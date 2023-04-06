Revolutionizing Play-to-Earn: Discover Cyberpunks World’s Web3 Gaming Adventure on ETH L2

Prepare for the arrival of Cyberpunks World, an upcoming Web3 game that will leverage the power of smart contracts and blockchain technology to deliver a transparent, decentralized gaming experience.

This innovative project challenges the status quo, proving that an immersive and entertaining game can be developed entirely on the blockchain.

Venturing into Cyberpunks World

Set in a futuristic metropolis, Cyberpunks World promises to immerse players in a thrilling 2D MMORPG filled with action-packed activities like PVP battles, hero enhancement, resource collection, crafting, dungeon exploration, NPC battles, and more.

As players embark on their journey with a hero, they will strive to dominate through battles, skill mastery, and quest completion.

In addition to its captivating gameplay, Cyberpunks World aims to offer a vibrant in-game economy with a completely tokenized game world that enables players to trade, exchange, lend, and borrow assets, maximizing their gaming experience while facilitating play-to-earn capabilities.

Top 11 Key Features of Cyberpunks World

Fully on-chain web3 gaming experience Decentralized and transparent game mechanics Engaging 2D MMORPG gameplay Play-to-Earn opportunities Player-driven economy GameFi infrastructure Diverse range of in-game NFT assets (Entirely tokenized world) PVP and PVE battles Exciting in-game activities and events Early player incentivization program after game launch Wallet abstraction for smooth UX

The Tech Behind the Vision

Built entirely on the Ethereum Virtual Machine, Cyberpunks World will be powered by smart contracts, ensuring complete transparency in gameplay. The game also utilizes EVM-based Layer 2 chains to keep transaction fees low, ensuring that costs will continue to decrease as Ethereum evolves (with the implementation of sharding EIP-4844).

Wallet abstraction in Cyberpunks World streamlines the gaming experience by allowing players to perform in-game actions seamlessly without repeatedly confirming transactions, enhancing the overall enjoyment and user-friendliness of the web3 environment.

Game assets are planned to be represented as Non-Fungible Tokens (using ERC-1155 or ERC-721 standards) or Fungible Tokens (using ERC-20 standard), providing players with secure and transparent record-keeping and ownership of their assets.

The game’s tech stack is expected to include Solidity, The Graph, Chainlink, and Generative AI, demonstrating a commitment to cutting-edge web3 technology.

Tackling Challenges and Embracing Competitive Advantages

Cyberpunks World seeks to address several key challenges, such as proving that blockchain-based games can be enjoyable and positioning itself as one of the first true web3 GameFi projects. Furthermore, the game aims to demonstrate that a Free-to-Play model can be profitable and sustainable for game development.

Cyberpunks World brings a whole new level of excitement to the world of blockchain gaming. With its immersive web3 environment, players can dive into the thrilling adventures of a futuristic metropolis without any barriers to entry.

The Free-to-Play model ensures everyone can join the fun, while the diverse range of in-game activities keeps even the most dedicated gamers engaged.

The user-driven economy adds a layer of strategy and excitement, as players have the freedom to explore, trade, and craft their way to success. Combining cutting-edge technology with an adrenaline-packed gaming experience, Cyberpunks World delivers an unforgettable journey that is as entertaining as it is rewarding.

As development progresses, Cyberpunks World is poised to revolutionize the gaming industry by harnessing the power of web3 technology and offering a decentralized, transparent, and player-driven gaming experience.

With its planned array of in-game assets, robust economy, engaging fighting systems, and numerous in-game activities, Cyberpunks World exemplifies the potential of blockchain technology in creating immersive and captivating gaming experiences.

Stay tuned for more information on the upcoming Public Sale and Game Demo launch. Be aware of fake tokens and follow only official announcements: the project has not launched a token yet.

