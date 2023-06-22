Plant Trees, Protect Wildlife, and Earn a Passive Income – Find Out Why Experts Call Chimpzee a Revolutionary Web3 Platform

From memes to play-to-earn ecosystems, Web3 has been used to provide seamless entertainment and endless speculation for participants worldwide. It’s provided countless hours of enjoyment and made a handful of investors richer than they’d ever imagined.

However, Web3 and blockchain technology can be utilized for more than just selfish accumulation. Instead, it can be used as a force for good by helping to make financial contributions to charitable organizations that are making a difference in the world.

The latest Web3 green initiative using the technology is Chimpzee, and it’s already making an impact by helping to protect wildlife and plant trees during its presale – all while providing a passive income for holders.

Touted as the next revolutionary Web3 platform, experts believe this token has a solid future with the potential to provide considerable returns for early-stage investors – all while helping to make the world a better place.

Keep reading to find out how Chimpzee helps you make money while doing your part to save nature and fight climate change.

Chimpzee: Leveraging Web3 Technology to Make the World Better

Chimpzee is on a mission to leverage Web3 technology to improve the world by raising awareness and providing financial contributions to organizations that help endangered species and fight deforestation.

The project is the first Web3 ecosystem to disrupt the way people contribute to charity by offering three separate ways for people to earn a passive income that simultaneously raise funds for charitable efforts.

Chimpzee is currently hosting a presale, which has raised over $600,000 as it starts to capture significant interest from investors. The combination of its environmental contributions with passive income opportunities makes this an attractive purchase for all eco-friendly investors.

3 Passive Income Opportunities for Everybody

There are three pillars within the ecosystem that help to provide a passive income for participants while simultaneously making financial contributions to charitable organizations. These are the Chimpzee Shop, the Chimpzee NFT Marketplace, and the Chimpzee Zero Tolerance Game.

The Chimpzee Store is the Shop2Earn component that allows users to earn CHMPZ tokens every time they purchase unique products and merchandise in the store. It’s the central commerce center that allows users to spend CHMPZ tokens and earn them if others purchase your Chimpzee branded items.

The Chimpzee NFT marketplace is the Trade2Earn component and is one of the first marketplaces that have a unique profit-sharing mechanism that shares a portion of its trading fees, with everyone holding a Diamond NFT Passport or actively trading on the marketplace. This section prioritizes all eco-focused NFTs, letting them be featured on the main page.

The Chimpzee Zero Tolerance game is the Play2Earn component that serves as the main entertainment section for Chimpzee. It’s a gripping game that allows users to earn CHMPZ tokens as they progress through milestones in the levels.

The important aspect of these three pillars is that a percentage of all the profits generated from each component are donated to charitable organizations that help to save animals and prevent deforestation.

Diamond NFT Passports Are Crucial to Earn Maximum Rewards

One important aspect of the entire ecosystem is the Diamond NFT Passports, which provide more rewards, benefits, and advantages in the ecosystem. For example, Diamond NFT Passport holders receive a higher share of the revenues generated from the Trade2Earn NFT Marketplace, and they earn additional rewards as they earn CHMPZ in the Play2Earn Chimpzee Zero Tolerance Game.

Furthermore, the Diamond NFT Passport also provides a 20% staking APY. There will be a limited supply available for the NFT, and it will only be available to those that invest in stage one of the presale.

Charitable Efforts Already Begun: $15,000 Donated and 1000 Trees Planted

Chimpzee Makes the News and Appears on CoinTelegraph!https://t.co/PpNr0ffR8s — Official Chimpzee Project (@RealChimpzee) May 25, 2023

Even though Chimpzee is still sitting in its presale stages, it’s already started to make significant charitable contributions. For example, once the presale hit its second fundraising milestone, it donated $15,000 to WILD Foundation, a charity focused on saving animals around the world, through The Giving Block – an organization that facilitates crypto payments to charities.

The $15,000 contribution will help to protect one of the last herds of desert-adapted elephants in the world, helping to support the Eco Guards that protect these animals.

We achieved our 3rd Raise Goal and will plant 20,000 trees with One Tree Planted! Thank you Chimpzee Army for coming together to help make a real world impact toward helping fight climate change! Lookout for our next raise goal to help the WILD Foundation save animals! pic.twitter.com/iu7QiXgL63 — Official Chimpzee Project (@RealChimpzee) June 6, 2023

Furthermore, Chimpzee has already made donations to One Tree Planted, helping to plan over 1000 trees so far. However, Chimpzee has taken this one step further by announcing that it intends to contribute more so that 20,000 trees will be planted after the presale crosses the $500,000 milestone.

Presale Stage One Still Open – Invest Before NFT Whitelist Ends

STAGE 1 – THE MOST IMPORTANT STAGE OF THE PRESALE!

ONLY buyers of stage 1 can buy and mint a Diamond NFT in the pre-launch event after the presale.

Biggest rewards and advantages with Diamond NFT Passport.

Pay the lowest price for CHMPZ tokens

Receive the biggest Bonuses pic.twitter.com/cL4INXKHnm — Official Chimpzee Project (@RealChimpzee) June 10, 2023

The presale for Chimpzee is currently underway, raising over $600,000 so far. The presale remains in the first stage, selling the token for a price of $0.00064 – providing you with the opportunity to still be whitelisted to mint and buy a Diamond NFT Passport. However, it’s essential to mention that the presale uses a rising pricing strategy, so the price for the CHMPZ token will increase over time. Therefore, it’s essential to invest as early as possible to take advantage of the lower prices.