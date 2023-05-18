Millionaire Match Makers: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Pepe (PEPE), and HedgeUp (HDUP). Experts Explain Why

So far, 2023 has been a better year for cryptocurrencies than 2022. The last few months have been marked by recovering prices, fresh innovative projects, and regulatory reforms. These have pushed the market in the right direction, so much so that some experts predict the next bull cycle starting before the end of the year.

This, of course, means that it is time to point out tokens with the potential to turn investors into millionaires. Common choices among crypto analysts include Shiba Inu (SHIB), Pepe (PEPE), and HedgeUp (HDUP).

Why are these tokens expected to have the best returns?

>> Buy HedgeUp Now <<

Shiba Inu (SHIB) gearing up for recovery

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the second most popular memecoin by market cap. The token enjoyed arguably the best cycle in the last bull run. During that run, its value increased by over 150,000,000% to reach an all-time high (ATH) of $0.00008845.This came just over a year after its launch.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is today trading at $0.00000874. It hasn’t had the best few weeks, losing more than 26% of its value last month. However, experts say it’s too early to count it out. The meme coin will likely still go on to have a fantastic run in the coming bull market.

This is helped by the fact that Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) team has been trying to reduce the token’s circulating supply while working on its utility. They want to create a decentralized ecosystem where SHIB holders can get the most value out of their investments.

So, while Shiba Inu (SHIB) may not experience the same level of growth as in the last bull cycle, experts believe that its performance will be good enough to turn holders into millionaires.

>> Buy HedgeUp Now <<

Pepe (PEPE) takes the throne as the hottest meme coin

Pepe (PEPE) is a relatively new memecoin. It was launched a month ago and over the last three weeks, has grown into a sensation. The hype around it has caused its price to grow by more than 3000% since launch to sit at $0.00000174.

So, Pepe (PEPE) might have made some millionaires already. And if we do have a bull market this year, the token will likely leverage its good reputation to grow even further.

>> Buy HedgeUp Now <<

HedgeUp (HDUP) introducing a new utility token

HedgeUp (HDUP) is another new token in the market. But unlike Pepe (PEPE) it’s not all hype and speculation. The token has real utility. In fact, some experts consider it to be one of the most comprehensive utility tokens in Web3.

HDUP will be used as the internal currency of its project’s investment ecosystem. Called HedgeUp (HDUP), the project has been building a platform where users can invest in alternative assets through NFTs. It will mint non-fungible tokens (NFTs) backed by real physical assets. These NFTs will be made available for trading while the assets are held in a safe and insured vault.

HedgeUp (HDUP) will also have an entire ecosystem to support its trading platform. This will consist of a DAO, virtual world, and investment education platform. In all this, HedgeUp (HDUP) plays a central role, giving it massive utility.

Many experts think HedgeUp (HDUP) will be a success. This means its token HDUP will perform quite well. Estimates put its potential growth somewhere between 3000% and 10000% in the next year or so. Currently, the token is in presale, where it’s selling for a discounted $0.020.

For more information about HedgeUp (HDUP) presale use the links down below: