher liquidity across the platform by facilitating the seamless trading of various derivatives. It will allow TMS Network (TMSN) users to run their trades with no delay.

TMS Network (TMSN) developers claim that the platform will provide better scalability compared to other blockchains. These offerings have made investors rush toward the ongoing presale of TMS Network (TMSN) tokens, which are trading at $0.046. Experts predict over 1000x growth in its token value soon.

