Price Prediction: Aave (AAVE) and Uniswap (UNI) Continue Torrid Bear Market Run – Uwerx (WERX) Presale Can Do a 50x in 2023

DeFi became all the rage in 2021, when the market expanded in billions in total value locked as demand increased for financial services like lending, exchanging, investing, and borrowing.

Despite the market downturn, top DeFi platforms like Uniswap (UNI) and Aave (AAVE) are stress-testing and hardening their systems in bear and bull markets alike. However, the truth is that their token prices have floundered.

Moreover, the number of users on Aave (AAVE) and Uniswap (UNI) had considerably tapered off from the height of last year’s bull run, which had investors leery about investing in volatile altcoins. We now see both cryptos have managed to regain ground.

There is money to be made, however, in investing in presales that feature projects with massive potential just as Uniswap (UNI) and Aave (AAVE) once did for their early investors. One of those is Uwerx; let’s discuss these three cryptos and determine which one is the best buy for 2023.

Aave (AAVE) Coming Back Swinging

Aave (AAVE), formerly known as ETHLend, was launched in 2020 as a decentralized finance lending and borrowing platform. Aave (AAVE) allows users to use their other crypto holdings as collateral to get a flash loan.

However, Aave (AAVE) was seriously tested by the recent market downturn, leading to a massive 92% drop from all-time highs, as it traded at $52 with whale holders dumping.

Aave (AAVE) holders holding out hope for a rebound are left waiting with heavy bags, as on-chain activity on the Aave (AAVE) platform slows down to a crawl.

We now see Aave has climbed back up and made a recovery to $76.82. This could partly be due to the launch of Aave on zkEVM and the fact that Aave has released plans of expanding the accessibility of its lending and borrowing protocol.

Uniswap (UNI) Fails to Push Past $6

Uniswap (UNI) is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX) that enables users to exchange their ERC-20 tokens and stake them for yield and other DeFi applications. Uniswap (UNI) is the fourth-largest crypto exchange that holds billions worth of tokens on its protocol.

Consequently, its native token Uniswap (UNI) rose to prominence as one of the top 50 cryptos in market capitalization.

However, Uniswap (UNI) token prices have lost over 90% of their value since they peaked, and any hope of attaining anywhere close to previous Uniswap (UNI) highs hinges on trillions of dollars in total market capitalization. That’s not going to happen anytime soon.

In recent news, Conflux (China’s only regulatory-compliant and public blockchain) has proposed to deploy Uniswap v3 on its new network.

However, Uniswap (UNI) has been unable to maintain elevated periods of trading volumes in the past – even as it tops Coinbase’s trading volume in March.

Uwerx (WERX) Presale Crypto Token Has 100x Potential

Looking to make serious gains in the bear market? Ditch the coins with high market capitalization; look for gems like Uwerx.

Uwerx is developing the first Web3-enabled freelance marketplace featuring minimal transaction fees compared to Web2 freelance marketplaces like Upwork and Guru, fast, instant payments, and alternative income streams for freelancers.

Uwerx crypto token prices are available at a special presale rate of $0.005 – which is a tremendous bargain considering crypto analysts predict Uwerx to easily hit $2.50 by the end of 2023. Presale investors will be in for a ride, as Uwerx is yet to hit its peak.

In addition to this, contracts will be renounced when the project is ready for listing on centralized exchanges.

Potential investors should feel reassured by the fact that Uwerx has received audit approval from both Solidproof and InterFi Network – liquidity will be locked for 25 years after the presale.

We recommend that investors should make a move if they want to see exponential gains (with a bonus of 25%) by adding the WERX token to their portfolio.

