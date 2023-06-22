SCORP Presale Gains Momentum as Investors Rush for Passive Income Possibilities: Still Good to Buy Now?

The SCORP presale is gaining consistent momentum after crossing the $350,000 fundraising milestone just a few days after starting. Investors are hurrying to pick up the SCORP token at presale prices because of the passive income potential it provides, leaving investors eager to be a part of the new ecosystem.

All SCORP holders are entitled to a share of the Scorpion Casino platform profits generated through wagers placed on the casino and sportsbook. Furthermore, the token is deflationary and has a redistribution mechanism established for holders, further increasing the passive income potential.

Keep reading to discover why this fully licensed casino is definitely something you don’t want to pass on.

Investors Rush to SCORP: $350K Raised in Days.

The presale for Scorpion Casino only started on May 26th and has already managed to cross the $350,000 milestone;

The FOMO is officially starting to kick in as investors hurry to get positioned as early as possible in one of the only casino projects that want to share revenues with all holders. Scorpion Casino describes itself as the future leading eGambling platform and is on a mission to build the number one social online gambling platform where users can earn a daily yield based on the casino’s performance.

The idea behind the project is to break down the barriers to owning a Casino, allowing everybody to become the house themselves by holding the SCORP token.

SCORP Puts Passive Income Back on the Table

So, how does SCORP put passive income back on the table?

Well, two primary methods baked into the ecosystem put passive income back on the table.

The first method is generated through the profits made by the casino each day. The team has stated that they will use some of the profits generated on a daily basis to buy back SCORP from the open market. Then, half of the SCORP rebought will be distributed to all stakers on the platform. The other half will be discussed shortly; wait for that part.

The second method of earning a passive income through holding SCORP is through the redistribution tax that is baked into the smart contract. Every time sellers sell SCORP, they are hit with a 10% tax. From that tax, 2% is redistributed to SCORP holders.

As a result, the passive income generated through these two methods means that all SCORP holders will consistently see their SCORP balances increase over time. But it doesn’t stop there.

Remember the buybacks generated from Casino profits? Half was distributed to SCORP stakers. Well, the other half is actually burnt – removing them from circulation and reducing the total supply. This mechanism turns SCORP into a deflationary asset, meaning it becomes more valuable the more it is burnt.

But there’s more.

Remember the 10% sales tax? Well, 1% of that tax is also burnt – making SCORP even more deflationary.

The passive income combined with the burning mechanism is what has been primarily driving presale investors to quickly rush to this token.

Fully Licensed and Regulated Casino With Everybody’s Favorite Games

The best part about the casino is that it’s fully regulated and licensed by the Curacao iGaming licensing entity. As a result, the casino is fully transparent and probably fair – making it an attractive venue for all iGaming lovers.

The games on the casino are highly polished as the team is connected with major gaming providers, such as NetEnt, Evolution, and AMATIC. The casino is home to over 210 games, with an additional 160 live games that include everybody’s favorites, such as blackjack, poker, slots, and roulette.

The casino also has its own sportsbook, providing over 30,000 betting options for people to wager on the outcome of their favorite sports matches. The sportsbook has all the major leagues integrated for popular sports such as football, tennis, basketball, golf, horse racing, MMA, and boxing.

Presale on Fire: Buy Before Higher Prices Kick In

The presale for SCORP is only picking up traction after crossing $350,000 in fundraising. Investors are rushing to get positioned as early as possible to take advantage of the lower pricing levels. Once the presale fundraising crosses $400,000, the price of SCORP will increase, so it’s important to get invested earlier to leave the presale with higher levels of unrealized returns.

SCORP is the native token behind the platform and gets its value because it is the exclusive payment method for the Scorpion ecosystem. It is also the default currency for betting on the casino and sportsbooks.

Investors that purchase more than $1,000 SCORP in the presale are automatically enrolled in the Elite Scorpion Members Club, which provides VIP Services, cashback on the Casino, and extra staking rewards. Furthermore, investors quoting the exclusive bonus code Scorpion20 can get an extra 20% SCORP on their investment for a limited time only.