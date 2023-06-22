  • Home
  • Press Release
  • Plant Trees, Protect Wildlife, and Earn a Passive Income – Find Out Why Experts Call Chimpzee a Revolutionary Web3 Platform

Plant Trees, Protect Wildlife, and Earn a Passive Income – Find Out Why Experts Call Chimpzee a Revolutionary Web3 Platform

Michael Abetz
Michael Abetz
B2C Expert
Last updated:
Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Chimpzee

From memes to play-to-earn ecosystems, Web3 has been used to provide seamless entertainment and endless speculation for participants worldwide. It’s provided countless hours of enjoyment and made a handful of investors richer than they’d ever imagined.

However, Web3 and blockchain technology can be utilized for more than just selfish accumulation. Instead, it can be used as a force for good by helping to make financial contributions to charitable organizations that are making a difference in the world.

The latest Web3 green initiative using the technology is Chimpzee, and it’s already making an impact by helping to protect wildlife and plant trees during its presale – all while providing a passive income for holders.

Touted as the next revolutionary Web3 platform, experts believe this token has a solid future with the potential to provide considerable returns for early-stage investors – all while helping to make the world a better place.

Keep reading to find out how Chimpzee helps you make money while doing your part to save nature and fight climate change.

Chimpzee: Leveraging Web3 Technology to Make the World Better

chimpzee 1

Chimpzee is on a mission to leverage Web3 technology to improve the world by raising awareness and providing financial contributions to organizations that help endangered species and fight deforestation.

The project is the first Web3 ecosystem to disrupt the way people contribute to charity by offering three separate ways for people to earn a passive income that simultaneously raise funds for charitable efforts.

Chimpzee is currently hosting a presale, which has raised over $600,000 as it starts to capture significant interest from investors. The combination of its environmental contributions with passive income opportunities makes this an attractive purchase for all eco-friendly investors.

3 Passive Income Opportunities for Everybody

There are three pillars within the ecosystem that help to provide a passive income for participants while simultaneously making financial contributions to charitable organizations. These are the Chimpzee Shop, the Chimpzee NFT Marketplace, and the Chimpzee Zero Tolerance Game.

Chimpzee

The Chimpzee Store is the Shop2Earn component that allows users to earn CHMPZ tokens every time they purchase unique products and merchandise in the store. It’s the central commerce center that allows users to spend CHMPZ tokens and earn them if others purchase your Chimpzee branded items.

The Chimpzee NFT marketplace is the Trade2Earn component and is one of the first marketplaces that have a unique profit-sharing mechanism that shares a portion of its trading fees, with everyone holding a Diamond NFT Passport or actively trading on the marketplace. This section prioritizes all eco-focused NFTs, letting them be featured on the main page.

The Chimpzee Zero Tolerance game is the Play2Earn component that serves as the main entertainment section for Chimpzee. It’s a gripping game that allows users to earn CHMPZ tokens as they progress through milestones in the levels.

The important aspect of these three pillars is that a percentage of all the profits generated from each component are donated to charitable organizations that help to save animals and prevent deforestation.

Diamond NFT Passports Are Crucial to Earn Maximum Rewards

chimpzee 5

One important aspect of the entire ecosystem is the Diamond NFT Passports, which provide more rewards, benefits, and advantages in the ecosystem. For example, Diamond NFT Passport holders receive a higher share of the revenues generated from the Trade2Earn NFT Marketplace, and they earn additional rewards as they earn CHMPZ in the Play2Earn Chimpzee Zero Tolerance Game.

Furthermore, the Diamond NFT Passport also provides a 20% staking APY. There will be a limited supply available for the NFT, and it will only be available to those that invest in stage one of the presale.

Charitable Efforts Already Begun: $15,000 Donated and 1000 Trees Planted

Even though Chimpzee is still sitting in its presale stages, it’s already started to make significant charitable contributions. For example, once the presale hit its second fundraising milestone, it donated $15,000 to WILD Foundation, a charity focused on saving animals around the world, through The Giving Block – an organization that facilitates crypto payments to charities.

The $15,000 contribution will help to protect one of the last herds of desert-adapted elephants in the world, helping to support the Eco Guards that protect these animals.

Furthermore, Chimpzee has already made donations to One Tree Planted, helping to plan over 1000 trees so far. However, Chimpzee has taken this one step further by announcing that it intends to contribute more so that 20,000 trees will be planted after the presale crosses the $500,000 milestone.

Presale Stage One Still Open – Invest Before NFT Whitelist Ends

The presale for Chimpzee is currently underway, raising over $600,000 so far. The presale remains in the first stage, selling the token for a price of $0.00064 – providing you with the opportunity to still be whitelisted to mint and buy a Diamond NFT Passport. However, it’s essential to mention that the presale uses a rising pricing strategy, so the price for the CHMPZ token will increase over time. Therefore, it’s essential to invest as early as possible to take advantage of the lower prices.

Visit the Chimpzee Presale

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Michael Abetz.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Michael Abetz
B2C Expert
View all posts by Michael Abetz
AiDoge

Top News

Popular Topics

Latest News

More
Marvel’s Secret Invasion First to Use AI-Generated Art but Far from the Last

Artificial intelligence is making its way somehow silently but decisively…

Alejandro Arrieche
1 hour ago
Tech News
Plant Trees, Protect Wildlife, and Earn a Passive Income – Find Out Why Experts Call Chimpzee a Revolutionary Web3 Platform

From memes to play-to-earn ecosystems, Web3 has been used to…

Michael Abetz
1 hour ago
Press Release
Ethereum Got a Free Pass Deemed Non-Security, Ripple’s XRP Didn’t – What Happened with VC Spectra (SPCT)?

Hinman's emails and statements during the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit…

Michael Abetz
2 hours ago
Press Release
SCORP Presale Gains Momentum as Investors Rush for Passive Income Possibilities: Still Good to Buy Now?
Michael Abetz
4 hours ago
Press Release
Colorado’s launch of sports betting exchanges delayed
Ollie Ring
5 hours ago
Gambling News
Volkswagen’s New Battery Tech Breakthroughs Could Turbocharge EV Adoption By Cutting Battery Prices By 50%
Ruholamin Haqshanas
6 hours ago
Tech News
No Wonder Mobile Games Bring in Billions of Dollars – 87% of Players Spent Money In-Game Over the Past 6 Months
Mohit Oberoi
8 hours ago
Tech News