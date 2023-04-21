Swords of Blood Ready to Take Role-Play Gaming to a New Level With Epic Hack-and-Slash Thriller

Swords of Blood is ready to take role-play gaming to an entirely new level with its epic AAA-rated, fast-paced hack-and-slash blockchain-based game on Polygon. The cross-play mobile and PC game is built on the framework of an award-winning title initially released on mobile in 2019 and attracted over four million downloads.

With such a strong userbase behind the project, investors are quickly rushing to the newly re-launched game, which integrates modern blockchain features, turning the game into a play-to-earn epic and allowing players to earn rewards while playing the game. To learn why investors are flocking to $SWDTKN, keep reading.

Swords of Blood Pushing RPG Gaming to New Heights

Swords of Blood is on a mission to push RPG gaming to entirely new heights. The game takes a similar theme to Diablo and Dota 2, allowing players to immerse themselves in dozens of hours of an epic storyline.

The project seeks to expand the Polygon blockchain by releasing the first hack-and-slash thriller on the ultra-fast network that provides low costs and high security. The game itself can boast top-flight graphics, flashy combat mechanics, and a wide range of game modes to keep everybody gaming.

In the game, players can choose to become fearless dungeon crawlers, bounty hunting battle-mages, or powerful warriors as they grind through the map for loot and rare equipment. Along the gameplay, players can craft epic gear as they forge weapons of magic and iron, master a wide variety of weapons and elements, and build devastating attack combinations that allow them to hack and slash their way through the evil bosses.

Immersive Storyline with In-Depth Combat Mechanics

Besides its in-depth combat mechanics, which will keep users engaged as they continue to build their arsenal of attacks, Swords of Blood has an immersive storyline and lore surrounding the gameplay.

The game takes place in the World of Ezura, which was once a utopia but quickly became a place of violence, betrayal, and cunning evil after the Dragon Betrayer wiped out the Bladebound Order sworn to protect the world. After 1000 years of darkness, the eternal goddess – Sentinel – resurrected the final soldier of the Bladebound Order, hoping to restore peace to the world. It’s now up to the players to take on the spirit of the Bladebound and help to defeat the Dragon Betrayer.

The storyline is compelling because Swords of Blood has appointed a dedicated Narrative Director, Jakub Szamalek, to the team to build the storyline and the characters. Szamalek has extensive experience after previously being the Lead Writer for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

In addition, Swords of Blood has also onboarded a weapons specialist and creator, Ben Abbot, to become the Weapons Creator to add a realistic touch to the gameplay, making it more hypnotic. Abbot is best known for the famed show “Forged in Fire.”

Built on Solid Foundations With a Huge Userbase

It’s important to note that Swords of Blood is building on the foundations created from a previous release in 2019, which has a massive user base with great retention metrics. This is likely one of the primary reasons investors are flocking to the presale. The initial game was Blade Bound, released on mobile devices by Artifex Mundi.

Although the game was unfinished, it still attracted over four million downloads in app stores. Hit Box Games recently bought the rights to publish the game with new features, allowing them to integrate blockchain mechanics to turn it into a play-to-earn epic, create an eSports micro tournament related to the game, and release a 150-hour expansion pack.

MVP Version is Already Live and Thriving

Furthermore, investors are comfortable risking funds during the presale because the team behind the project has proven its competency by releasing an MVP version of the game. The MVP allows players to immerse themselves in the main campaign over three difficulty tiers.

The MVP also has a variety of other game modes for players to enjoy, such as the Monster Hunt Dungeon, which requires players to defeat waves of monsters that become progressively difficult with each wave.

Players are also able to experience the multiplayer side of Swords of Blood through the MVP. The Boss Fortress mode allows players to team up with four other players to fight bosses and earn rewards. There’s also a player-vs-player mode, allowing players to compete against each other to rank in a leaderboard for weekly prizes.

Ultimately, Swords of Blood intends to become the world’s biggest blockchain-based MMORPG. They plan to release a slew of new multiplayer features, including tournaments, clans, DAOs, and different-size player arenas.

Presale Crosses $1.1 Million Milestone – Invest Before Prices Increase

The presale for Swords of Blood is officially underway and is getting off to a great start after crossing the $1.1 million milestone in fundraising during its first stage.

The presale is for the SWDTKN, and the first stage is selling the token for a price of 0.054 USDT. However, the presale is using an increasing pricing system, which means that the price for SWDTKN will rise during each subsequent presale stage. So, for example, once the first stage ends, the price for SWDTKN will increase to 0.07 USDT in the second stage.

SWDTKN will be the native transactions and reward token behind the entire ecosystem, with all fines and rewards paid in the token. The token has a strong utility because players will require it to progress past certain hero levels and advance in the game. It’s also needed to buy a season battle pass and enter the player-vs-player tournaments. As a result, there won’t be many players in the late stages of gameplay that haven’t already previously bought SWDTKN.

Overall, Swords of Blood is pushing the envelope in P2E gaming by creating the epic hack-and-slash thriller of its kind on the Polygon blockchain.