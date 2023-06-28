Smart Contract Activity Spikes as The Filecoin Virtual Machine Celebrates Its 100 Days; VC Spectra Witnesses a Similar Surge

The Filecoin Virtual Machine has achieved excellent results in the first 100 days since its launch.

Filecoin (FIL) has managed to increase its smart contract activity and the number of wallet addresses, which prompts positive predictions for the following term.

VC Spectra (SPCT) has witnessed a similar surge in user activity, with 70,798,699 VC Spectra (SPCT) tokens sold before the end of Stage 1 of the public presale.

BUY SPECTRA TOKENS NOW

FVM Records 2500 Smart Contracts In 3 Months

Filecoin (FIL) celebrated the first 100 days of its Filecoin Virtual Machine (FVM) on June 23.

This addition to Filecoin’s (FIL) ecosystem, which was launched on March 14, has enabled Filecoin (FIL) to attract new users and increase the number of smart contracts.

FVM is a smart contract runtime environment that allows user programmability on Filecoin’s (FIL) network.

FVM’s compatibility with dApps and EVM development tools has resulted in 1210 unique smart contracts and as many as 2500 overall deployed smart contracts during the first three months.

Filecoin (FIL) is currently trading for $4.0176, rising by 2.20% in the last 24 hours. Filecoin (FIL) bulls are convinced that the growing number of crypto exchanges that have provided compatibility with FVM wallet addresses will result in a bullish surge, with Filecoin (FIL) reaching as high as $11.98 by the end of the year.

On the other hand, bears believe that Filecoin (FIL) will soon drop below the $4.00 threshold despite the success of the Filecoin Virtual Machine.

This prediction is based on Filecoin’s (FIL) decreased popularity after the SEC listed Filecoin (FIL) as an unregistered security in its lawsuits against Coinbase and Binance.

VC Spectra (SPCT) – A Valuable Crypto Gem

While Filecoin’s (FIL) smart contract activity is on the rise due, experts predict that VC Spectra (SPCT) will soon be able to surpass Filecoin’s (FIL) success and rise to the very top of the crypto industry.

Investors have already recognized VC Spectra’s (SPCT) amazing potential and fantastic real-world utility, currently having depleted 56.64% of VC Spectra’s (SPCT) token supply during the 1st stage of the presale.

VC Spectra (SPCT) is a decentralized hedge fund that offers the best investment opportunities in current blockchain projects and technology startups.

It enables users to diversify their portfolios by recognizing possibilities in a vast variety of tokens and niche markets and rewards their investments with quarterly dividends and buybacks.

Furthermore, the VC Spectra (SPCT) token brings exclusive access to deep liquidity, pre-ICOs discounts, and voting rights for future sales.

Thus, VC Spectra (SPCT) has created a democratic community with shared interests and unanimous decisions.

VC Spectra’s (SPCT) advanced AI trading systems select the most lucrative projects with unrivaled precision.

The platform’s rigorous risk analysis enables VC Spectra (SPCT) users to identify market trends and trade with maximum returns and minimum risk.

Currently selling for $0.008, the VC Spectra (SPCT) token is targeting $0.08 before the official launch. This 900% surge is set to bring early investors 10x gains.

However, market analysts believe that VC Spectra’s (SPCT) high level of real-world utility will soon provide investors with much bigger gains as the platform has already begun its rise in the crypto industry.

So, now is the best time to take part in VC Spectra’s (SPCT) growing success!

BUY SPECTRA TOKENS NOW

Learn more about the VC Spectra presale here:

Presale: https://invest.vcspectra.io/login

Website: https://vcspectra.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/spectravcfund

Telegram: https://t.me/VCSpectra