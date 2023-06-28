  • Home
  Revolutionizing Precious Metals Trading: Golteum Joins Chainlink BUILD

golteum 2806b2c

Golteum, a pioneering Web3 platform, has joined Chainlink’s ecosystem through its BUILD program, marking a milestone for both firms. Golteum gains access to Chainlink’s secure oracle network, and together.

With Chainlink’s support, Golteum is reshaping the future of precious metals trading, bridging the gap between traditional assets and the digital realm.

This move brings enhanced technical support, ensuring unprecedented security, reliability, and transparency for users.

Experience the transformative potential of this dynamic co-existence as they redefine the trading landscape and unlock new possibilities in the world of precious metals.

Key Aspects of Joining BUILD

Golteum is an emerging Web3 trading platform that aims to transform the trading of precious metals.

Chainlink brings key aspects to the co-existence, including its Proof of Reserve system integrated with Golteum’s supplier network, industry-leading pricing data, and accelerated adoption of precious physical metals on the blockchain.

With the safety and dependability of Chainlink’s Oracle framework, Golteum can securely provide trading services to its users.

It also gains access to alpha and beta releases of Chainlink products and benefits from their benchmark web3 services and infrastructure.

Chainlink will also provide Golteum with technical, marketing, and advisory support as it brings this revolutionary product to the market.

golteum presale

Enter Golteum’s Ecosystem

What sets Golteum apart is the unwavering focus on user experience and transparency. When users trade NFTs on Golteum, they gain genuine digital ownership of physical gold or silver bars.

Each NFT represents ownership of a specific bar that is stored in a trusted vault, with the NFT serving as proof of ownership and legal title.

By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, Golteum ensures trust and security throughout the precious metals investment process.

The blockchain’s immutability guarantees the integrity and provenance of the assets, while smart contracts automate and streamline transactions, eliminating the need for intermediaries.

GLTM tokens offer numerous advantages, including staking backed by real-world assets, discounts on trading fees and premium subscriptions, rewards, special event access, and direct purchase of precious metals.

The gradual release of tokens through the vesting structure ensures community protection.

Golteum’s Smart Contract has been audited by Certik and with six members of the team fully doxxed and earning the silver badge, so all security concerns with new projects like this have been addressed.

The project has also teamed with Fireblocks, a leading blockchain platform providing institutional-grade security and custody services to crypto firms.

This ensures that user funds are safe on Golteum’s platform at all times.

The tokenization of illiquid assets, such as gold, is predicted to become a $16 trillion industry by 2030, according to Boston Consulting.

As such, Golteum’s integration of gold investments in the Web3 ecosystem positions it at the forefront of this market opportunity.

As launch approaches, you can secure your stake in this cutting-edge ecosystem by visiting Golteum’s website.

Join the revolution in tokenized precious metals and experience safe, open, and effective trading on the blockchain.

Be part of the Future of Precious Metals Trading.

To learn more and participate in the future of precious metals trade, follow the links below:

Website: https://golteum.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/golteum

Telegram: https://t.me/golteum

Discord: https://discord.gg/golteum

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/golteum

Facebook: https://facebook.com/golteum

