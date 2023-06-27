Experts Predict Golteum (GLTM) A Better Alternative To Ripple (XRP) and Cosmos (ATOM)

The cryptocurrency industry continues to evolve rapidly, with unique projects emerging regularly and new regulatory hurdles crossed.

One of the recent developments in the space is Cosmos (ATOM) smart contracts integration funding and Golteum’s (GLTM) emerging precious metals-backed NFT marketplace.

Renowned cryptocurrencies like Ripple (XRP) have also changed the crypto space with new cross-border licenses.

The crypto market is in a downturn and has influenced popular cryptocurrency platforms, including Cosmos (ATOM) and Ripple (XRP).

Investors are flocking to promising crypto investment ventures like Golteum (GLTM) to reverse lost gains while sustaining profitability.

BUY GLTM TOKENS NOW

New Funds On Cosmos (ATOM)

Neutron, CosWasm smart contract platform for Cosmos (ATOM) Hub, has raised $10 million in a fundraiser led by Binance Labs and other funders. Neutron aims to use the funds to support the development of smart contracts on the Cosmos (ATOM) ecosystem.

Incorporating smart contracts into the Cosmos (ATOM) ecosystem will expand the Neutron smart contract platform. The funds will also see Atom Economic Zone, a Cosmos (ATOM) ecosystem becoming a secure platform where users can interact and transact safely.

Ripple (XRP) With Continued Progress Amidst SEC Case

Blockchain-based digital crypto payment network Ripple (XRP) has announced it has obtained in-principle regulatory approval for a Major Payment Institution License from Singapore’s central bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

The license will enable Ripple (XRP) to operate in Singapore and provide digital token payment services.

This development comes when Ripple (XRP) faces a lawsuit from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Currently, Ripple (XRP) denies all allegations.

However, the crypto firm has accrued several monetary losses, stating that by the time the legal battle ends, Ripple would have spent over $200 million in legal fees.

The Future of Real-World Assets: Golteum (GLTM) Introduces Precious Metals Backing

Golteum is an innovative multi-assets Web3 startup that has piqued the interest of investors globally.

Golteum powers a fractionalized assets platform that allows investors to trade, buy and sell precious metals-backed NFT assets, amongst several other offerings.

The NFTs in Golteum are equivalent to the value of physical precious metals assets, allowing investors greater liquidity and higher sales margin.

Golteum’s precious metal backing ensures that investors have a tangible and accountable asset to invest in. Golteum is working with Fireblocks to integrate the Fireblocks Web3 engine.

This ensures that Golteum takes advantage of Fireblock’s risk mitigation capabilities, treasury management, and custody services.

Certik, a leading security-focused ranking platform, has also subjected Golteum to a stringent KYC verification and audit procedure, resulting in its excellent tokenomics and security features, which we think will outperform several high-level cryptocurrencies.

The first stage of Golteum’s token presale was a huge success, selling out almost instantly. The GLTM token price increased from $0.0074 to $0.012 since its initial presale round.

Analysts also estimate that Golteum crypto token holders will experience a 700% investment return in the long run.

With the second round of its token presale still underway, now is the best time to purchase Golteum presale tokens. Golteum offers token holders a cost reduction on the platform’s subscription.

Following the introduction of Golteum, investors who stake their GLTM tokens will be given exceptional APRs that significantly outperform market rates.

Find Out More About The Golteum Presale

Enter the Golteum presale here now for 15% bonus tokens or more information about the GLTM Presale: