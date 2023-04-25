Metropoly is an Excellent Hedge Against Market Volatility this Year

The crypto market is popular for its volatility. It can get you multifold returns over two days, just like it can wipe out your wallet overnight. Despite the massive growth potential of the industry harnessing blockchain innovation, most crypto assets are prone to the whims of the market.

There’s no way you can empty crypto assets from your portfolio, as they are fast becoming an integral part of the global economy. The huge returns are hard to turn a blind eye to as well.

How to invest in the crypto market while mitigating risk? Buying derivatives is a good solution, if you know how they work. But if you’re like most investors, you should look for something more robust and easier to understand. Metropoly is a good example.

Metropoly brings real estate to the crypto market

Metropoly is one of the most trending cryptocurrencies of 2023. The METRO presale crossed the $1.25M mark just recently and is now moving ahead to an early sell-out. Leading crypto publications cite it as the next 10X coin of this year. Although the predictions may sound far-fetched, that’s not the case, as the growing traction to the presale comes not just from the crypto market. It finds its way back to traditional real estate communities as well.

A project that enjoys support from the mainstream is not to be taken lightly. So, what’s the big deal about Metropoly?

It is the world’s first NFT marketplace backed by real-world properties. Although real estate is considered one of the best long-term investments, the international real estate market is inaccessible, illiquid, and complicated for most people. That’s where Metropoly steps in with a blockchain-based solution. With Metropoly, you can invest in high-yield real estate properties from around the world with the tap of your finger. No paperwork. No banks. No commission. It’s all done on the blockchain using smart contracts.

Sounds too good to be true? The beta dashboard of the Metropoly marketplace is already live, winning the approval of the community. The fast-moving presale of METRO tokens is another testimony to the project’s credibility and potential.

Invest in real estate with as little as $100

You heard it right. Metropoly converts real estate properties into NFTs before adding them to the marketplace as fractional NFTs. It allows keeping a transparent record of all details regarding the property, its sales, and ownership on the blockchain. Nobody can tamper with the information or transfer the property, without the knowledge of everyone else involved. One of the best things about blockchain technology is that it is inherently transparent, which is something the traditional real estate market can only strive for.

The asset is fractionalized into affordable pieces at prices starting from $100. Even if you can’t buy a $1M property, you can buy a piece of it with Metropoly. The marketplace features a wide range of properties hand-picked from hotspots from around the world. It could be holiday villas, luxury apartments, or even penthouses. The filters on the platform make it easier for you to hunt down the property of your dream.

Get all the advantages of being a real estate investor

Humans prefer a roof over their heads. For shelter, privacy, and business. This is a common trend, no matter where on earth you are and how much you love the outdoors. So it comes as no surprise that real estate is considered one of the most important asset classes to build long-term wealth. When you’re investing in a rental property in a hotspot city, it generates cash flow and passive income as well.

Sadly, real estate transactions are costly in terms of time and money. They take an average of 60 days to complete, as 98% of the deals are still done offline. Metropoly radically changes the scenario by digitizing the multi-trillion-dollar real estate industry. It allows you to buy and sell fractional ownership of income-generating properties as NFTs in seconds. It is quite similar to trading stocks, only less complicated and easier to understand. Metropoly’s mission is to make real estate investment accessible to everyone, regardless of their location or credit score.

Metropoly NFT owners get passive income and long-term value accrual just like their traditional counterparts. And you have to do much less work than them, including documentation, legal compliance, and maintenance.

A diversified portfolio is key to risk mitigation

The harsh crypto winter that overstayed its welcome in 2022 was an eye-opener for investors. Most faced losses and realized that it is crucial to have a diversified portfolio to protect wealth in times of uncertainty. While crypto is volatile, fiat currencies in the bank account are prone to inflation and other tragic consequences of government policies. Something evergreen and tangible like real estate makes more sense as an investment.

And with Metropoly, you can diversify your real estate portfolio as you are only investing in a portion of these properties. Even a $1000 Metropoly portfolio can be diversified with an array of properties listed on the dashboard. If real estate is the safest investment in the traditional market, Metropoly brings its allure to the crypto market.

$METRO PRE-SALE ENDS SOON! ⏰ 1.2 Million USD raised

3000+ Participants

Beta is Live Get passive monthly rental income by investing in real estate worldwide in seconds, not months! Pre-Sale Link

https://t.co/PrZ9uUYFRW pic.twitter.com/LScwBvyFYk — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) April 11, 2023

High-profile partnerships strengthen Metropoly’s credibility

Metropoly’s high-profile partners include Tenset, the incubator and masterminds behind Metahero (100x return from launch) and Everdome (80x return from launch). Tenset’s Infinity Program and success-driven approach, sky-high returns on previous collaborations and cutting-edge solutions instill faith in the future of Metropoly. In addition, the Metropoly contract code is fully audited by SolidProof and shown to be 100% secure. The team, on the other hand, is verified by CertiK, leaving no room for rug pulls or scams.

The fact that the Metropoly Marketplace Beta is live and ready for action shows that the project is here to stay and deliver its promises.

Is it too late to invest in Metropoly?

The Metropoly presale is now in its twelfth stage, selling at $0.08 per piece. The token launch scheduled for May is predicted to take it on steep price hikes due to its high market relevance. If the hot presale is any sign, Metropoly can give multifold returns to presale investors toward the end of this year.

So, no, it’s not too late to invest in Metropoly.

You can still participate in the METRO presale and procure the tokens for a decent discount. The earlier you are, the better the deal. With 3141 already, the presale is heading for an early sell-out. The presale supports purchases in ETH, USDT, and BNB. The minimum presale investment of $100 worth of METRO gives you eligibility to participate in a $1M Burj Khalifa Apartment giveaway.