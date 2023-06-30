Golteum (GLTM) Presale Challenges Above Hedera (HBAR) and VeChain (VET) Price Performance

Crypto market has been unstable for a while now and investors are looking for a better option to invest their money for future rewards and not losses.

Golteum (GLTM) looks better for investors during this period as demand around its presale rounds up.

Despite not being on exchanges yet and just in Round 2 of its presale, it has taken the market by surprise and experts forecast the token will compete with some of the top 50 cryptocurrencies such as the likes of Hedera (HBAR) and VeChain (VET).

Golteum (GLTM)

Golteum (GLTM) is a first-of-its-kind decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that allows for multi-asset trading on its platform.

Users are able to trade tokenized precious metals as well as cryptocurrencies on Golteum, all of which is powered by GLTM tokens.

What makes Golteum (GLTM) so interesting is that it eliminates the need for physical storage of precious metals, all of which is done by Golteum on behalf of the investors.

The physical versions of the precious metals are kept in a vault which can be redeemed by investors at anytime.

Golteum is currently on the second round of its presale with a total of 55,000,000 GLTM tokens selling for $0.012 USDC.

During its first presale round, 35.7 million GLTM tokens were sold at the rate of $0.0074 USDC, selling out in less than 48 hours.

The demand for the GLTM token has seen the token rise 85% since its private sale.

GLTM is one of the most promising tokens for investors looking to yield great rewards in 2023 and beyond.

Additionally, all investors in Round 2 will receive a 15% bonus on each token, providing them more opportunity to make ample profit.

The price of the tokens are expected to grow 700% before the presale is over, with experts predicting that the price of the cryptocurrency will reach $5 when listed on major exchanges.

This is because Boston Consulting Group predicts that the tokenized assets industry will reach $16 trillion by 2030 and Golteum is well-positioned to take advantage of this growth.

Given this, GLTM is poised to be one of the most lucrative investments both in the short term and in the long term.

Hedera (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a decentralized public network that aims to provide a secure, fast, and fair platform for the development of decentralized applications (DApps) and enterprise-grade solutions.

The Hedera ecosystem surrounds several components that work together to achieve these goals, such as Hedera Consensus Service (HCS), Hedera Token Service (HTS), Hedera Smart Contract Service (HSC) and Hedera Identity Service (HIS).

The Hedera (HBAR) ecosystem is basically governed by the Hedera Governing Council. The council ensures decentralization, security and fair representation within the Hedera ecosystem.

And as the Hedera (HBAR) network continues to evolve, new services and features may be introduced to boost its usability and functionality.

VeChain (VET)

VeChain (VET) is a blockchain platform designed for supply chain management and business processes. It aims to enhance transparency, efficiency, and trust in various industries by utilizing blockchain technology.

VeChain (VET) offers a comprehensive ecosystem of tools, protocols, and services that enable businesses to track and authenticate their products throughout the supply chain.

The VeChain (VET) runs on its own blockchain called the VeChainThor. The blockchain supports the creation and execution of smart contracts, enabling developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) on the platform.

VeChain (VET) has a VeChain ToolChain that offers several modules and features to digitize and manage supply chain processes, product traceability, quality assurance, and data verification.

And the native cryptocurrency of the VeChain (VET) blockchain is VET.

