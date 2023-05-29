How SCORP is Changing The Definition of Passive Income With Platform Usage

SCORP, the native token behind Scorpion Casino, is about to change the definition of passive income through its redistribution mechanism, which increases as the platform gains traction. Scorpion Casino is currently holding a presale for its native token, and investors are starting to rush to invest as they believe the token can explode once the passive income starts to kick in.

Investors are confident in the project as the relevant licensing bodies fully regulate it, and the team is working with verified gaming providers to provide highly polished casino games for the platform. As a result, a 10x return isn’t out of the question for analysts, which is why the $300,000 fundraising milestone is approaching in just a few days since going live.

Scorpion Casino Presale Surges as $300K Milestone Approaches

The Scorpion Casino presale has already managed to raise $250,000 in just a few days since going live. The presale is selling the native token behind the project, SCORP, which provides a passive income to all holders through the sell redistribution tax baked into the smart contract.

Scorpion Casino is on a mission to build the number one social online casino platform where users can earn a daily yield based on the casino’s performance if they’re holding and staking the token. The project wants to provide everybody with a seamless and fun gaming experience while still providing the ability to earn – even if you don’t win at the blackjack table.

Earn Up to $10,000 USDT Per Day, Depending on Platform Usage.

The passive income from the project is provided through the 10% tax enacted on every sale transaction on the market. From the 10% tax, 2% is dedicated to providing a passive income for holders. In addition, the redistribution tax sees 2% of every sale transaction being redistributed to all holders of SCORP tokens.

As a result, SCORP token holders will see their balance increase over time as more sales come through. As users would be selling SCORP when they leave the casino, this redistribution can provide up to $10,000 USD in daily yield if the casino becomes extremely popular. In addition, as more users sell SCORP to bank their winnings on the platform, the total amount of passive income increases for all holders.

Furthermore, there’s also a 1% burning tax from the overall 10% sale tax, which turns SCORP into a deflationary token. The burn tax removes SCORP from circulation forever, making the remaining SCORP more scarce. If the demand for SCORP continues to rise, the falling supply and rising demand will cause the value of SCORP to surge.

Overall, the daily yield provided to holders is an intuitive approach to letting people become casino owners and earn from the daily usage of the casino. Scorpion Casino is essentially breaking down the entry barriers to the casino industry – helping users become the house themselves. As Thomas Jefferson said, “The only way to win money out of a casino is to own one,” finally, Scorpion Casino is providing the perfect route to owning one.

Fully Licensed and Regulated With Everybody’s Favorite Games

Another reason why investors are extremely confident about getting involved in the Scorpion Casino presale is that the platform is fully licensed and regulated by the Curacao iGaming licensing entity. As a result, the casino is fully transparent and provably fair – making it a perfect online venue for all gambling lovers.

The team is connected with all major gaming providers, such as Evolution and NetEnt, allowing the casino to host everybody’s favorite games on the platform. The casino has over 210 games, with 160 live games, that include blackjack, roulette, poker, and slots.

The platform also has a sportsbook that provides over 30,000 betting options across popular sports. In addition, the sportsbook has all the major leagues integrated for sports like football, tennis, horse racing, basketball, golf, boxing, and MMA.

Presale on Fire: Invest Before Price Hikes

The presale for the native token is already on fire, raising over $250,000 in a few short days. The SCORP token is the native token behind the platform and is the exclusive payment and reward method for the entire Scorpion ecosystem. In addition, SCORP is the default currency for betting on the platform, providing the token with great utility.

The presale is currently selling the token for a price of $0.01. However, the increasing pricing mechanism for the presale means that the price will increase during each subsequent presale stage. For example, once the fundraising crosses the $300,000 milestone, the price for SCORP will increase. It will continue to increase until the token is listed on exchanges at a price of $0.05. As a result, it’s best to take advantage of the lower price point and enter the presale earlier, as you will walk away with higher unrealized returns when the token is listed on exchanges.