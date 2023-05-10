Meet Uwerx (WERX), the Emerging Blockchain-based Freelance Platform Offering Better Incentives Than Toptal

Freelancing is becoming widely accepted and is now a fast-rising part of the economy. Working from home is easy and convenient, hence the increasing number of freelancers.

Several studies have shown that the freelancing industry contributes largely to the US economy. The increasing value is attributed to the many freelancing platforms in use today, each limited offering benefits.

Toptal is one of the most popular freelancing platforms that has offered value due to its strict recruitment process.

However, an emerging platform, Uwerx, will outshine Toptal by providing second-to-none benefits. So how does Uwerx stand out?

Toptal: Connecting Employers to Elite Tech Freelancers

Toptal is a global talent network for business, technology, and design. Toptal is one of the first talent agencies to link the world’s top businesses with the top independent workers in more than 100 nations.

They exclusively work with the top 3% of freelancers because they prioritize quality over quantity.

One of the benefits of working with Toptal is the hiring method they employ. To be admitted, freelancers must pass a demanding test assessing their knowledge and expertise.

In addition, this screening method gives business owners a sense of trust as only the top candidates will apply when they post a job on Toptal.

Also, Toptal offers a satisfaction guarantee. Business owners can request refunds and rematches in cases where they aren’t satisfied with a particular freelancer.

Because you know you’ll only pay if you’re happy with the work, this greatly reduces the risk of employing the incorrect person. However, the benefits are only so many.

Uwerx (WERX): Renowned Blockchain-based Freelancing Platform

Uwerx is an emerging freelancing platform that’ll stand out from all other traditional platforms, including Toptal.

Uwerx will uphold the standard interaction between businesses and independent professionals, just like traditional freelance platforms. However, it’ll take a different approach to ensure that freelancers and clients get the utmost satisfaction.

Uwerx had erased doubts of being a scam by undergoing security audits conducted by InterFi Network and SolidProof before it commenced its presale.

In addition, the Uwerx team announced that the project’s contract ownership would be renounced to ensure all funds pooled by investors are safe. This will help the platform to provide better service and value, more than any other has ever provided.

How Does Uwerx (WERX) Stand Apart From Freelancing Platforms like Toptal?

On Uwerx, freelancers can advertise their abilities and services globally without restrictions. Clients can also locate the best people for their specific project requirements.

In addition, Uwerx will offer an intuitive user interface that makes it simple for freelancers to set up profiles, prices, and portfolios.

Furthermore, Uwerx will employ blockchain technology to secure the IP rights of freelancers through a standardized Proof-of-Work (PoW) system. The blockchain will allow freelancers to retain their portfolio information and prevent theft or replication.

Blockchain technology which Uwerx is based on, will provide a traceable and unchangeable track record.

This approach will help clients easily avoid the risks of losing their capital or hiring freelancers with falsified ratings and CVs. Freelancers will avoid the possibility of losing their hard-earned career records too.

Uwerx will also provide a customized matching system that’ll make It possible to match freelancers with projects that are the greatest fit for them. The system will consider the freelancer’s abilities and experience as well as a client’s project needs and budget.

