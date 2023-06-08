Swords of Blood’s Meteoric Presale Rouses the P2E Sector From a Slumber – Is it Too Late to Buy?

The Sword of Blood presale has kindled FOMO in the crypto play-to-earn sector after a long period. Investors are rushing to the presale, now in its final phase, to take advantage of attractive discounts. With the token predicted to surge multifold upon its first exchange listings, it is headed for an early sell-out.

Swords of Blood is Not a P2E Game, However

The play-to-earn sector has largely remained dormant for a few months now. While the long crypto winter of 2022 has been ruthless on P2E tokens, 2023 is not promising either. Yes, they started this year with small surges to reverse the losses made last year. But the price corrections seem to have come to a halt.

Over the last few weeks, there has been little action in the crypto gaming sector. The rare exception is the Swords of Blood presale.

That may have to do with the fact that Swords of Blood is not exactly a play-to-earn project. Instead, it plans to revive the play-to-earn sector with play-to-win/play-to-own gaming mechanics. Touted as the ultimate Diablo killer, Swords of Blood is an AAA-quality fast-paced hack-and-slash RPG building on Polygon.

The community-centric MMORPG plans to maintain a sharp edge in the RPG arena through its flashy combat, stellar graphics, and various game modes. Multiple metrics underscore the credibility of the project and its gameplay, built on the framework of an award-winning title that was first released by Artifex Mundi in 2019.

The game has a 4.8 out of 5 average user rating,

Over 4M downloads on App Store and Play Store,

And 6M+ revenue from in-app purchases

But Web 3.0 capabilities can take the game to a bigger audience, believes Hit Box Games LLC, which holds unlimited rights to publish a reimagined version of the game using blockchain technology. This will be executed by bringing crypto payments and incentivization to the picture, in addition to an array of other exciting features.

This includes:

Payment support from multiple chains and fiat currencies via SphereOne and Simplex

4, 8, and 16-player PVP modes

E-Sport micro tournaments

Community-based gaming with guilds and clans

A 150-hour game expansion pack

Community-based communication areas.

A free-to-play foundation holds together the project

The rapid decay of the play-to-earn sector has a lot to do with its high barriers to entry. You need to make hefty crypto and NFT payments to play these games. But then, is the gameplay worth the initial investment? Sadly not. Most are trash that doesn’t deserve a second glance. Gamers leave these games first and investors soon follow suit, causing steep price crashes.

Swords of Blood tackles the issue by giving a free-to-play foundation to its game. Set in the world of Ezura, the game comes in multiple synchronous and asynchronous game modes. Your goal is to resurrect Ezura with your gameplay.

You can do this by joining the various game modes like main campaign dungeons, Monster Hunt dungeons, Boss Fortress, Daily Dungeons, Event Dungeons, Challenge Dungeons, and Shattered Mazed to name a few.

The ongoing presale of the native SWDTKN token gives you exclusive access to the closed beta scheduled for release in May 2023.

There remains a question. Why would you invest in SWDTKN if the game is free to play?

Like some of the most popular games in the world, Swords of Blood offers premium content in addition to free game modes. The premium modes can be unlocked only using SWDTKN. It also has other utilities like taking you past a certain hero level or threshold for PVE/PVP content and leveling up your items using Gold and Gems. Moreover, you can use the token to access new tournaments or acquire battle passes. You also need it to unlock rankings.

This way, Swords of Blood attracts both basic and premium players to its gaming community. The play-to-own mechanics of the game, as opposed to play-to-earn, increase its conversion rate.

Is it too late to buy SWDTKN?

According to a fundamental analysis of Swords of Blood, SWDTKN can climb at least 500-800% soon after the initial exchange listing. As the gaming community strengthens its foothold, the price will surge higher, kindling a P2E mania similar to the one we saw in 2021.

One of the key factors that set apart Swords of Token from the rest of the gaming market is its credibility. With gaming veterans like James Seaman at the helm, the project is rest assured in good hands. James Seaman has an impeccable track record of 36 years in the industry, which he brings to Web 3.0 with Swords of Blood.

The expanding network of partners is another factor that strengthens the credibility of the project and its vision. Moreover, the community doesn’t have to remain on the waiting list for months for the MVP. According to the website, the beta will go live soon. So it won’t be long before the token derives its value from utility rather than speculation.