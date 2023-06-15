New Crypto Derivatives Trading Platform Coincall Launches with Commission-Free Trades

Coincall is a new platform that wants to make crypto derivatives trading as easy as Robinhood made stock trading.

It has been designed with the needs of traders in mind and promises an intuitive and easy-to-use UI with an eye on simplicity, with a focus on security, making it perfect for those who are new to options trading.

Options trading has traditionally been a complex form of investing, but Coincall is striving to simplify the process.

Not only does it have an intuitive interface but also provides a variety of educational resources and tools to help users understand how to trade and make better decisions.

Focus on Security

Coincall has been developed with security and custody solutions at the forefront of its thinking.

It is the first CEX to fully support third-party custodians to safeguard user assets and has partnered with Copper Custody and Clear Loop, with institutional funds to given the option to be held by a reputable third party instead of on the exchange.

An insurance fund is immediately available from day one to cover any deficit, ensuring winning traders receive full payout and the losing trader is not in debt.

Rather than depositing funds and trading on Coincall, all funds are held by multiple custody solution providers.

The platform also uses cutting-edge security measures such as multi-signature wallets, encryption and regular auditing of its system to detect and prevent any potential security breaches.

Coincall uses a classic BS model with marked IV calculation, which is a weighted combination.

It is also the first crypto options trading platform to offer USD stablecoin-denominated crypto options and it also has an advanced portfolio margin model to improve capital efficiency.

There is a Lite and Pro version of the platform to appeal to both beginner and professional traders and it offers convenient trading services with dynamic strategies and structured products.

The platform also has a price bandwidth for extreme scenarios – providing comprehensive scenario reports and real-time risk metrics.

All-Star Team

The newly launched trading platform has been developed by a team with a decade of crypto experience.

That experience includes founding a top 30 token by market cap and a trading team that has $300 million of assets under management.

More than 50 members make up the Coincall team across product, design, engineering, risk control & trading and operations & marketing.

Its risk control team has previous experience with JPMorgan and top crypto companies such as Binance and OKX.

Commission-Free Trading and Gamification

Stock options trading has become an extremely popular way to invest and in 2021 accounted for around 40% of the total trading volume on US exchanges.

However, crypto options trading is tiny in comparison and currently represents only about 2% of spot trading – this is expected to grow as crypto develops and more users enter the market, with Coincall placing itself at the forefront.

Coincall offers commission-free trades, which is vital in the crypto space with many retail investors priced out due to high fees quickly eating into capital and profits.

It does not charge any fees for opening or closing trades and also has unique gamification elements. This will include a leaderboard that ranks users based on their performance, with rewards up for grabs.

Early Bird Benefits

With the platform having only just launched, Coincall is offering early adopters the chance to earn exclusive perks and benefits.

This could include reduced trading fees, free options, priority custom support and the chance to help shape the exchange by providing feedback to the developers.

Coincall also offers a referral program where users can earn up to 20% commission from each trade completed by referees.

Currently available on web browsers, a mobile app available on iOS and Android is also in development and expected soon.