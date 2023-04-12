Ethereum Classic (ETC) And Algorand (ALGO) Sink Even Further As Uwerx (WERX) Presale Emerges

Throughout 2022, the crypto market has been showing relentless volatility. This volatility culminated in the bankruptcies of both BlockFi and FTX, two well-known crypto entities.

Choosing a coin during this shaky time can pose a problem for many investors, but do not worry. Our analysts believe they have found a possible blue-chip coin – Uwerx. Let’s see how it will compare to Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Algorand (ALGO) in 2023!

Ethereum Classic (ETC) Shows Very Low Usage

In 2016, Ethereum Classic (ETC) debuted as a hard fork from Ethereum (ETH). Ethereum Classic (ETC) is an open-source and decentralized platform and a crypto coin.

With time, investors’ preference for Ethereum (ETH) incresed as interest in Ethereum Classic (ETC) decreased. Recently, Coinbase announced that it would remove the Ethereum Classic (ETC) coin from the Coinbase Wallet due to low usage. This caused the Ethereum Classic (ETC) to plummet 20% in the past month, as it is worth $20.42 currently. This is a bad omen for the coin’s future.

Algorand (ALGO) Keeps Losing Popularity

Algorand (ALGO), established in 2019, provides the framework for creating decentralized apps. Developers of Algorand (ALGO) made it with speedy payment services in mind.

Unfortunately, Algorand (ALGO) has been in the red for a while. It currently is priced at $0.214, with no apparent signs of the Algorand (ALGO) value changing in the upcoming months, the technical view has also turned negative. These bearish trends have made more and more Algorand (ALGO) holders seek out new crypto projects.

Uwerx (WERX) Seen As A Presale Star

The 2020 global pandemic made everyone switch up how they go about their daily lives. Millions of people started working from home, and the freelance industry skyrocketed. The US freelance economy provides nearly 78% year-on-year revenue growth, and Uwerx will bring it to crypto lovers.

Uwerx will create the first freelance platform built on the Polygon network! This allows it to bring features that no other freelance platform offers. The unique blockchain technology will aid in the record-keeping aspect of freelancing, offer 1% fees which are drastically lower than the traditional 20% and even increase the trust and security between freelancers and companies.

The Uwerx coin has a price of just $0.005 since its presale is very new. Many experts forecast that the price could jump by 5,000% and reach the $2.60 mark by mid-2023. But is it safe? Yes, it is!

InterFi Network and Solidproof have already done audits before it even launched, and the Uwerx team will freeze liquidity after the presale concludes and for 25 years afterward. Additionally, ownership of contracts will be relinquished as soon as the project is ready to be listed on centralized exchanges. No rug-pulls here.

The team is really sincere about proving this and has gone on to renounce ownership of contracts prior to being listed on centralized exchanges.

