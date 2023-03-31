Three Projects Whales Continue To Accumulate: Uwerx (WERX), Polygon (MATIC), and Aptos (APT)

On-chain data represents a vital tool for investors active in the digital space. Due to the transparent nature of blockchain technology, investors can see every transaction that happens, allowing them to spot opportunities.

On-chain data shows large whales have been accumulating Uwerx (WERX), Polygon (MATIC), and Aptos (APT). What do these whales know that ordinary investors don’t?

Uwerx (WERX)

Uwerx will provide a platform for freelancers. However, Uwerx has been built on blockchain rails, making it more secure and transparent than traditional platforms. Instead of relying on a third party, which takes significant platform service fees, typically 20%, freelancers and employers can use smart contracts to exchange payment.

The open nature of smart contracts heavily reduces the risk of fraud occurring, as each party can openly view the conditions.

Another benefit of Uwerx removing third parties is that freelancers no longer have to pay escrow fees. This means freelancers get fair compensation for their work. Freelancers contribute $1.4 trillion to the United States economy alone, and this trend is only increasing.

Uwerx positions itself to become a dominating force in the freelancing industry with its fundamental advantages over traditional freelancing platforms. And analysts have predicted WERX could reach $2.60 in 2023, an enormous increase on its presale price of $0.005.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) is another token whales have been buying up. Polygon (MATIC) is a layer two scaling solution built on top of Ethereum and reduces congestion on the main network. Polygon (MATIC) initially launched its proof of stake sidechain but has since pivoted its focus toward zero-knowledge roll-up solutions.

Recently partnering with Meta, Polygon (MATIC) has made several high-profile partnerships in 2022, and whales seem to be betting that 2023 will be an excellent year for Polygon (MATIC) holders. Polygon (MATIC) holders can also stake their tokens to earn passive income.

Aptos (APT)

Aptos (APT) is a layer one blockchain with enormous throughput. Aptos (APT) can process over 150,000 transactions per second. Aptos (APT) was created by one of Meta’s core developers, and the proof of stake blockchain introduces an improved smart contract programming language.

With a growing ecosystem and great scalability, Aptos (APT) is well suited for the next crypto expansion phase, when scalability will become more crucial. Whales have been buying lots of Aptos (APT) and obviously believe that Aptos (APT) will perform well in 2023.

Will Uwerx Become A Top 20 Project?

Polygon (MATIC) and Aptos (APT) are excellent projects, but the majority of the accumulation by whales is focused on Uwerx.

Whales know that entering a project with solid fundamentals early on is one of the best ways to profit in crypto. And this small-cap gem looks ready to have an explosive 2023 and could end up in the top 20 projects.

Investors who are cautious of investments would be pleased to note that liquidity has been locked for 25 years after the presale ends and Uwerx has also had its audits approved by both InterFi Network and SolidProof.

