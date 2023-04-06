Ripple (XRP) and Algorand (ALGO) Fall Amidst TMS Network (TMSN) Presale Excitement After its Quick 1,400% Gains

As TMS Network (TMSN) experienced rapid growth during its presale, Ripple (XRP) and Algorand (ALGO) saw a decline in value.

TMSN’s promising potential has caused a stir in the market, leaving investors eager to see how the project will develop.

Algorand (ALGO) Enters the Airline Space with No Significant Change in its Token Price

Algorand (ALGO) partnered with Flybondi, a leading Argentinian low-cost airline. It enables Flybondi to distribute its tickets in the form of NFTickets. Algorand (ALGO) enables these tickets to leverage TravelX’s innovative technology. Moreover, Flybondi also has an Algorand (ALGO) powered secondary marketplace for airline ticket inventory.

The CEO of Algorand (ALGO) Foundation has given multiple positive comments on the use of TravelX for the purpose. He says that the TravelX technology will offer a great use case for utility NFTs, which will also benefit from Algorand (ALGO) blockchain’s scalability and reliability.

The airline customers will be able to resell their NFTickets, without compromising on transparency, due to Algorand (ALGO). It will also enable them to send or trade their tickets to another traveler.

This new partnership between Flybondi and Algorand (ALGO) has increased the Algorand (ALGO) token’s price. However, investors were expecting higher returns, but the price chart shows only a 0.29% rise within 24 hours. The live price of the Algorand (ALGO) token is mere $0.2228.

Ripple (XRP) Throws Shade at SEC While its Token Trades at $0.5112

Ripple’s (XRP) CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, has been talking against the SEC since their legal battle began. He recently condemned a statement by Gary Gensler, SEC’s Chairperson.

Ripple’s (XRP) CEO accused Gary of having an unrealistic take on crypto regulations. The statement said that current security regulations cover most activities occurring in the crypto markets, which is not true.

Ripple (XRP) showcased that the SEC Chair dominates the decision around which crypto assets can be labeled security. Moreover, the Ripple (XRP) executives suggest elected officials pay attention to this instance.

Thus, the debate between Ripple (XRP) and SEC has become a hot topic in the crypto space.

Ripple (XRP) has also complained that SEC doesn’t provide clear regulatory guidelines, which confuses crypto communities. Ripple (XRP) is trading at $0.5112, which is a drop of 0.82% within a day. Ripple (XRP) community has sided with the platform, and hopes to win the legal case.

TMS Network (TMSN) Solves Major Trading Issues Making it Investors’ First Choice

Traders often encounter significant obstacles in the form of limited transparency and biases in trading platforms. Such concerns raise doubts regarding market fairness, asset security, and trade execution accuracy.

However, TMS Network (TMSN) addresses these concerns by offering complete transparency in its operations and processes. It builds trust and confidence among TMS Network (TMSN) users. Some of the prime features of TMS Network (TMSN) include real-time data analytics, and secure smart contracts that let traders conduct transactions with ease.

TMS Network (TMSN) uses STP (straight-through processing) execution to provide transparency. This automated process involves electronic transfers across TMS Network (TMSN) without manual intervention, ensuring full transparency.

The platform uses automated systems to assure traders that no unfair practices are taking place in the backend. Such practices can pose a significant conflict of interest among TMS Network (TMSN) traders. These systems also eliminate the possibility of dealing with desk intervention, and human error.

TMS Network (TMSN) ensures that no one gets the right to manipulate market prices through its robust transparency. Investors can join the platform through its ongoing presale. Currently, the TMS Network (TMSN) presale token is trading at $0.050, a 1,400% gain from its initial price. Take advantage of this amazing opportunity to invest in 2023’s most promising project.

Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io

Website: https://tmsnetwork.io

Telegram: https://t.me/TMSNetworkIO

Twitter: https://twitter.com/@tmsnetwork_io