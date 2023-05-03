HedgeUp (HDUP) Eyes Stellar (XLM) and Binance (BNB) to Capitalize on $17.2T Alternative Asset Market

Bringing alternative investments to the blockchain scene

The alternative assets market was worth $4.1 trillion in 2010. Since then, it has grown to reach $10.8 trillion by 2019 and forecasts suggest it will be worth $17.2 trillion by 2025.

However, it is a shame that such a big investment market has been largely inaccessible to everyday people. That inaccessibility is down to the cost of investment. The minimum amount needed to invest in alternative assets, like luxury jewelry and rare artwork is usually in the tens of thousands of dollars, which prices many potential investors out of the market.

That’s where HedgeUp (HDUP) comes in. The team behind the HedgeUp (HDUP) project says it is building a trading platform that will allow anyone to easily invest in alternative assets. It plans to open up the $17.2 trillion market to investors from different economic classes all over the world.

To make investments cheaper, the HegdeUp (HDUP) platform will allow people to fractionally invest in assets. So, instead of investing in an asset by buying it outright, you can just buy a piece of it.

Therefore, someone can make a one-hundred-dollar investment on a ten-thousand-dollar asset. It is just like buying shares in a company. The value of their investment will increase as the value of the asset increases.

HedgeUp (HDUP) leverages blockchain technology to make this possible. The project will tokenize alternative assets into NFTs of different values.

Some NFTs allow you to own 100% of an asset while others as little as 5%. These asset-backed NFTs will then be traded on the trading platform. By trading these NFTs, users of the platform will be investing in the underlying assets.

The HegdeUp (HDUP) project is currently being built on Ethereum, but its team says there are plans to migrate it to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and the Stellar (XLM) blockchain.

Will building on Binance (BNB) and Stellar (XLM) make HedgeUp (HDUP) better

Although currently on Ethereum, HedgeUp (HDUP) has made clear its plans to build on Binance (BNB) and Stellar (XLM). Experts agree that this will be a good move.

Despite being the biggest platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions, Ethereum has been criticized for not being scalable enough. This lack of scalability often causes transactions to be slow and expensive, especially during periods of peak usage.

For a platform like HedgeUp (HDUP), having fast and cheap transactions is crucial. It is, after all, all about making investments cheaper and more convenient. Therefore, being built on protocols that are fast and have lower transaction fees will do it a world of good.

Binance (BNB) and Stellar (XLM) have some of the lowest fees among blockchain protocols. Even better, Stellar (XLM) was built for applications like HedgeUp (HDUP). The protocol is designed with the ability to convert and transfer assets in a cheap, efficient, and secure manner.

So crypto and investment experts agree that Binance (BNB) and Stellar (XLM) are the best platforms for HedgeUp (HDUP) to grow to its full potential.

The project is currently running a presale for its token HDUP to raise the funding needed to build its investment platform. Investors can purchase HedgeUp (HDUP) for a discounted price of $0.013.

