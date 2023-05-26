Overwhelming Gig Workers Put Faith in Future of Freelancing As Uwerx (WERX) Presale Marches On

With three crypto presale stages successfully completed and the 4th stage about to end, the freelancing world is enamored with WERX tokens and what the project will be offering.

The online crypto community is keenly watching and taking part in the presale as Uwerx syncs with their belief in a better life as independent workers.

Freelancing to Grow In Coming Years

There are 78 million independent contractors according to one estimate. This number has nearly doubled in 5 years. As it becomes clear to the public that relying solely on a fixed income is not a sustainable financial decision, millions are turning towards the gig life.

In a borderless economy, the competition can get tough, especially when such a high scale of adoption globally. However, one survey has shown that 86% of freelancers believe their work will still scale in the coming years.

How Uwerx (WERX) Can Help Freelancers Achieve Their Dreams

One thing that has many freelancers upset is the stifling environment they face in traditional online marketplaces. Heavy commissions, unnecessary delays in payments, and restrictive communications with clients mean freelancers can never truly achieve their goals and dreams.

This is where the freelancing project Uwerx will help them. Built with freelancers as a priority and not profits, the platform will offer some amazing features gig workers really need.

Client-freelancer matching, talent showcasing through webinars and collaboration tools will help remove the frictions of work performance.

While the use of blockchain and crypto will enable copyrights protection, bring a transparent pricing system, and remove the biggest thorn for freelancers: charging a fraction of what other platforms do (1% vs 10-20% industry standard) – all payments in the form of its token, the WERX.

Uwerx (WERX) Team Shows its Sincerity

The Uwerx team’s core belief is that the project’s success is in sync with freelancers’. That is why all steps they have taken to date are to secure the platform for their users.

This includes two crypto code audits by InterFi Network and SolidProof, and the decision to revoke ownership of Uwerx, handing it to the users.

They have also agreed to lock in their tokens early instead of at the end of presale and conduct a test airdrop so users can make sure their wallets are ready to receive the presale tokens.

Uwerx (WERX) Presale at Stage 4

The overwhelming success of the Uwerx presale has seen more tokens allocated for the ongoing event. Registration is open and at the 5th stage, where participants can get their hands on the WERX token for $0.03155 with an additional 20% bonus.

With price predictions that put WERX at over $1.5 in Q1, 2024, the crypto community is flocking to the presale. You can also be a part by signing up with the following links. Hurry up before the presale and the bonus ends.

